The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Friday — save up to 70%

The weekend is thisclose but we're not there yet. A little retail therapy will help you slide into Saturday. Our team has scoured Amazon to put together a quick-and-dirty list of the top sales for you. So what are today's best Amazon deals? Well, you can score a top-rated massage gun for just $70 — that's a discount of over 70%. How about a best-selling electric toothbrush for $20 off? Or you can get a new hairdryer for $33. There's a lot to explore! Let's have a closer look at these stellar Amazon bargains, shall we?

Amazon AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush $40 $60 Save $20 $40 at Amazon The AquaSonic toothbrush hunts down and eliminates plaque. Its motor delivers 40,000 vibrations per minute and removes up to 10 times more buildup than an ordinary toothbrush.

Enjoy four brush modes with the best-selling AquaSonic toothbrush, including settings for sensitivity, deep cleaning, gum massage and whitening. Enjoy eight brush heads and a travel case, you can easily use your toothbrush on the go. A smart timer signals when it's time to change quadrants.

"If you brush your teeth every day, you'll definitely notice a difference in how white your teeth are after using this for a few weeks," said a happy customer. "I brush my teeth twice a day and they're much whiter now than they were when I was using a manual brush the same amount."

Amazon Conair InfinitiPro 1875 Watt Hair Dryer $33 $50 Save $17 $33 at Amazon Lightweight and powerful, this dryer offers up a 1875-watt motor to help you dry your hair quickly. Ionic technology helps reduce frizz.

Ready to get a salon-worthy blowout at home? Meet the Conair InfinityPro. This hair dryer dries hair up to 50% faster than the competition and includes ionic technology to keep frizz at bay. Three heat settings and two speeds, along with two different attachments, help you get your styling just right.

"This unit provides a great blend of air and heat, but not so much heat that it'll burn my scalp," said a five-star reviewer. "I like the setting versatility. This hair dryer is light but doesn't feel cheap or flimsy. Nice balance and easy to maneuver. Nice style appearance too."

If you haven't refreshed your bath towels in a while — not only are these towels over 50% off, but they also have 32,000 five-star reviews that rave about how soft and absorbent they are.

"I seldom review my purchases, but I have to say I’m impressed with these towels," shared a happy shopper. "They are thick and soft, the size is plenty big enough. I guess I’ve gotten used to new towels shedding so much on the first wash that My dryer vent gets clogged. I feel like I lost half the towel. These did not do that. I took a picture of the fuzz that came off after the 1st wash. I feel like these are quality towels. I’ll probably get some more."

DACORM DACORM Massage Gun $70 $250 Save $180 $70 at Amazon This popular massage gun has twelve different heads and seven different touch levels so you can customize your massage for every muscle. Clip the on-page coupon for the full discount.

If you've been putting off trying out a massage gun, let this be your sign to get one. This popular model is 74% and with over 9,000 five-star reviews behind it, this massager is a no-brainer.

"This is such a game changer!!" shared a rave reviewer. "I have always had tense shoulder/neck muscles due to postural habits and a very stressful job. The muscles on my shoulder are almost always sore and tight, and i occasionally get headaches. I am soooo glad that I decided to purchase a massage gun after trying out the one my boyfriend has. It gives you a deep tissue massage, so easy to use, and has great battery time!! I not only use if for my shoulder but also for all my tender points on the body. Because I loved it so much i purchased another two for my mentor at work and my sister. Its honestly so nice to have your tight/sore muscles massaged on a daily basis without disturbing others. Would totally recommend it to anyone who needs great massages."

Amazon Tozo T6 True Wireless Earbuds $24 $50 Save $26 $24 at Amazon These massively popular headphones are waterproof, long-lasting and quick-charging. They're also discounted even more — to just $24 — when you use the on-page coupon!

These Tozo T6 Wireless Earbuds have nearly 154,000 perfect reviews at Amazon. They feature impressive audio quality thanks to 6mm speaker drivers that produce powerful, crystal-clear sound and heart-thumping bass. They're also waterproof, just in case you get caught in a rainstorm.

"These headphones are literally fantastic. I am a professional musician, and these have an incredibly clear sound quality and really high-end parts," said this audiophile. "The connection is fast and easy, it charges while in the case, which is a great feature...Really high-end headphones for an amazingly good price... ."

