Here are today's 5 best Amazon deals — starting at just $12
Today’s best Amazon deals are making it feel like the weekend arrived early.
So what are the best bargains right now? For music lovers, the bestselling Sony Extra Bass Noise Cancelling Headphones are $102 off. And you can save $20 off the mega-popular Fire TV Stick 4K.
Craving cleaner carpets and upholstery? Check out the super popular Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner — it's discounted to $106.
Let's have a closer look at these stellar Amazon deals, shall we?
Fire TV Stick 4K
Save an impressive $20 off the mega-popular Fire TV Stick 4K! This handy tool lets you watch 4K ultra HD TV in an instant. Enjoy more than 1 million movies and TV episodes from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock and more, along with millions of songs. You can also watch live TV with subscriptions to SLING TV and YouTube TV. Another cool feature: You can search channels just by using your voice.
"It opens up a world of possibilities for what to watch," a five-star fan said. "Works well with Amazon Prime, Hulu, YouTube TV and many other subscription carriers for much less than satellite or cable. Installation is easy and working the remote is simple."
Sony Extra Bass Noise Cancelling Headphones
Want noise-cancelling headphones at a hefty discount? The Sony Extra Bass Noise Cancelling Headphones are here for you — and $102 off. These headphones connect seamlessly to your phone or tablet to deliver next-level audio. They can run for up to 30 hours without needing a recharge. Even then, a quick 10-minute charge lets you to get an additional 4.5 hours of playback. Cushioned ear cups and a sleek design make for a next-level fit. Choose from black and blue shades — they're both on sale.
"I’m a huge bass lover and the bass sounds from these headphones are awesome!" a happy customer said. "And yeah, noise canceling, it’s amazing. my apartment is under construction and always is annoying me but these headphones definitely help me to escape."
Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner
Dirty floors and upholstery happens, but who has time to clean them as often as you really should? Enter the Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner. This handy vac is specially designed to remove spots and stains from carpets, upholstery, car interiors and more. It even takes out stubborn pet stains thanks to its strong spray and suction power. The whole thing is easy to carry, allowing you to tote it seamlessly from room to room.
"This has made my list of Top 5 Amazon purchases EVER," a happy customer said. "I have two Australian shepherds and make extra money by dog sitting through Rover. As you can imagine, my couch takes a lot of damage from the constant flow of pups. I had been scrubbing the spots individually as they happened with a spot treatment, but I was left with discolored and stained cushions. I also didn’t feel like the scrubbing was truly getting the couch CLEAN. These cushions have been vomited on, puked on, stepped on with muddy paws, and licked until damp (I know; disgusting). This is a before and after a SINGLE cleaning with my new Bissel LittleGreen. I am amazed! I have no doubt that this purchase will be well worth the reasonable price for the use I’ll get out of it as a dog sitter. I had planned to use it as a spot cleaner (which I will), but after watched the dirty water come off of the “clean” areas of the cushion? I’m considering just cleaning the whole couch!"
Hi Clasmix High Waisted Leggings for Women
You can't go wrong with a good pair of black leggings, and the Hi Clasmix High Waisted Leggings for Women are just $12 right now! These best-selling leggings are made of a polyester-spandex blend for next-level softness. They also have a high waist to help smooth you out and are versatile enough to be worn to the gym or work.
"I practically live in leggings and these are definitely one of the softest brands I have! I absolutely love them," a satisfied customer said. "The length is perfect and I love that they are high waisted so there is some tummy control."
Westbrooke Linens 500 Thread Count Sheets
These Westbrooke Linens Sheets are at their lowest price in more than a month! The 500 thread count cotton sheets have deep pockets that fit mattresses up to 16 inches. They're incredibly soft, and get smoother with every wash. Choose from a range of colors, including white, beige, pale pink and navy, in sizes from twin to a California king set.
"I love these sheets!" a happy customer said. "They were super soft after the first wash, which is a key sign for yarn quality. As a textile designer, I know what to look for...often sheets are coated in softener which comes off during washing and reveals the true quality of a cloth. In addition to the wonderful hand of the fabric, the elastic on the fitted sheet is top notch. The sheets are constructed with quality materials and detailing. A great value at a reasonable price."
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
