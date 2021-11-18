The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Thursday — starting at just $11
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Today’s best Amazon deals are making Thursday feel like it's the weekend.
So what's on sale? For workout fans, the Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker is a cool $50 off. And you can save 55 percent off the top-rated Ray-Ban Rb3478 Rectangular Sunglasses.
Ready to upgrade your TV? Check out the super popular Insignia 50-Inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV— and save $120.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
Let's have a closer look at Thursday's stellar Amazon deals, shall we?
Ray-Ban Rb3478 Rectangular Sunglasses
Ray-Ban sunglasses are known for their high quality, but they don't exactly come cheap. So how great is it that right now, the Ray-Ban Rb3478 Rectangular Sunglasses are an impressive 55 percent off!? These sunnies have a flattering rectangle shape that looks great on everybody. Polarized lenses help you see clearly, whether you're in your car or out hitting the streets.
One five-star reviewer called these shades "very handsome," adding, "sturdy build, glass lens and polarized, all at a great price. This is the real deal!"
Hanes Women's EcoSmart Crewneck Sweatshirt
A comfy sweatshirt is a must now that the weather has cooled off, and the Hanes Women's EcoSmart Crewneck Sweatshirt doesn't disappoint. Made of cotton and polyester, it's soft and a little stretchy, giving you a roomy, but not too baggy fit. A ribbed neckline, hem, and cuffs give you that just-right fit. There's even a tagless back for your ultimate comfort. Choose between a slew of colors, including light pink, blue, navy and black shades.
"This sweatshirt exceeded my expectations. I wanted something just for sleep but it is so great I actually wear it out and about," a satisfied customer said. "It is perfect. Super soft even after washing, it's loose but not too big."
Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker
Now is the time to invest in a fitness tracker — the Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker is $50 off right now! This sleek watch has cool metrics like breathing rate, heart rate variability, step counting, target heart rates and calorie burns to help you better understand how active you are during the day. It even tracks your sleep! Choose from four pretty bands, including Lunar White, Black and Orchid.
"As my MD is determining whether I need a pacemaker, I was looking for a watch to give me my heart rate," a five-star fan said. "Problem is, I don’t like a large watch face. Apple watches or prior Fitbits [are] not my style. I’ve never been tempted to buy. Until I saw the Luxe. ... I absolutely love it. I get my heart rate with a tap (I think it will eventually give me oxygen level), plus it’s a super-looking watch."
Ninja Foodi NeverStick Premium Hard-Anodized 8-Piece Cookware Set
Got pots and pans that have seen better days? This Ninja Foodi NeverStick cookware set is here to help. This nonstick set will never stick, chip or flake and has a coating that's safe for metal utensils. You can even pop these pots and pans in the oven at up to 500 degrees.
"Best cookware I ever bought!" a happy customer said. "I'm not a review kinda girl. This I had to brag about. The Ninja Foodi nonstick cookware should be in every kitchen. This is my second product by Ninja, and I have to say, I'm on a roll for more Ninja in my house, for sure. It's amazing how yummy the food tastes. No joke. So easy to clean and well made."
Insignia 50-Inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
You don't have to pay a ton for a top-notch TV. The Insignia 50-Inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV gives you four times the resolution of full HD for a crisp, clear picture. You can also access thousands of shows with Fire TV and use your favorite streaming services, including rime Video, Netflix, Hulu and YouTube right from the set. A cool perk: Alexa-empowered control lets you flip through channels and pick out programs with just your voice.
"This is my third Insignia Fire TV and I am fairly sure, as I update older TVs, this will continue to be my go-to choice. The price cannot be beat," a five-star fan said. "The picture is phenomenal. The ease of the built-in Fire is the cherry on top. I particularly like the upgraded remote that came with this TV."
Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:
TV deals:
Insignia NS-24DF310NA21 24-inch HD Fire TV, $100 (was $170), amazon.com
TCL 32-inch 3-Series HD Roku Smart TV, $160 (was $230), amazon.com
TCL 40-inch HD Smart LED Roku TV, $230 (was $350), amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K Ultra HD smart TV, $330 (was $470), amazon.com
Hisense 75A6G 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV, $710 (was $950), amazon.com
Samsung 75-inch Class QLED Q70A Series 4K Quantum Smart TV, $1,498 (was $2,300), amazon.com
Samsung 85-inch AU8000 Series 4K Smart TV, $1,498 (was $2,200), amazon.com
Headphones and earbud deals:
Sony "Extra Bass" Earbuds (MDRXB50AP), $20 (was $50), amazon.com
Majority Teton Bluetooth Soundbar for TV, $50 (was $60), amazon.com
Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus, $100 (was $150), amazon.com
Jabra Elite Active 75t True Wireless Earbuds, $153 (was $209), amazon.com
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $100 (was $200), amazon.com
Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones, $178 (was $250), amazon.com
Zihnic Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, $45 with on-page coupon (was $70), amazon.com
JBL Live 660NC Wireless Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones, $100 (was $200), amazon.com
Video game deals:
Motorola Moto G Stylus, $270 (was $300), amazon.com
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular with Milanese Loop, $459 (was $759), amazon.com
Fossil Men's Gen 5E 44mm Stainless Steel Smartwatch, $149 (was $249), amazon.com
TCL 10L Smartphone, $190 with on-page coupon (was $250), amazon.com
Smart home deals:
Facebook Portal Smart Video Calling 10-inch Touch Screen Display, $114 (was $180), amazon.com
Kasa Smart Plug HS103P2, $13 (was $20), amazon.com
Linksys AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 Router Home Networking, $119 (was $130), amazon.com
Honeywell Home RTH9585WF1004 Wi-Fi Smart Color Thermostat, $99 (was $169), amazon.com
August Smart Lock Pro + Connect Hub, $155 (was $230), amazon.com
Kasa Full Color Smart LED Bulb, $10 (was $22), amazon.com
TP-Link N300 WiFi Extender(TL-WA855RE), $15 (was $30), amazon.com
Vacuum deals:
Coredy R750 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $200 with on-page coupon (was $321), amazon.com
OKP K7 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $158 with on-page coupon for Prime members only (was $439), amazon.com
Deenkee DK600MAX Robot Vacuum, $150 (was $200), amazon.com
Shark Rotator ZU632, $328 (was $380), amazon.com
iRobot Roomba i6+ (6550) Robot Vacuum, $550 (was $800), amazon.com
Fashion deals:
Satina High Waisted Leggings for Women, $14 (was $20), amazon.com
Anne Klein Women's AK/1868GBST Premium Crystal-Accented Gold-Tone Bangle Watch, $51 (was $150), amazon.com
Herou Womens Mock Turtleneck, $15 (was $29), amazon.com
Ouges Women's Open Front Cardigan, $20 (was $29), amazon.com
Save up to half off select Ray-Ban and Oakley Sunglasses, amazon.com
Save up to half off Watches from Invicta, Timex, Tommy Hilfiger and more, amazon.com
Kitchen deals:
Gooseneck Electric Kettle, $33 with on-page coupon (was $55), amazon.com
Breville BOV845BSS Smart Oven Pro Countertop Convection Oven, $224 (was $350), amazon.com
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron 5 Piece Set, $90 (was $150), amazon.com
Ultrean 8.5 Quart Air Fryer, $90 (was $130), amazon.com
Airpro Pasta Maker Attachment, $72 (was $128), amazon.com
RTGraphics Whiskey Stones (six piece), $9 (was $20), amazon.com
Beauty deals:
Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine, $150 with on-page coupon (was $300), amazon.com
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush, $35 (was $60), amazon.com
AquaSonic Duo Dual Handle Ultra Whitening Wireless Charging Electric Toothbrushes, $50 (was $70), amazon.com
HoMedics Compact Pro Spa Collapsible Footbath with Heat, $40 (was $50), amazon.com
Svcouok Fast Heating Hair Straightener Brush, $32 (was $36), amazon.com
Handcraft Grapeseed Oil, $14 (was $19), amazon.com
Bedding deals:
SafeRest Queen Size Premium Hypoallergenic Waterproof Mattress Protector, $21 with on-page coupon (was $35), amazon.com
SafeRest King Size Premium Hypoallergenic Waterproof Mattress Protector, $23 with on-page coupon (was $38), amazon.com
Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator, $20 with on-page coupon (was $30), amazon.com
Hotel Sheets Direct 100 percent Bamboo Sheets, Queen Size Sheet and Pillowcase Set (four piece), $48 with on-page coupon (was $100), amazon.com
Bedsure Fleece Blanket Twin Blanket in Black, $20 (was $27), amazon.com
Shark HE601 Air Purifier, $300 (was $450), amazon.com
Lemomo Grey Blackout Curtains, $35 (was $44), amazon.com
Bedsure Satin Pillowcases Standard Set of Two, $10 (was $13), amazon.com
Y-Stop Hammock Chair Hanging Rope Swing, $27 with on-page coupon (was $40), amazon.com
Save up to 30 percent off on Casper mattresses and more, amazon.com
Save up to 20 percent off T&N mattresses and more, amazon.com
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Read More from Yahoo Life:
Make this $60 Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet bundle your next purchase — it's over $170 off!
Get fit while you sit with the genius Cubii Jr. workout machine — it's nearly $60 off
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.