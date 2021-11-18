The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Thursday — starting at just $11

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Today’s best Amazon deals are making Thursday feel like it's the weekend.

So what's on sale? For workout fans, the Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker is a cool $50 off. And you can save 55 percent off the top-rated Ray-Ban Rb3478 Rectangular Sunglasses.

Ready to upgrade your TV? Check out the super popular Insignia 50-Inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV— and save $120.

Let's have a closer look at Thursday's stellar Amazon deals, shall we?

Ray-Ban sunglasses are known for their high quality, but they don't exactly come cheap. So how great is it that right now, the Ray-Ban Rb3478 Rectangular Sunglasses are an impressive 55 percent off!? These sunnies have a flattering rectangle shape that looks great on everybody. Polarized lenses help you see clearly, whether you're in your car or out hitting the streets.

One five-star reviewer called these shades "very handsome," adding, "sturdy build, glass lens and polarized, all at a great price. This is the real deal!"

$91 $204 at Amazon

A comfy sweatshirt is a must now that the weather has cooled off, and the Hanes Women's EcoSmart Crewneck Sweatshirt doesn't disappoint. Made of cotton and polyester, it's soft and a little stretchy, giving you a roomy, but not too baggy fit. A ribbed neckline, hem, and cuffs give you that just-right fit. There's even a tagless back for your ultimate comfort. Choose between a slew of colors, including light pink, blue, navy and black shades.

"This sweatshirt exceeded my expectations. I wanted something just for sleep but it is so great I actually wear it out and about," a satisfied customer said. "It is perfect. Super soft even after washing, it's loose but not too big."

$11 $22 at Amazon

Now is the time to invest in a fitness tracker — the Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker is $50 off right now! This sleek watch has cool metrics like breathing rate, heart rate variability, step counting, target heart rates and calorie burns to help you better understand how active you are during the day. It even tracks your sleep! Choose from four pretty bands, including Lunar White, Black and Orchid.

"As my MD is determining whether I need a pacemaker, I was looking for a watch to give me my heart rate," a five-star fan said. "Problem is, I don’t like a large watch face. Apple watches or prior Fitbits [are] not my style. I’ve never been tempted to buy. Until I saw the Luxe. ... I absolutely love it. I get my heart rate with a tap (I think it will eventually give me oxygen level), plus it’s a super-looking watch."

$100 $150 at Amazon

Got pots and pans that have seen better days? This Ninja Foodi NeverStick cookware set is here to help. This nonstick set will never stick, chip or flake and has a coating that's safe for metal utensils. You can even pop these pots and pans in the oven at up to 500 degrees.

"Best cookware I ever bought!" a happy customer said. "I'm not a review kinda girl. This I had to brag about. The Ninja Foodi nonstick cookware should be in every kitchen. This is my second product by Ninja, and I have to say, I'm on a roll for more Ninja in my house, for sure. It's amazing how yummy the food tastes. No joke. So easy to clean and well made."

$200 $250 at Amazon

You don't have to pay a ton for a top-notch TV. The Insignia 50-Inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV gives you four times the resolution of full HD for a crisp, clear picture. You can also access thousands of shows with Fire TV and use your favorite streaming services, including rime Video, Netflix, Hulu and YouTube right from the set. A cool perk: Alexa-empowered control lets you flip through channels and pick out programs with just your voice.

"This is my third Insignia Fire TV and I am fairly sure, as I update older TVs, this will continue to be my go-to choice. The price cannot be beat," a five-star fan said. "The picture is phenomenal. The ease of the built-in Fire is the cherry on top. I particularly like the upgraded remote that came with this TV."

$330 $450 at Amazon

