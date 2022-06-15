The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Wednesday — save up to 50%!
Ready for a bargain break? Us too. Nabbing a steal at Amazon works even better than an espresso shot for sparking some energy — anytime. That's why every single day our team scours the mega-site to put together a quick-and-dirty list of the top deals for you.
So what are Wednesday’s best Amazon deals? You can score the popular Greendale Home Fashions outdoor 17-inch square throw pillows for 50% off. Or maybe you'd like to save big on a new pair of Beats Fit Pro headphones?!
Greendale Home Fashions Outdoor 17-inch Square Throw Pillows
If you've ever shopped for outdoor pillows, you know they don't come cheap. But right now, Amazon has slashed the price of these pretty Greendale Home Fashions outdoor 17-inch square throw pillows by nearly 50%! The pillows are swathed in a heavy-duty outdoor polyester fabric to repel water and stains, so you can enjoy these cushions for years to come.
"These are amazing," said a happy customer. "They are bright, colorful, well made and comfortable. The water resistant level is amazing too. I hit them with a pressure washer on accident and the water wiped right off."
Whitmor Rattique Java Set of 3 Pieces
It's a simple truth of home organization that stuff stays in order when it's in containers. Enter the Whitmor Rattique Java Set. Made of rattan and wicker, this set of three baskets — small, medium and large — looks great perched on shelves. Choose from a range of colors.
"These are just the ticket for turning a dark corner under the cabinets prone to gathering piles of stuff into organized storage," said a happy customer.
Beats Fit Pro
The Beats Fit Pro are set to become your new favorite pair of headphones. They feature three distinct listening modes and up to six hours of listening time (up to 24 when placed in the charging case). They're ridiculously comfortable too. In short, these are some of the best earbuds money can buy.
"I’ve had these headphones for a few months now and can’t go to the gym without them! The noise cancelling is amazing along with the battery life. I only charge the case maybe once every other week and that’s when I remember, not because they’re dead. They stay in place during my whole workout and I never have to keep pushing them in or adjusting them like other wireless buds," wrote a satisfied customer.
Bissell 2999 MultiClean Allergen Pet Vacuum
If you have pets, this vacuum cleaner is a goldmine. It removes fur and other debris across multiple surfaces with incredibly powerful suction. Thanks to an easy empty function, it gathers pet hair remnants around the tank, so it stays out of filters and off of your hands.
"This vacuum is awesome," praised a fan. "Best and strongest one I've ever had. I love it dearly. The brushes that spin horizontally underneath can be turned off and I guess that's the feature to keep from hair tangling around it. It's perfectly maneuverable. Just beautiful."
Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer
The Breville Smart Oven air fryer is a lifesaver during summer get-togethers, family visits and holiday celebrations. With an extra-large capacity, it can fit everything from a 9-by-13 casserole dish and a 14-pound turkey to nine slices of toast. It's a boon in warmer months because it won't heat up your house the way your regular oven will.
"Love this countertop oven! Great for making small meals. Cooks fast and fits perfectly in the space I planned to use it in. I use it several times a week and it inspires me to be a cook again. Great job Breville!"
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
