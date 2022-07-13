Prime Day 2022: The 80+ best deals to score on Wednesday & expert advice to save big

Prime Day 2022 deals are here! Get ready to shop til you...well, you know. (Photo: Amazon)

Amazon Prime Day is here. It's day two of the mega-site's annual shopping extravaganza is today, which ends tonight at 12pm PT. As it happens, most other major retailers and brands — we're talking Walmart, Best Buy, Nintendo, Target, Nordstrom and more — have launched adjacent sales that are on par with the savings you'd see on Black Friday. Deals are especially good this year as retailers offload overstock ordered earlier in the pandemic when consumer spending was high — a trend that's cooled this year as inflation has risen. The result? Unprecedented deals to clear out excess inventory. That's good news for shoppers — scroll and you'll see why.

Our favorite deals on Day 2 of Prime Day:

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV $285 $520 Save $235 $285 at Amazon Thanks to 4K Ultra HD, you'll get four times the number of pixels of Full HD screen, so colors absolutely pop. Link the TV up to other smart-home devices and enjoy easy access to tons of apps, from Amazon Prime and to Netflix.

Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones $68 $148 Save $80

Coach Tyler Carryall in Signature Canvas $175 $350 Save $175

Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light Teeth Whitening Strip Kit $40 $70 Save $30

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote $12 $30 Save $18

Banana Republic Puff-Sleeve Sweater $50 $120 Save $70

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum $180 $300 Save $120

Amazon Halo View Fitness Tracker $45 $80 Save $35

Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen $20 $50 Save $30

Vitamix 5200 Professional-Grade Blender $300 $480 Save $180

Dyson Pure Cool Fan $300 $400 Save $100

“Even retailers that have been notorious for never doing big sales are offering discounts because they have so much inventory that they need to clear out,” Rakuten’s Retail & Shopping Expert, Kristen Gall, tells Yahoo Life. “So it’s a consumer’s market this year.”

Stores are offering up deep discounts on a wide range of merchandise, making it a great time to do a little (or a lot of) online shopping. Of course, the internet is a big place and it's pretty overwhelming to try to figure out where to start. With that in mind, we've rounded up some of the best deals out there right now across tech, home, fashion and beauty, so you can secure some intense savings. Scroll down to see what our shopping editors think is worth snagging right now. We will keep this article updated over Prime Day to make sure you see all the best deals.

Amazon device deals: The best prices all year

As savvy shoppers know, Amazon's own line of tech devices are always among Prime Day's brightest stars. “Generally the best deals will be on Amazon-owned devices, with Echo Dots and Fire tablets being hugely discounted on Prime Day,” says Kristin McGrath, savings expert for RetailMeNot.“You can look for 55% off select Amazon devices, up to 50% off Fire TVs and more during Prime Day sales. Ring doorbells are usually discounted heavily for Prime with savings of up to 35%. The Echo Dot is at its lowest price ever, at $20 (for the 4th generation version).”

Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Fire TV $90 $170 Save $80 $90 at Amazon This model is a Fire TV Edition, giving you access to 4K movies and TV shows from Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, YouTube, Disney+, Prime Video, SlingTV, Paramount+, Peacock and more without a separate streaming box or stick. It's also Alexa-enabled.

Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV $200 $370 Save $170 $200 at Amazon This smart TV lets you bring movies and shows to life with just the sound of your voice. Ask to watch one of more than 1 million movies and episodes, or check the weather, sports scores and more — all with amazing clarity.

Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen $20 $50 Save $30 $20 at Amazon Make your home life easier with the power of Alexa. Set timers, ask questions, add items to lists, create calendar events and reminders, and so much more — with just your voice!

Amazon Echo Show 5 $35 $85 Save $50 $35 at Amazon Ease into the morning with the Echo Show 5, which gradually turns on your synced smart lights. Then unwind after a long day by asking Alexa to play that Netflix show you've been bingeing. Whatever your mood, Echo's got you covered.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition $130 $190 Save $60 $130 at Amazon Meet the thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet — with a flush-front design and glare-free display that reads like real paper even in bright sunlight. This updated version is waterproof so you’re free to read and relax at the pool.

The Best Prime Day 2022 tech sales

Prime Day and related sales are historically big for tech gear. TVs, laptops, headphones, tablets — they're all on sale across a wide range of retailers. Those same retailers also begin to offer back-to-school discounts in July, on items like laptops and monitors. Whether you're looking for Apple products, smart TVs or smart-home devices, you can score them for a steal. Amazon is the spot for gadgets and gizmos galore. “Prime Day offers some of the best sales in tech and electronics, with discounts on Apple AirPods Pro, Fitbit smartwatches, Bluetooth speakers and home theater systems,” says McGrath.

Amazon Halo Band $45 $100 Save $55 $45 at Amazon This fitness tracker monitors your heart rate, tracks your sleep, monitors your activities, and measures your BMI.

Amazon Halo View Fitness Tracker $45 $80 Save $35 $45 at Amazon Get moving with the Amazon Halo Fitness Tracker, the smart way to get in all those steps — and look good doing it. The tracker also shows health metrics like heart rate, activity points, sleep score and more.

HP HP 11.6" Chromebook $98 $225 Save $127 $98 at Walmart Yup, you can get a high-quality laptop for less than $100. This HP Chromebook is sturdy enough to survive falling off a desk and fast processing times, making it ideal for students or people just looking for a solid work-from-home computer.

Amazon Fire TV 55" Omni Series 4K $300 $560 Save $260 $300 at Amazon This smart TV is a boffo 45% off. Stream movies and your favorite shows to your heart's content while enjoying the clear, vibrant 4K Ultra HD picture and Alexa's assistance. The 65- and 75-inch versions are also on mega-sale.

Sony 55" 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV $598 $1,105 Save $507 $598 at Walmart A stunning picture and crisp, clear sound make for a lifelike feel, while Google TV allows you to access all your favorite streaming apps, using just the power of your voice.

Apple Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds $170 $249 Save $79 $170 at Amazon Unlike previous versions of the iconic buds, the AirPods Pro feature active noise cancelling to block out nearly all ambient and background chatter. The ear tips are also customizable.

Nintendo Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $349 $360 Save $11 $349 at Amazon The Switch is notable not just for an extensive library of top-rated titles, but also for its split personality: It's a handheld system that can also dock for couch-based TV play. This bundle comes with a Mario game too.

Check out the list below to get you started and, while you're at it, don't miss these impressive sales:

Amazon : Enjoy savings on smart TVs, wireless headphones and earbuds, tablets and more.

Best Buy : The tech haven has markdowns on popular items, including AirPods, X-Box gaming consoles and MacBooks as part of its "Black Friday in July" sale.

Target : Shop three days of sales with Target's "Deal Days" (through July 13), across a range of tech items.

Walmart: Save up to 40% on tech items, with select rollbacks offering up even deeper discounts.

Prime Day home sales

Want to freshen up your place? From mega-popular small appliances to bestselling linens, you'll find plenty of home sales worth taking advantage of right now. Ramhold recommends making a beeline for Amazon on Prime Day if you’re in the market for small kitchen appliances, like pressure cookers, coffeemakers and blenders. “The bulk of deals at Amazon on Prime Day are home and garden items, and other retailers will be likely to price-match Amazon's offers. It's almost a guarantee that there will be some kind of deal on a few Instant Pot models,” she says. No big surprise here, as the Instant Pot has been a Prime Day superstar since the early days. “We also already know that Amazon will have select Vitamix blenders for up to 30% off and up to 50% off select Keurig items.”

Dyson Pure Cool TP01 Purifying Fan $300 $400 Save $100 $300 at Dyson The Pure Cool doubles as an air filter, removing 99.97% of pollutants and allergens. Specialized technology allows you to bypass the use of blades, so you don't have to stress about pets or kids getting injured.

Lucid 10-Inch Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress $350 $618 Save $268 $350 at Home Depot At $350, this queen mattress is a total steal. Enjoy SureCool gel-infused foam to help you stay comfortable while you snooze, along with PureFlow ventilation that allows for next-level breathability.

Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven $130 $230 Save $100 $130 at Cuisinart This bestselling air fryer doubles as a toaster oven to give you plenty of function in one handy appliance. Enjoy seven cooking capabilities, including Air Fry, Convection Bake, Convection Broil, Bake, Broil, Warm and Toast.

Etekcity Smart Scale $20 $30 Save $10 $20 at Amazon Made of tempered glass with four high-precision sensors, this scale will help you keep track of your weight for years to come. It measures in both pounds and kilograms and lets you follow your progress through an app.

Best Buy : Enjoy sale prices on small kitchen appliances, including $40 off a Ninja blender kitchen system.

Bed Bath & Beyond : Save up to 50% off bedding, small appliances and decor in the "Big Beyond Savings Event."

Birch: Take $400 off any Birch Mattress + 2 Free Eco-Rest Pillows with code "FOJ400."

Brooklinen : Enjoy savings of up to 15% off towels, linens and more.

Casper : Save up to $600 off mattresses and up to 50% off bedding and duvets.

Helix Sleep : Enjoy up to $350 off mattresses and score two free pillows.

Macy's: The retail behemoth is hosting a Black Friday in July sale, with up to 60% off specials and an extra 25% off a selection of sale items.

The Home Depot: Save up to 35% off small kitchen appliances, along with select cookware and flatware.

Target : Shop three days of sales with Target's "Deal Days" (through July 13), across a range of home items.

Tempur-Pedic : Enjoy savings of up to $500 off top-rated mattresses.

Wayfair: A 20th anniversary sale features massive price cuts on seating, kitchen gear, patio furniture and all the Wayfair home goods you love.

Prime Day fashion sales

Looking to beef up your wardrobe? Amazon Prime Day will have a lot to offer. “Shoppers can find steep savings from Amazon’s in-house clothing brands, Amazon Essentials and Goodthreads, for big deals of up to 40% to 50% off back-to-school attire, athleisure and more,” says McGrath.

Gall adds, “Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale and Target will have the best deals on clothes, while Zappos is having a huge sale on footwear that consumers should check out.”

Coach Tyler Carryall In Signature Canvas $175 $350 Save $175 $175 at Coach This bestselling tote is on mega-sale! Made of coated canvas and calf leather, it's designed to stand up to years of use. Stay organized with the help of inside cell phone and multifunction pockets, along with a center zip compartment.

Banana Republic Puff-Sleeve Sweater $50 $120 Save $70 $50 at Banana Republic This sweater is perfect for wherever your day takes you. It features a puff-sleeve design that can be layered or worn as-is. The whole thing is knitted from soft cotton for a cozy feel.

Kate Spade Hudson Medium Convertible Crossbody $104 $248 Save $144 $104 at Kate Spade There's never been a better time to invest in a new bag — from Kate Spade, that is. The brand is offering an extra 40% off all sale styles, including this gorgeous robin's egg-blue crossbody.

Adidas : Get 25% off with the code "ScoreBig".

Athleta : Save up to 60% off select merchandise as part of the brand's semi-annual sale.

Coach: Grab 50% off a selection of styles.

Dick's Sporting Goods : Outdoor gear, running apparel and more are marked up to 40% off.

Gap : Score an extra 60% off on-sale merchandise and 40% off regularly-priced styles.

HSN : Celebrate HSN's birthday with more than 30% off a range of styles, including leggings, sandals and pajamas.

Huckberry: Score up to 30% off a selection of outdoors-y styles, including a pair of Crocs All-Terrain Clogs.

Kate Spade: Take 40% off sale styles with code SAVE40.

Kohl's : Enjoy BOGO deals on select items.

Macy's: The retail behemoth is hosting a Black Friday in July sale, with up to 60% off specials and an extra 25% off a selection of sale items.

Nordstrom : As part of the brand's "Anniversary Sale," you'll enjoy deep discounts on designer clothes, shoes, bags and more.

Old Navy : Save up to 75% off clearance items.

Target : Shop three days of sales with Target's "Deal Days" (July 11-13), across a range of fashion items.

Universal Standard : Enjoy up to 50% off size-inclusive items like dresses, hoodies and leggings.

QVC: The brand's Christmas in July sale offers deep discounts on items like Vionic sandals and Vince Camuto bags.

Prime Day beauty sales

Beauty isn't historically a huge area for savings on Prime Day sales outside of Amazon, but you can still find some great deals happening right now. Stock up on popular shampoos, conditioners, makeup lines and more.