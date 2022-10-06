The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Thursday — save up to 70%

Ready, set, shop! (Photo: Amazon)

Need some retail therapy to get you through the rest of the week? Our team has scoured Amazon to put together a quick-and-dirty list of the top sales for you. So what are today's best Amazon deals? Well, you can score a top-rated massage gun at a 72% discount. How 'bout a pair of tres popular earbuds for half off? Or you can get a mega-popular towel set for $34. There's a lot to explore! Let's have a closer look at these stellar Amazon bargains, shall we?

If you haven't refreshed your bath towels in a while — not only are these towels over 50% off, but they also have 32,000 five-star reviews that rave about how soft and absorbent they are.

"I seldom review my purchases, but I have to say I’m impressed with these towels," shared a happy shopper. "They are thick and soft, the size is plenty big enough. I guess I’ve gotten used to new towels shedding so much on the first wash that My dryer vent gets clogged. I feel like I lost half the towel. These did not do that. I took a picture of the fuzz that came off after the 1st wash. I feel like these are quality towels. I’ll probably get some more."

DACORM DACORM Massage Gun $70 $250 Save $180 $70 at Amazon This popular massage gun has twelve different heads and seven different touch levels so you can customize your massage for every muscle. Clip the on-page coupon for the full discount.

If you've been putting off trying out a massage gun, let this be your sign to get one. This popular model is 74% and with over 9,000 five-star reviews behind it, this massager is a no-brainer.

"This is such a game changer!!" shared a rave reviewer. "I have always had tense shoulder/neck muscles due to postural habits and a very stressful job. The muscles on my shoulder are almost always sore and tight, and i occasionally get headaches. I am soooo glad that I decided to purchase a massage gun after trying out the one my boyfriend has. It gives you a deep tissue massage, so easy to use, and has great battery time!! I not only use if for my shoulder but also for all my tender points on the body. Because I loved it so much i purchased another two for my mentor at work and my sister. Its honestly so nice to have your tight/sore muscles massaged on a daily basis without disturbing others. Would totally recommend it to anyone who needs great massages."

Amazon Hamilton Beach Food Processor $40 $63 Save $23 $40 at Amazon This Hamilton Beach food processor chops, slices, shreds, minces and purees up to 10 cups of ingredients at once.

Cut prep time in half with the Hamilton Beach Food Processor. It can hold 10 cups’ worth of ingredients and has a bowl scraper attachment that keeps food central and as close to the blades as possible. A wide-mouth chute allows you to easily add new ingredients as you work.

“Words can not express how much I LOVE THIS THING! It is so FAST, ridiculously powerful (slices potatoes in seconds) and makes cooking so much easier that we can not believe it,” said a satisfied shopper. “I even tried making a quiche in it, plopped all the ingredients together and it was oven-ready in minutes. You can do anything with this bad boy.”

Amazon Tozo T6 True Wireless Earbuds $24 $50 Save $26 $24 at Amazon These massively popular headphones are waterproof, long-lasting and quick-charging. They're also discounted even more — to just $24 — when you use the on-page coupon!

These Tozo T6 Wireless Earbuds have nearly 154,000 perfect reviews at Amazon. They feature impressive audio quality thanks to 6mm speaker drivers that produce powerful, crystal-clear sound and heart-thumping bass. They're also waterproof, just in case you get caught in a rainstorm.

"These headphones are literally fantastic. I am a professional musician, and these have an incredibly clear sound quality and really high-end parts," said this audiophile. "The connection is fast and easy, it charges while in the case, which is a great feature...Really high-end headphones for an amazingly good price... ."

INIU INIU Portable Charger $29 $65 Save $36 $29 at Amazon This battery pack can hold enough power to keep your devices charged for a week. It also has a triple-port design with one USB-C port and two USB ports so you can charge three devices at once. Clip the on-page coupon for the full discount.

Say goodbye to 1% anxiety when you're out and about without an outlet to charge your phone! This popular battery pack can keep your devices charge for a whole week and it has three different ports: USB-C port and two USB ports. It's already given peace of mind to more than 17,000 five-star reviewers.

"My family recently visited the San Juan Islands outside of Seattle, Washington," reported a rave reviewer. "We spent our time hiking, sailing and generally roaming the island for several days, often without access to electrical outlets while we were on the move or on the water. The INIU charger kept two iPhone 13s, my Galaxy S20 Note, two Apple Watches, a 10" iPad and an iPad Mini topped off and charging from 10% or 20% without ever zeroing out between overnight motel recharges. It even kept my powerful little ThruNite USB-C flashlight charged up for night excursions. The USB-C in/out charged my Note Ultra almost as fast as the Samsung wall fast charger."

Did you hear that Prime Day is happening again? Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is on October 11 and 12, but you need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the deals. Here's how you can sign up for a free trial, which also gives you complimentary shipping. See all of our Prime Early Access Sale coverage here and shop the early Prime Day deals here.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Outdoor

Kurifier Outdoor Solar Torch Lights 8-pack $14 $70 Save $56

Sunjoy Outdoor Portable Propane Heater $87 $192 Save $105

Colsen Tabletop Portable Fire Pit $40 $100 Save $60

Addlon LED Outdoor String Lights $32 $70 Save $38

GOOTOP Electric Mosquito Zapper $40 $60 Save $20

Vacuums

Orfeld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $110 $150 Save $40

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner $19 $40 Save $21

Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 30C $159 $299 Save $140

Hoover Windtunnel Air Bagless Upright Vacuum $136 $200 Save $64

eufy eufy by Anker RoboVac G30 Robot Vacuum $280 $319 Save $39

Eureka PowerSpeed Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner $69 $90 Save $21

Kitchen

Mr. Coffee Espresso and Cappuccino Machine $197 $250 Save $53

Bentgo All-in-One Stackable Bento Lunch Box Container $15 $30 Save $15

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer $100 $130 Save $30

Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers $24 $52 Save $28

Ninja Mega Kitchen System $147 $200 Save $53

Instant Pot Electric Dutch Oven $200 $250 Save $50

Calphalon Cast Iron Skillet $30 $50 Save $20

Bedding and home

DRIVE AUTO PRODUCTS Car Trunk Organizer $18 $27 Save $9

Eddie Bauer Cotton Flannel Queen Sheet Bedding Set $46 $80 Save $34

Zinus Ultra Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress, full size $297 $449 Save $152

Danjor Linens Queen Size Sheets Set $16 $50 Save $34

Hoperay Memory Foam Pillow $31 $63 Save $32

CGK Unlimited Queen Size Sheet Set $30 $40 Save $10

TubShroom Tub Hair Catcher Drain Protector $13 $20 Save $7

Lawn and garden

Black+Decker 3-in-1 Electric Leaf Blower $89 $109 Save $20

Sun Joe 14.5-Amp Electric High Pressure Washer $169 $200 Save $31

Worx 12 Amp Turbine Electric Leaf Blower $58 $80 Save $22

Yaheetech Multifunctional Fire Pit Table $140

Jardineer Adjustable Metal Leaf Rake $21 $35 Save $14