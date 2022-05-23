Here are today's 5 best Amazon deals — save up to 45% ahead of Memorial Day
We're just days away from the unofficial start to summer, but the deals for Memorial Day are already rolling in. Of course, we're staying on top of all of Amazon's discounts — not just the big holidays — and every single day our team scours the mega-site to put together a quick-and-dirty list of the top markdowns for you.
So what are the best best Amazon deals right now? How 'bout a pair of Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds at a $70 markdown? For the ultimate sous chef, the cult-fave Ninja 10-in-1Foodi Pressure Cooker is $70 off the regular price. Or maybe it's time to get the Beautural Portable Steamer at a 35% discount for a wrinkle-free Memorial Day weekend — there are all sorts of deals to grab.
If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course.
Let's have a closer look at these stellar Amazon deals, shall we?
Beautural Portable Steamer
If you want wrinkle-free clothes on your next trip — or you just hate ironing — the Beautural Portable Steamer might be the tool for you. Right now, it's just $25 (was $40) — more than 35% off! And with nearly 25,000 five-star reviews, shoppers have a lot a of love for this gadget: It heats up in 30 seconds, you can use it on things like curtains, furniture and toys, and it comes with three attachments — a lint brush, soft brush and creaser for that freshly pressed look.
But one happy customer said the metal head was what sold it for her: "After much regret and waste, I found plastic heads leak and don't press. They are cheap, even if you pay a lot for them... I didn't expect so much from this [steamer], but I was pleasantly surprised. It doesn't spitter, spatter, leak. It steams up fast, steams wrinkles out fast, and can press as well. I'm already thinking of getting it for a friend and my daughter."
HappyTrends Kitchen Mat
Dogs barking? It might be time to give them a break with the HappyTrends Kitchen Mat, which is on sale for $25, down from $47 — that's more than 45% off! Whether you cook a lot or you have a standing desk for work, staying on your feet for an extended amount of time can take a toll on your tootsies. To ease that fatigue, this mat is made with cushioned PVC, but it also features a bevelled edge so you don't trip on it and non-slip backing to keep it in place. With 3,700 five-star reviews, Amazon shoppers are pretty excited about the HappyTrends Kitchen Mat.
"It's like standing on a cloud!" wrote one enthusiastic shopper. "Doing the dishes is one of my least favorite tasks, especially because standing in one place for a prolonged period puts a lot of strain on my feet/legs/lower body in general! I've purchased a few different anti-fatigue comfort mats over the years and in time have come to dislike them for various reasons, but most commonly because after the first few uses, they seem to not reshape all the way. After having and using this mat for a bit, I can say it still feels as cushy as it did when I first placed it!"
Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds
The Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds have built up a serious cult following — and they're $70 off today. They produce the impeccable sound you'd expect, with crisp tones and pumping bass. At nine hours, the battery life is great and their Fast Fuel technology gives you about an hour-and-a-half juice boost on a five-minute charge.
"I love these earphones for their fit, charge and quality," a happy customer raved. "They are easy to pair with my device, easy to control, both from the device or directly on the phones, and easy to charge. I love that if I take one off, the playback stops until I put the earphone back in; perfect for those multiple interruptions that happen every day. I would definitely buy them again!"
Ninja OS301 10-in-1 Foodi
If you've been waiting for a price drop on the Ninja 10-in-1Foodi Pressure Cooker, now's the time to click "add to cart." This kitchen wonder can pressure cook, slow cook, steam, make yogurt, sear or sauté, air-fry, bake, roast, broil and dehydrate. Still not impressed? Well, listen up: This bad boy cooks up to 75% faster than typical air fryers and pressure cookers with less fat and oil than traditional frying. And this magical appliance is now $130, down from $200!
"This thing has changed the way we cook," wrote one satisfied cook. "It is amazing. You can cook practically anything in it. I find it great for cooking side dishes while your main dish is in the oven (e.g., making roasted potatoes while you have a meat dish cooking at low temp in the oven). You can rapidly air-fry french fries, tots, toasted ravioli, crab rangoon, etc....This thing is incredible."
Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30
If you're tired of an upright vac, you can save an incredible $120 on the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30 right now. This robovac uses Eufy’s patented navigation technology to get around your house on its own, from hardwood floors to tile to rugs. Food spills and grime embedded in rug fibers are no match for its suction. And if it senses it needs extra strength to pick up crud, it steps up its sucking power to get the job done.
"We have three dogs and this little guy sucks up so much fur I have no idea how our house was ever clean," wrote a content customer. "We have a mix of vinyl planks and carpet in our house and [the Eufy] goes through it all like a champ."
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
