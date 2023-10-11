Prime Day anti-aging beauty deals that are still available: Last chance to save up to 65%

Day 2 of Prime Day is here, which means it's you only have a few more hours to score major beauty deals on your favorite brands. We've zeroed in on the 40+ best October Prime Day anti-aging beauty deals, including this L'Oreal bestselling serum (over 50% off) and this Bellisso thickening shampoo and conditioner set that's down to just $27.

Many of the year's most-coveted products have dropped to their lowest prices of 2023 (or, in some cases, ever), especially in the anti-aging department. If you're looking for wrinkle-softening skincare or help with hair loss but are feeling overwhelmed by all the Prime-Day deals hoopla, we're here to help.

You can also score hair growth supplements from Nutrafol and Viviscal for a much cheaper price! Reminder: some of the deals are exclusive to Prime members, so if you're not a member, sign up for a free 30-day trial now. And be sure to bookmark this page — we'll be updating it regularly as the sale winds down, so you can scoop up last-minute must-have bargains before it's too late.

Best anti-aging skincare deals

L’Oréal Paris L’Oréal Paris Revitalift $15 $33 Save $18 Fun fact: One bottle of this superstar serum is sold every single minute — it's currently available at the lowest price it’s been in months. The now-famous balm is meant to replenish moisture, leaving skin with a plumped, supple appearance in as little as one week. Tall claims, but according to thousands of positive reviews, the product delivers: “I feel I look 5 years younger. My complexion is incredible. Can't imagine going without this product ever again,” raved one user. Score it now while it's over half off! $15 at Amazon

COSRX Cosrx Propolis Ampoule $15 $28 Save $13 From the makers of the viral-beauty-sensation Snail Mucin, this ultra-hydrating serum is designed to deliver moisture deep into the skin. Customers say it also helps improve redness and doesn't leave behind a sticky residue (a real downside to many affordable serums). A major deal from a trusted brand, it's now down to just $11 a bottle — that's nearly 50% off! $15 at Amazon

DERMA-E Derma E Ultra Hydrating Dewy Skin Serum $14 $30 Save $16 With powerful anti-aging ingredients like squalane, hyaluronic acid and ceramides, this beloved serum promises to hydrate skin for up to 72 hours at a time. Along with being vegan and cruelty-free, it's also free of any parabens, sulfates, mineral oil, petrolatum, lanolin, gluten, soy and GMOs. Snag a bottle while it's still more than half off! $14 at Amazon

Pure Daily Care NuDerma Professional Skin Therapy Wand $100 $140 Save $40 with coupon This skin-tightening, acne-scar-reducing miracle wand uses mild electrical currents to treat facial issues from the comfort of your home. Reviewers say it helps with skin inflammation and even prevents breakouts. The tool is worth splurging on even without a sale, but it's currently marked down to $85 (from $140). Save $40 with coupon $100 at Amazon

Bio-Oil Bio-Oil Skincare Body Oil $10 $14 Save $4 Used to diminish wrinkles, scars and stretch marks, it's packed with goodness like vitamins A and E, chamomile, sunflower and lavender. A favorite among celebs like Kim Kardashian and even Kate Middleton, Amazon's No. 1 bestselling oil now has over 34,000 five-star ratings, with shoppers raving about its many uses. That's why when a sale happens, we feel obligated to shout it from the rooftops: Bio-Oil is down to $10! undefined $10 at Amazon

Crepe Erase Crépe Erase Advanced Body Repair Treatment $70 $84 Save $14 This hydrating and firming cream is specifically formulated to tackle loose, mature skin. And, right now, it's on mega-sale for a limited time thanks to Prime Day. Designed to give you more hydrated, youthful-looking skin, it's infused with TruFirm Complex, a combination of extracts and gentle exfoliators to help slough off dead skin and reveal more youthful-looking skin underneath. $70 at Amazon

PURA D'OR Pura D'Or Organic Rosehip Seed Oil $11 $15 Save $4 Rosehip-seed oil — literally oil extracted from the seeds of a rose — is packed with collagen-building vitamins A, C and E and fatty acids like Omega 3. In-the-know beauty experts say it helps regenerate skin cells, even out skin tone and minimize the appearance of fine lines. Nearly 10,000 Amazon shoppers are in on this centuries-old beauty secret and give the product 5 stars. There's no better time to try for yourself: during Prime Day, it's down to $11 $11 at Amazon

Best anti-aging haircare deals

BELLISSO Bellisso Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Set $27 $40 Save $13 This formula — great for both men and women — is jam-packed with nourishing ingredients like biotin, zinc, collagen, peptides and spirulina extract, all of which work together to help improve scalp health and increase hair growth. Right now, the positively-reviewed hair-care set is 33% off (it hasn't dropped lower than this all year). “I absolutely love this product!" one happy customer said. "It leaves my hair shiny and soft. It also has an amazing smell and makes my hair feel full. I am not losing as much hair as I used to. I would buy it again and recommend 100%.” $27 at Amazon

Grande Cosmetics Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum $88 $125 Save $38 Award-winning, and dermatologist- and ophthalmologist-recommended, this glam growth serum promises longer and fuller lashes in as little as two weeks. The discounted price may still seem steep, but not when you consider that it's has been rigorously tested for safety and efficacy and 30,000 reviewers swear by its clinically-proven results. "I have used a variety of eyelash serums and this one is, by far, the BEST one!" explains one now-full-lashed reviewer. $88 at Amazon

Kate Blanc Cosmetics Kate Blanc Cosmetics Castor Oil $10 $15 Save $5 Castor oil is having a BIG beauty moment in 2023, especially on TikTok, where users claim it does everything from reducing puffiness to minimizing fine lines to even improving sleep (for more, search "naval pulling"). A beauty workhorse, Kate Blanc's top-rated version is meant to strengthen nails, promote brow and lash growth, soften skin and thicken hair. The high-quality, cold-pressed oil can be yours to try for just $10 — that's the lowest price we've seen this year. $10 at Amazon

Viviscal Viviscal Hair Growth Supplements $65 $95 Save $30 Thinning hair can feel embarrassing and stressful, but this high-quality supplement may help. The formula uses a proprietary mix of collagen, biotin, zinc, vitamin C, iron and niacin to help promote more robust hair growth. Thousands of reviewers report positive results (less shedding, thicker/fuller hair) with consistent use: "I have been taking the Viviscal for about two months," says one, "but saw growth after about a month. I will continue to take Viviscal to keep my hair from disappearing. Love it on subscribe and save!" $65 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

