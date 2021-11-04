The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Thursday — starting at just $14
Today’s best Amazon deals are making Thursday feel like it's the weekend.
So what's on sale? For workout fans, the comfy Satina High Waisted Leggings are $6 off. And you can save a cool $100 off the top-rated Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones.
Craving a smoother 'do? Check out the super popular InfinitiPro By Conair— it's $25 right now.
Shop Thursday's stellar Amazon deals below:
Ninja Personal Blender
Love smoothies but don't necessarily want to make a massive amount each time? This Ninja Personal Blender lets you whip up single servings at once. Even cooler? It comes with two to-go cups and lids, so you can blend and go in seconds. This blender is powerful, with 700 watts of strength that can easily crush through ice and frozen fruit.
The Ninja air fryer has more than 20,000 perfect reviews. "I love this blender!!! It is compact, easy to use, and easy to clean," a happy customer said. "This is the most thorough blender I have ever used for smoothies," a fellow fan wrote. "Wish I had heard about this beforehand. I can make proteins smoothies, slushes and so much more."
Shop it: Ninja Personal Blender, $50 (was $70), amazon.com
InfinitiPro By Conair
Hair dryers can be costly, but you can score the top-rated InfinitiPro By Conair for $30, down from $45! This dryer uses titanium ceramic technology with infrared heat for to dry your hair faster, and with less damage. Choose from three heat and two speed settings, along with a cold shot button. It all comes with concentrator and diffusor attachments.
"This is by far the best hair dryer I've bought, and it's incredible for the price," a five-star fan said. "I have extremely curly hair and using it on a low setting with the diffuser is great for styling. 10/10."
Shop it: InfinitiPro by Conair, $25 (was $45), amazon.com
Satina High Waisted Leggings
Snag Amazon's bestselling Satina Super Soft High Waisted Leggings for just $14! These mega-popular leggings are crafted from a spandex blend for a buttery-soft feel. A seamless high waistband won't dig into your hips, and accentuates your curves. Choose from a slew of colors, including goes-with-everything black, neutral navy and rose. "These are my new favorite leggings," a five-star fan said. "They fit and frame my body like a glove, and are also sooo soft and smooth. The high waistband is so helpful on days that I want to wear a crop top and not show too much. It also holds everything in so I don’t have to feel self-conscious about my tummy. The high waistband isn’t uncomfortable at all, and it’s so flattering."
Shop it: Satina High Waisted Leggings for Women, $14 (was $20), amazon.com
Echo Show 5
Having an Amazon Echo in your home makes everyday things like checking out the weather, getting quick calculations and listening to music so much easier. But an Echo Show takes things to the next level, letting you do video chats with friends and loved ones, look at recipes and even watch your favorite shows. This Show has a 5.5-inch display that you can customize to feature pretty much whatever you want, including family photos. And, right now, it's $45 (marked down from $80). Choose between black and sandstone shades — they're both on sale. With more than 338,000 perfect reviews, this Echo Show is definitely a deal worth snagging. "The Echo Show 5 was easy to get set up and is great to use," a five-star fan said. "I have it by my bed and I really like the clock face. It's nice and big, easy to read with my old eyes."
Shop it: Echo Show 5, $45 (was $80), amazon.com
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
People flip over Beats headphones and right now, Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones are $110 — that's $90 off! Been looking into upgrading your headphones? Now is the time to buy. Beats Solo3 headphones have an impressive 40 hours of battery life. Once you get low, you can recharge your set with Fast Fuel — and just five minutes of charging gives you three hours of playback. You can even take calls, use Siri, and control your music from your headphones.
"These headphones are amazing!" raved a five-star reviewer. "The sound is great and clear...noise canceling when music is playing, basically noise canceling even when music isn’t playing. The battery life also lasts soooo long."
Shop it: Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $100 (was $200), amazon.com
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
