The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Monday — save up to 50%

There's a little bit of everything for your electronic needs on sale! (Photo: Amazon)

Need some retail therapy to make Monday morning more manageable? Our team has scoured the mega-retailer's site to put together a quick-and-dirty list of the top sales for you. So what are today's best Amazon deals, you ask? Well, you can score a bestselling smart TV for over 50% off. How about a $60 discount on bestselling earbuds? Or maybe you'd you want to try out the Fire TV Stick for just $28. There's a lot to explore! Let's have a closer look at these stellar Amazon bargains, shall we?

JBL JBL Tune 510BT: Wireless On-Ear Headphones $30 $50 Save $20 A perfect combo of budget-friendly and brawny. A two-hour charge-up can yield up to 40 hours of play time, while Bluetooth 5 technology keeps you engaged no matter what the conditions. $30 at Amazon

If you want a deeper audio experience, some people swear by on-ear headphones. JBL's Tune 510BT offer the brand's signature Pure Bass sound and have wireless Bluetooth 5.0 streaming. They also have workhorse of a battery, which gives you up to 40 hours of listening time on a single charge. And if you have holiday travel plans, they're perfect for planes.

“These are very good headphones, and I don't just mean based on the price,” said one shopper. “These are all-around great headphones! I had Beats for four years that just fell apart. Searched on a budget and decided on these, and I don't feel like I am sacrificing at all. Very comfortable. Not tight on my head at all. I travel on airplanes twice a month, so I wear these for hours on end. No earache or head pressure.”

Beats Beats Studio Buds $90 $150 Save $60 The true wireless noise cancelling earbuds have superior sound quality, last a eight hours on a single charge and are water resistant so you can wear them to the gym. $90 at Amazon

With 32,000 five-star reviews and a $60 discount, this is a deal that's hard to pass up. These 'buds are both noise-cancelling and water-resistant, but what people really rave about is that they're better and cheaper than Airpods.

"I love these!" raved one five-star fan. "I have the AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro and these are way better! With the AirPods Pro the un ear fit was horrible these kept falling out which sucked! With these they fit perfect and don’t even feel like I have anything in my ear. I like that they don’t have a long stem popping out because If anybody is like me and has there earbuds on while putting on a sweater the AirPods fall off but these don’t get tugged on by the stem because they don’t have one! If anybody loves the bass in songs these are great! Absolutely love this product!"

INSIGNIA Insignia 24-inch Class Fire TV $80 $170 Save $90 This TV has four four times the resolution of a Full HD model, which means an amazing, vivid picture. Plus, you get access to most streaming services. $80 at Amazon

Just $80 for a crisp picture, vivid colors and top-notch audio. And because it's a Fire TV, you can stream 4K movies and TV shows from Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, YouTube, Disney+, Prime Video and more without a separate streaming device.

"So easy to set up and use," says one of over 66,000 rave reviewers. "As streaming novices we were unsure about installing all of our services- piece of cake on this tv. Picture quality is terrific; it is lightweight and fits perfectly on a dresser. Can’t recommend enough!"

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K $28 $50 Save $22 Get easy access to hundreds of streaming apps and channels, including Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Disney+, HBO Max, Apple TV+, Starz, Showtime and a boatload more. $28 at Amazon

The Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the best ways to instantly add video streaming to your TV without getting a new set, and right now you can get it for an incredible $30 — that's 40% off! Instead of cable, you’ll get access to thousands of shows and movies through streaming apps via the internet. It even comes with an Alexa integration which means you can use voice commands to control it. So far, it's racked up more than 125,000 five-star reviews.

"I love my Fire Stick," wrote one cord cutter. "Cable company upset me by raising my bill about every 3 months. Was getting close to 200 dollars. They would not give me a break. I stopped the cable all together and watch with just my Fire Stick. I DO NOT MISS CABLE AT ALL!"

Yacikos Yacikos Yacikos Portable Charger $23 $36 Save $13 Fire up your devices on the go with this portable charger. Clip the on-page coupon for the full discount. $23 at Amazon

Need to charge up your phone, laptop or tablet while you're out? The Yacikos Portable Charger is here for you. This on-the-go charger injects power into your devices while you're out and about. No more stressing over a low phone battery! Simply plug in your device and let it go to work. It's also nice and compact, and can easily be slipped into your bag.

"I just received this charger and since I do photography I am out for long periods and wanted to keep some equipment AND my phone charged. This charger kept everything charged yesterday and still has plenty of juice," a happy customer said. "The one feature I really like that my other that died on me has is the on/off button!! This helps save the battery life. I have to say I am impressed!"

