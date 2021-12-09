Here are today's 5 best Amazon deals — starting at just $8

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

There's a little bit of everything on sale! (Photo: Amazon)

Today’s best Amazon deals are making it feel like the weekend arrived early. Amazon continues to roll out Cyber Week deals, with some items on mega-sale today.

So what are the best bargains right now? For tech fans, the Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds are $80 off. And you can save $125 off the top-rated iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum.

Ready to get a whiter smile? Check out the super popular AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush — it's nearly 50 percent off.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Let's have a closer look at these stellar Amazon deals, shall we?

Cleaner floors are in your future. (Photo: Amazon)

Been interested in snagging a robot vacuum for a while now? How about a top-rated one that's $125 off? The iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum features a three-stage cleaning system that effortlessly sucks up dirt and dust from your floors, along with a specialized brush that sweeps along corners and edges. You can control all the action from an app on your phone or by using Google Assistant or Alexa.

"Love, love, love this Roomba!" a happy customer said. "We have three cats and it picks up all the cat hair. We have all wood and tile floors with some scatter rugs. It does a great job cleaning on all surfaces."

$175 $300 at Amazon

The question is, what will you cook first? (Photo: Amazon)

Want to save time when you cook? The Instant Pot Crisp 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker has got you covered. This genius machine pretty much does everything short of chopping the veggies for you: It can pressure cook, slow cook, air fry, roast, steam, sauté, bake, broil and keep your food warm. It's even energy efficient, working up to 70 percent faster and using less energy than other cooking methods.

Story continues

"I was always pretty anti-kitchen gadgets. The Instant Pot seemed like just another thing that did stuff I could already do on my stove or oven. Boy, was I wrong," a converted customer said. "I honestly am in disbelief how much I love using this thing. It is so versatile that I use it more than anything else in my kitchen, except maybe the sink."

$120 $150 at Amazon

Meet your newest wardrobe staple. (Photo: Amazon)

A comfy sweatshirt is a must this blustery time of year, and the Hanes Women's EcoSmart Crewneck Sweatshirt doesn't disappoint. Made of cotton and polyester, it's soft and a little stretchy, giving you a roomy, but not too baggy fit. A ribbed neckline, hem and cuffs give you that just-right fit. It's even tag-less in the back for ultimate comfort. Choose between a slew of colors, including light pink, blue, navy and black shades.

"This sweatshirt exceeded my expectations. I wanted something just for sleep, but it is so great I actually wear it out and about," a satisfied customer said. "It is perfect. Super soft even after washing, it's loose but not too big."

Starting at $8 (was $22)

Listen up: This is a really, really good deal. (Photo: Amazon)

We know you’re probably craving some peace and quiet right about now — it’s time to get those noise-canceling earbuds you’ve been dreaming about. Happily, Amazon just slashed the price of Bose's QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds — grab them for just $199. These earbuds deliver Bose-quality sound so you can listen to music, podcasts and more with crisp, balanced audio. Choose from three sizes of eartips to find the one that's just right for you. Simple touch controls let you adjust your noise cancellation settings, pause, play and change the volume from your earbud. Choose from four on-sale colors: Triple Black, Sandstone, Soapstone and Stone Blue.

"These are TOP NOTCH earbuds," a five-star fan said. "Bose has really done it this time. Superb noise cancelation, deep rich sound and totally comfortable fit. They bury the AirPods Pro. No contest."

$199 $279 at Amazon

Enter 2022 with a sparkly smile. (Photo: Amazon)

The AquaSonic smart toothbrush hunts down and eliminates plaque, even between tight teeth. With a motor that delivers 40,000 vibrations per minute, it removes up to 10 times more buildup than an ordinary toothbrush. It also has a whitening mode that inverts the frequency to buff away stains on the surface of your teeth.

And if your sensitive mouth makes eating ice cream a struggle, the AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush has you covered. Thanks to its four brush modes, you get settings for sensitivity, deep cleaning, gum massage and even whitening. This shopper vouches for the latter: "If you brush your teeth every day, you'll definitely notice a difference in how white your teeth are after using this for a few weeks. I brush my teeth twice a day and they're much whiter now than they were when I was using a manual brush the same amount."

$33 $60 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:

TV deals:

Headphones and earbud deals:

Smartphone and tablet deals:

Video game deals:

Smart home deals:

Vacuum deals:

Fashion deals:

Kitchen deals:

Beauty deals:

Bedding deals:

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.