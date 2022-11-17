The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Thursday — save up to $350

There's a little bit of everything on sale today! (Photo: Amazon)

This time of year has a happy, if crazy, pace to it. Holiday energy is in the air — and suddenly you realize you're too busy to keep up with your to-do list, much less your to-buy list. We want to help. All you need is a two-minute break to cruise through the savings we've unearthed. Today's best Amazon deals include a popular Fire HD tablet at 50% off. How about fan-favorite JBL soundbar for $150? Maybe a bestselling Bowflex adjustable dumbbell, reduced by $100? There's a lot to explore. Let's have a closer look at these stellar Amazon bargains, shall we

Amazon Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet $75 $150 Save $75 This has the best screen on any Amazon tablet with a massive 10-inch display and 12 hours of battery life. $75 at Amazon

Enjoy up to 12 hours of reading, browsing the web over WiFi, watching videos, and listening to music from anywhere with the Fire HD 10! You also get power back up via the USB-C (2.0) port and super-enhanced durability — the Fire HD 10 is 1.7 times more durable than the latest iPad 10.2, thanks to a screen made with strengthened aluminosilicate glass. Full HD means you have more than 2 million pixels to amp up enjoyment of shows, movies, and more in total high-def.

"I have an older Fire tablet from Amazon but this one wowed me," reported one of 75,000 five-star fans. "It's easy to use and has so many aps that when I travelled I took it with me instead of my laptop. And, the pictures I took with it were a hit with my granddaughter at her wedding. Also, I can read my books more comfortably with the larger print when needed and the price can't be beat."

This little sound machine gives you that full movie theater experience with its two built-in speakers and subwoofer. And if you don't feel like watching a show or movies, you can stream music with the Bluetooth feature included in this soundbar. Bonus: you can operate it with your TV's remote.

"I am somewhat of a self proclaimed audiophile," shared a five-star fan. "This sound bar has full, rich, sound and deep base. Ran it through its paces with movies like Top Gun, Transformers, Star Trek, etc. and was impressed with the sound quality and bass. Might just be the best sound bar at this price point!"

Bowflex Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells (single) $175 $275 Save $100 This adjustable weight dumbbell gives you a massive range of 5 to 52.5 pounds, allowing you to do a lot with a little. A simple toggle system makes it easy to switch up the weights during your workout. $175 at Amazon

Beef up your home gym set-up with this massively popular adjustable weight dumbbell. The weight easily adjusts in 2.5-pound increments to let you get specific. It's essentially 15 sets in one, saving you time and money. It all fits neatly into a holding tray that keeps unused weights from rolling around.

"Easy to operate right out of the box. It’s all fairly self explanatory," said a five-star fan. "There are two knobs, one on each end of the dumbbell. You turn the knobs to the desired weight setting and lift straight up on the dumbbell. That’s it. You don’t need to try to figure out any weight plate combinations in your head. You just turn the knobs on each end to the desired weight."ng able to switch to brush or no brush quickly. I don't even pick up the throw rugs when using it."

INSE INSE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $100 $450 Save $350 Amazon shoppers say this 6-in-1 model is even better than their old Dyson vacuums. Shop one for yourself while it's over 75% off. $100 at Amazon

The powerful vacuum has a 145W motor that suck up all the pet hair, dust and debris that stick to your carpets and floors like they're magnets. Fully charged, this baby lets you clean for 45 minutes at a pop — time enough for the whole house! So-far it's racked up nearly 3,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, thanks to how light and easy it is to use.

"This is a life saver!" wrote a five-star fan. "For the past 15 years I have been using those heavy vacuum's and I decided to buy a wireless one. This has been so exciting to use, it is so light to hold, it takes 5 minutes to set up, charging it is the best and lasts such a long time. I clean my house every day with it and I am sure there are amazing brands , but this has been my fav!"

SAMSUNG SAMSUNG SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds $80 $170 Save $90 These 'buds let you listen to music and take calls without noisy distraction when you turn on the active noise cancelling feature and comes with a case that acts as a wireless charger. $80 at Amazon

These Samsung Galaxy Buds Live offer crisp sound and punchy bass for up to 29 hours per charge. That's more than a full day of use! And phone calls will sound crystal clear thanks to three microphones (two outer and one inner) that reduce ambient background noise no matter where you are. More than 20,000 five-star fans are already enjoying their tunes.

"I was blown away by these," wrote a rave reviewer. "The sound quality is amazing. They are comfortable, the noise canceling is perfect at drowning out low droning sounds, overall I am very happy."

