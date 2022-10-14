The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Friday — save more than 40%
Need some retail therapy to help you slide into the weekend? Our team has scoured Amazon to put together a quick-and-dirty list of the top sales for you. So what are today's best Amazon deals? Well, you can score a fan-favorite mini waffle maker for just $16. How about a best-selling throw blanket for 60% off? Or you can get near ear buds for $30. There's a lot to explore! Let's have a closer look at these stellar Amazon bargains, shall we?
Dash Mini Waffle Maker
These 4-inch beauty churns out heart-shaped waffles in minutes.$16 at Amazon
What's more adorable than a mini waffle maker that makes heart-shaped treats? Nothing! This little machine will make you smile as soon as you pull it out — and it effortlessly cranks out waffles in three to four minutes. Let's be honest: You need this in your life.
"You plug it in, it warms up and the light goes off. You open it, spoon in about two tablespoons of batter, and close it. The light comes on and when it goes off, the waffle that comes out is wonderful," said a happy customer. "Love this. I set it up and within one day I had more waffles than I have had in a year."
JBL Vibe True Wireless Earbuds
These earbuds have dual-connect technology, which allows you to take calls or listen to music with either bud (or both). One benefit: You can use one and leave the other one in the case to save battery life.$30 at Amazon
The Vibe True Wireless Earbuds bring robust bass and clear tones at a very wallet-friend price — only $30. These earbuds feature 20 hours of combined playback; five hours with the earbuds plus an additional 15 hours with the charging case. They come with three sizes of ear tips to ensure a perfect fit.
“These are the perfect earbuds,” raved a shopper. “They sound great, and even just having them in without any sound yet just cancels out so much background noise it’s crazy!"
Instant Pot Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven
The Instant Pot Instant Vortex can air-fry, broil, bake, roast, dehydrate, reheat, toast and warm. It does it all!$120 at Amazon
This best-selling six-in-one appliance can handle pretty much anything in the kitchen. With six preset buttons, an easy-to-read display, and temperature range of 95 to 400 degrees, you can cook a wide range of items. A nice perk: The non-stick basket can go in the dishwasher.
"I LOVE LOVE LOVE ❤️ IT!" said a five-star fan. "Everything seems to taste better cooked in an air fryer. Even salmon is more moist and flavorful. Plus food cook more quickly than traditional oven or fryer methods."
Eddie Bauer Reversible Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket
This blanket is 60x 50 inches of pure coziness. It's plaid flannel on one side (you have a choice of two different colors) and soft, plush sherpa on the other side for the ultimate fluffy experience.$23 at Amazon
We don't need to tell you that Eddie Bauer knows a little something about staying warm in the winter and this throw blanket lives up to that reputation. With cozy fleece on one side and soft flannel on the other, it can get you through the coldest of winters. On top of that, it's big enough to cover a couch but lightweight enough that you can pack it in a suitcase for your next trip.
"I got this for my mom because she likes to watch the Hallmark channel under a blanket and she’s always cold," wrote a doting daughter. "She always uses this now and I find myself using it when I come to visit. It's very light weight and warm. Probably the best throw blanket for your couch."
Conair InfinitiPro 1875 Watt Hair Dryer
Lightweight and powerful, this dryer offers up a 1875-watt motor to help you dry your hair quickly. Ionic technology helps reduce frizz.$34 at Amazon
Ready to get a salon-worthy blowout at home? Meet the Conair InfinityPro. This hair dryer dries hair up to 50% faster than the competition and includes ionic technology to keep frizz at bay. Three heat settings and two speeds, along with two different attachments, help you get your styling just right.
"This unit provides a great blend of air and heat, but not so much heat that it'll burn my scalp," said a five-star reviewer. "I like the setting versatility. This hair dryer is light but doesn't feel cheap or flimsy. Nice balance and easy to maneuver. Nice style appearance too."
