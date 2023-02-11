The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Saturday — save up to 60%

There's a little of everything on sale today! (Photo: Amazon)

Need some retail therapy to help you start your weekend? Our team has scoured the mega-retailer's site to put together a handy rundown of the top sales for you. So what are today's best Amazon deals? Well, you can a bestselling Fire HD Tablet for 33% off? Maybe fan-favorite Tozo earbuds for just $19? There's a lot to explore. Let's have a closer look at these stellar Amazon bargains, shall we?

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet $100 $150 Save $50 The best screen on any Amazon tablet, period, with a massive 10-inch display and 12 hours of battery life. $100 at Amazon

Enjoy up to 12 hours of reading, browsing the web over WiFi, watching videos, and listening to music from anywhere with the Fire HD 10! You also get power back up via the USB-C (2.0) port and super-enhanced durability — the Fire HD 10 is 1.7 times more durable than the latest iPad 10.2, thanks to a screen made with strengthened aluminosilicate glass. Full HD means you have more than 2 million pixels to amp up enjoyment of shows, movies, and more in total high-def.

"I have an older Fire tablet from Amazon but this one wowed me," reported one of 74,000 rave reviewers. "It's about the size of an IPad and the picture is better quality than what I've seen on an IPAD. It's easy to use and has so many aps that when I travelled I took it with me instead of my laptop. And, the pictures I took with it were a hit with my granddaughter at her wedding. Also, I can read my books more comfortably with the larger print when needed and the price can't be beat."

TOZO Tozo T10 Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Earbuds $40 These earbuds provide premium sound even under water — they're waterproof up to a meter deep for 30 minutes. Enjoy over six hours of jamming from a single charge — and you'll get 30 hours of play with the included charging case. $40 at Amazon

More than 221,000 Amazon shoppers are in love with these buds. One of the things they rave about? The superior audio quality. That's courtesy of large, 8mm speaker drivers that produce powerful, crystal clear sound and heart-thumping bass. Bonus: They're waterproof.

"I’ve been ordering headphones from Amazon for years," wrote a rave reviewer. "Most of them are always great. These headphones are AMAZING. "I got 'em with the intention of just surviving some splashes; not submerging them. Well, one fell out into the water. I grabbed them out after a couple of seconds. They worked great. Okay! Let’s go the extra yard. I started swimming with them under the water. (Keep in mind I wasn’t that deep.) THEY WORKED GREAT. I have not one thing bad to say about these headphones."

COZSINOOR Cozsinoor Bed Pillows $29 $100 Save $71 These pillows are made with super plush hollow fiber, making them soft yet firm for the right support you need for sleeping. $29 at Amazon

Time for a pillow refresh? You can't beat the deal on this super-comfy, super-popular pillow. It's made with special hollow fiber for the ultimate support while being comfortably soft. Nearly 11,000 shoppers give this pillow a perfect five-star rating.

"Bought it for my girlfriend as she hates flat pillows," shared a rave reviewer. "Had this for about 3 weeks and feels like a new pillow every night. Pilllow always goes back to its original shape. Soft enough to sink in and firm enough to keep your head afloat."

FeelinGirl FeelinGirl Waist Trainer $18 $36 Save $18 Constructed with high-quality velcro, this waist trainer can be worn under just about anything. $18 at Amazon

Whether you're working out or just need a little tummy-taming, this popular waist trainer claims to keep lumps and bumps contained while still allowing you to breathe. More than 9,000 Amazon shoppers give it a perfect five-star rating.

"Get SNATCHED in all the right places," gushed a five-star fan."It definitely made my jeans fit better and I had a really nice hourglass figure in dresses. I absolutely recommend this belt for its ease of use, the hourglass figure I now have, and its even helping my lower back pain not hurt nearly as much. If you're trying to decide between this and another similar product, buy this one."

VANYUST VANYUST VANYUST Mini Portable Charger Power Bank $10 $11 Save $1 This power bank can hold up to three days worth of power for a smart phone and has two USB ports. Clip the on-page coupon for the full discount. $10 at Amazon

Having low-battery anxiety? Never fear with this mini power. Small enough to slip in a purse, it can hold up to three days worth of power for your smartphone. $10 is a small price to pay to stay juiced. It keeps more than 2,500 five-fans powered up.

"I got this to use for work because I'm at work from 7 to 3 and my building that I am in usually drains my battery," reported a rave reviewer. "And it really works good and last a long time definitely a must have if you're away from the house and you need a good charge!"

