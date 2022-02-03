Here are today's 5 best Amazon deals — starting at just $12

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

There's a little bit of everything on sale! (Photo: Amazon)

Today’s best Amazon deals are making it feel like the weekend arrived early.

So what are the best bargains right now? For audio fans, the bestselling Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones are $41 off. And you can save $20 off the top-rated IInstant Vortex 5.7-Quart air fryer.

Want to sleep a little more comfortably at night? Check out the super popular Westbrooke Linens sheets — they're also on sale.

Let's have a closer look at these stellar Amazon deals, shall we?

Get a bestselling small appliance for $20 off! The Instant Vortex 5.7QT Large Air Fryer Oven Combo —from the makers of the mega-popular Instant Pot — tackles air frying, broiling, roasting and reheating like a champ. Just flip through one-touch cooking programs to cook up everything from wings to cinnamon buns. The sizable nonstick basket is easy to clean, too.

"So convenient," a five-star fan said. "I cook all of my own food and I do a lot of baking. There hasn't been anything that I wasn't able to cook in this air fryer. I've baked, made roasted veggies, baked whole chickens, BBQ spare ribs, French fries, chicken nuggets, anything and everything."

$80 $100 at Amazon

These incredibly popular sheets are on markdown. (Photo: Amazon)

These Westbrooke Linens Sheets are at their lowest price in more than a month! The 500 thread count cotton sheets have deep pockets that fit mattresses up to 16 inches. They're incredibly soft, and get smoother with every wash. Choose from a range of colors, including white, beige, pale pink and navy, in sizes from twin to a California king set.

Story continues

"I love these sheets!" a happy customer said. "They were super soft after the first wash, which is a key sign for yarn quality. As a textile designer, I know what to look for...often sheets are coated in softener which comes off during washing and reveals the true quality of a cloth. In addition to the wonderful hand of the fabric, the elastic on the fitted sheet is top notch. The sheets are constructed with quality materials and detailing. A great value at a reasonable price."

$50 $80 at Amazon

These mega-popular headphones can go for 40 hours without a recharge. (Photo: Amazon)

There's a reason why Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones have an army of fans — they're really, really good. These headphones connect seamlessly to your phone or tablet to deliver next-level audio. They can run for up to 40 hours without needing a recharge. Even then, Beats' Fast Fuel option allows you to get an additional three hours of playback after just five minutes of charging. Cushioned ear cups and a sleek design make for a next-level fit. Choose from Black, Red, Rose Gold and Satin Gold shades — they're all marked down!

"The sound these headphones produce is amazing!" a happy customer said. " The volume gets plenty loud, and the sound quality is perfect. Don't hesitate to buy these excellent headphones here! Also, these may not be technically noise cancelling, but they block plenty enough noise for me!"

$159 $200 at Amazon

This lightbulb can do so much. (Photo: Amazon)

The Kasa Smart Light Bulb will make you rethink the way you've approached lighting in the past. It has a dimming range from one to 100 percent, allowing you to get that just-right look any time. It easily connects to your home's WiFi so you can control it from your phone or voice-controlled assistant. Just tell Alexa to dim or shut off the lights, and you're good to go.

"I can now control them at anytime, anywhere with my phone so it can't get any better than that," a happy customer said. "And no manual adjustments!"

$12 $17 at Amazon

At this low price, you can snag a few pairs. (Photo: Amazon)

The Satina High-Waisted Leggings are Amazon's No.1 bestselling tights, and it's easy to see why. These leggings are high-waisted to give you a smoothed-out look. They're made with the brand's "peach skin” fabric for a super-soft feel. They also come in 25 different colors, so you can really load up.

"These are my new favorite leggings," a five-star fan said. "They fit and frame my body like a glove, and are also sooo soft and smooth. The high waistband is so helpful on days that I want to wear a crop top and not show too much. It also holds everything in so I don’t have to feel self conscious about my tummy. The high waistband isn’t uncomfortable at all, and it’s so flattering."

$15 $20 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

