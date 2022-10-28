The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Friday — save more than 75%

There's a little of everything on sale today! (Photo: Amazon)

Need some retail therapy to get you slide into the weekend? Our team has scoured the mega-retailer's site to put together a quick-and-dirty list of the top sales for you. So what are today's best Amazon deals? Well, you can score a bestselling mopping robot vacuum at a 77% discount. How about a cult-favorite curler at a $51 markdown? Maybe the bestselling Instant Vortex Plus for $30 off? There's a lot to explore! Let's have a closer look at these stellar Amazon bargains, shall we?

Amazon Beats Studio Buds $90 $150 Save $60 These noise-cancelling earbuds have a built-in microphone, so you can take calls on the go. They're even sweat-resistant. $90 at Amazon

Want high quality earbuds at a hefty discount? These Beats Studio Buds are an impressive $60 off right now. Enjoy impeccably balanced sound, along with your choice of two listening modes: active noise cancelling to block out the world, and transparency mode, to let in some outside noise. Choose from three soft eartips for that just-right fit. You'll even get up to eight hours of listening time — and 24 hours when you use the charging case.

"These are a good deal," said a happy customer. "Pairing was as easy as open the lid next to your iPhone and then follow the on screen steps. Charges fully in about a couple of hours and will last you 20+ hrs with the case."

Amazon Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven $130 $160 Save $30 This handy device from the makers of the Instant Pot can do a range of crucial cooking tasks, including air fry, broil, roast, dehydrate, bake and reheat. $130 at Amazon

For an easier time in the kitchen, consider the bestselling Instant Vortex Plus. This handy devices does a little of everything, from air frying to dehydrating and baking. The six-quart capacity is generous, and preset buttons allow you to churn out wings, roasted vegetables and even cinnamon buns fast.

"What a quick and easy way to cook, especially for a two person household," said a satisfied shopper. "And big time savings in my electric bill, too as I have an electric range/oven. Clean-up is so easy, as soon as I'm done cooking, I place the air fryer drawer into the sink and fill it with soap and water. It cleans very quickly."

Amazon Mamnv Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo $161 $700 Save $539 This handy appliance vacuums and mops — and it's 70% off right now! Enjoy a slim profile that can seamlessly slide under your sofa. $161 at Amazon

Want a bestselling robot vacuum at a hefty discount? Meet the Mamnv. This must-have device vacuums and mops to leave your floors spotless. An advanced brushless suction port eliminates hair tangles while a slim design (less than 3 inches!) allows this vac to glide under sofas and dressers. Control all the action from your phone.

"We used to have vacuuming as part of the everyday routine, but getting the wires and everything unraveled was always a lot and it always seemed to take up our time," said a satisfied shopper. "I’m so appreciative for this little thing giving us our extra 20 minutes at night after work and gathering all the pet hair. It goes over everything with a breeze and it’s great for maintenance."

Amazon Chi Spin N Curl $59 $110 Save $51 Get perfect curls in an instant with this impressive beauty tool. It's specially designed to curls your hair quickly, without the risk of burning your fingers. $59 at Amazon

Want curls but aren't the best at wielding a curling iron? Chi's Spin N Curl is the answer. This handy tool has a rotating barrel that helps smooth and curl your hair with minimal effort on your end. Simply hold a section up against the tool, press a button and enjoy the results. Flip between pre-set temperatures to find the one that's right for you.

"Love this Chi curler!!" said a happy customer. "It took me 5 min today in my first try to curl my hair! Then I proceeded to curl each of my three elementary aged daughters’ hair which each took no more than 5-10 min. We were so impressed with the results and I felt like this curling iron paid for itself in just one day of saving expensive trip to a salon. The best part was that it was actually fun to use, a no brainer and super safe."

Amazon Mellanni Mellanni Queen Sheet Set $32 $48 Save $16 Meet Amazon’s top-selling sheets. The four-piece set is so popular that it perpetually sells out, but right now, it's back in stock. Be sure to click the on-page coupon for the lowest price. $32 at Amazon

These bestselling lightweight sheets are perfect for hot sleepers, who swear they stay cool all night. Choose from 39 different colors and patterns, including paisley and quatrefoil. The 4-piece set includes a flat and fitted sheet along with two pillowcases.

“I’ve had them for 18 months now and they are holding up great. They maintained their shape. Seams are good. No pilling. I’m about to buy a new color and realized I should probably let people know they’re awesome,” said a happy reviewer.

