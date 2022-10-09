The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Sunday — save up to 50%

These deals and more are waiting to make your day. (Photo: Amazon)

Need some retail therapy to close out the weekend? Our team has scoured Amazon to put together a quick-and-dirty list of the top sales for you. So what are today's best Amazon deals? Well, you can score a top-rated Star Wars-themed Instant Pot for just $85. How about a best-selling Fire HD Tablet for $75 off? Or you can get a new hairdryer for $33. There's a lot to explore! Let's have a closer look at these stellar Amazon bargains, shall we?

This coveted countertop wonder is Star Wars-themed and it has a multitude of fans. Now you can finally give the nine-in-one appliance a spin and see what all the buzz is about. It functions as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker, warmer and more.

"First of all - it totally looks like it 'Should look' if it was a 'droid' which is fun and made my not so inner nerd VERY happy," wrote a five-star fan. "Secondly - I have now used it I think 3 times so far to make stuff in it and I cannot believe how easy and fun it is to use and instant pot. I am not into "trends" generally speaking but I finally caved and got one and seriously - it really does work! Cooked a whole chicken in no time, was perfectly cooked throughout, did rice (ok thats kind of boring but it worked) did a shrimp scampi in like 2 minutes - if looking to meal plan or cook quick good dishes odds are the prep time will take you longer than the actual cooking. Like I said the 'hype' is real and am loving the 'Instant Pot life' :-)"

Amazon Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet $75 $150 Save $75 $75 at Amazon The Amazon Fire HD 10 is a stellar Apple iPad alternative, at a fraction of the price.

This compact tablet has a brilliant 10-inch HD display at 1080p and 12 hours of battery life so it won’t conk out mid-show. Its lightning-fast Octa-core processor paired with 2GB of memory makes it the speediest of all Amazon Fire tablets. And 77,000+ five-star reviews makes this a no-brainer purchase.

"I'm in love! I wanted something that I could use in quiet moments when I didn't want my full laptop," a five-star fan said. "I have used it in the evening and mornings when I want to check my email or finish writing a proposal. It's compact enough that I can type with one hand and the voice controls are amazing."

Amazon Conair InfinitiPro 1875 Watt Hair Dryer $33 $50 Save $17 $33 at Amazon Lightweight and powerful, this dryer offers up a 1875-watt motor to help you dry your hair quickly. Ionic technology helps reduce frizz.

Ready to get a salon-worthy blowout at home? Meet the Conair InfinityPro. This hair dryer dries hair up to 50% faster than the competition and includes ionic technology to keep frizz at bay. Three heat settings and two speeds, along with two different attachments, help you get your styling just right.

"This unit provides a great blend of air and heat, but not so much heat that it'll burn my scalp," said a five-star reviewer. "I like the setting versatility. This hair dryer is light but doesn't feel cheap or flimsy. Nice balance and easy to maneuver. Nice style appearance too."

If you haven't refreshed your bath towels in a while — not only are these towels over 50% off, but they also have 32,000 five-star reviews that rave about how soft and absorbent they are.

"I seldom review my purchases, but I have to say I’m impressed with these towels," shared a happy shopper. "They are thick and soft, the size is plenty big enough. I guess I’ve gotten used to new towels shedding so much on the first wash that My dryer vent gets clogged. I feel like I lost half the towel. These did not do that. I took a picture of the fuzz that came off after the 1st wash. I feel like these are quality towels. I’ll probably get some more."

Amazon Tozo T6 True Wireless Earbuds $24 $50 Save $26 $24 at Amazon These massively popular headphones are waterproof, long-lasting and quick-charging. They're also discounted even more — to just $24 — when you use the on-page coupon!

These Tozo T6 Wireless Earbuds have nearly 154,000 perfect reviews at Amazon. They feature impressive audio quality thanks to 6mm speaker drivers that produce powerful, crystal-clear sound and heart-thumping bass. They're also waterproof, just in case you get caught in a rainstorm.

"These headphones are literally fantastic. I am a professional musician, and these have an incredibly clear sound quality and really high-end parts," said this audiophile. "The connection is fast and easy, it charges while in the case, which is a great feature...Really high-end headphones for an amazingly good price... ."

Did you hear that Prime Day is happening again? Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is on October 11 and 12, but you need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the deals. Here's how you can sign up for a free trial, which also gives you complimentary shipping. See all of our Prime Early Access Sale coverage here and shop the early Prime Day deals here.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

TVs and home theater

Toshiba 32-inch Class V35 Series Smart Fire TV $200

Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart Fire TV $90 $170 Save $80

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV $350 $470 Save $120

Hisense 50-inch ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot 4K Smart Fire TV $445 $530 Save $85

lejiada 100-inch Projector Screen and Stand $90 $100 Save $10

TCL 65-inch Class 4-Series 4K Smart Roku TV $430 $800 Save $370

BESTISAN TV Sound Bar $68 $96 Save $28

Headphones and earbuds

PRTUKYT 6S Over Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones $20 $30 Save $10

Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds $180 $249 Save $69

Yobola Wireless Earbuds $18 $36 Save $18

Tozo T6 True Wireless Earbuds $24 $50 Save $26

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones $100 $200 Save $100

Lankey Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Headphones $27 $70 Save $43

JBL Tune 225TWS True Wireless Earbud Headphones $80 $100 Save $20

Tablets and tech

Cambridge Soundworks OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Speaker $26 $35 Save $9

Apple 2021 10.2-inch iPad $468

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11-inch Chromebook Laptop $109 $220 Save $111

Jumper 13-inch laptop with Windows 11 $260 $900 Save $640

Moto G Stylus 5G Unlocked $250 $400 Save $150

Hussell Car Charger Adapter $6 $20 Save $14

Pulidiki Car Cleaning Gel $8 $12 Save $4

Apple Watch SE Smart Watch $239 $329 Save $90

Smart home

Amazon Echo Show 5 $35 $85 Save $50

Dekco Outdoor Solar Wireless Security Cameras $160 $300 Save $140

Kasa Indoor Pan/Tilt Smart Security Camera $27 $35 Save $8

Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug $25

Sierra Modern Home Smart Essential Oil Diffuser & Humidifier $40 $60 Save $20

ESICOO Smart Plug 4-pack $20 $38 Save $18

See all of our Prime Early Access Sale coverage, here. Shop the top early Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life, get the best Prime Day tech advice on Engadget, learn about Prime Day trends on In the Know, and check out Prime Day car deals on Autoblog.