The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Thursday — save up to 50%

Get all your entertainment needs covered, and then some. (Photo: Amazon)

Ready for a bargain break? Us too. Nabbing a steal at Amazon works even better than an espresso shot for sparking some energy — anytime. That's why every single day our team scours the mega-site to put together a quick-and-dirty list of the top deals for you.

So what are today's best Amazon deals? You can score a new portable speaker from JBL at a deep discount. How 'bout a mega-popular summer top for less than $20? Or maybe you need new walking sneaker that also happens to be nearly 50% off. There's a lot to explore!

Let's have a closer look at these stellar Amazon deals, shall we?

If outdoor adventures are on your summer agenda, this portable speaker's carabiner is integrated into the unit's surrounding metal band, making it a perfect choice for more rugged pursuits like hiking or camping. Also a big help in the great outdoors? It's dust-proof.

As one fan put it: "This is a great-sounding JBL speaker. I use it while playing golf, riding bikes in the neighborhood or just sitting out on the back patio. The clip is a great feature. I would purchase again if needed."

Amazon Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV $500 $830 Save $330 $500 at Amazon This smart TV lets you bring movies and shows to life with just the sound of your voice. Ask to watch one of more than 1 million movies and episodes, or check the weather, sports scores and more — all with amazing clarity.

If you're in the market for a TV, the Omni Series gives you an incredible viewing experience at an incredible price. With the 65-inch version you get access to every major streaming service, but it also includes hands-free Alexa operation. That means you can say things like, "Alexa, turn on the TV," or "Alexa, watch Survivor on Hulu," without ever touching the remote.

"Awesome television experience!!!" shared one happy TV watcher. "The TV has amazing picture quality. The sound is surprisingly good as well. If you use Alexa, you can’t go wrong with this television."

STQ Tennis Shoes with Arch Support $32 $61 Save $29 $32 at Amazon These lightweight shoes have a sturdy heel, ample cushioning and a spacious toe box, and their super stable soles help avoid overpronation.

Right now is a great time to upgrade your sneakers if walking is your workout of choice. These kicks are designed to take pressure off your feet with every step. They have a thick sole with air cushion to help with shock absorption and stretch for a good fit. Not only are these über-popular sneakers 48% off, they also have a legion of five-star fans.

"I was not expecting these to be comfortable for my 12.5-hour shifts, nor was I expecting them to be durable. Surprise!! They are both," wrote a rave reviewer. "I am a nurse — enough said about comfort. I got poop on them, washed them in my washing machine, expecting to remove them tattered and torn; I found them clean and INTACT!!!!! The color is just as bright as the day I bought them. My coworkers are spending $150 or more on Hoka, and I got these cheeeeap!! I love them!!!!"

Stanley Stanley Adventure Big Grip Beer Stein $20 $25 Save $5 $20 at Amazon Hot beverage or cold, this durable mug will keep your drink the temperature you like from first sip to last, thanks to double-walled insulation.

This go-anywhere beer stein from legendary thermos maker Stanley is a sweet 20% off. Big enough for two cans of beer, it will keep brew cold for up to five hours. Made with classic Stanley durability, this mug can handle any "adventure" dad goes on, whether he's barbecuing in the backyard or sitting around the campfire.

"My husband loves these mugs," wrote a rave reviewer. "And I'll admit somehow water does taste better and colder in them, although we own plenty of other double-walled mugs. We've given them out as gifts to many of our friends now and despite having a cabinet full of Hydroflasks and other mugs, we always grab these first. Great purchase, and awesome for camping trips!"

WIHOLL Hawaiian Shirts $18 $21 Save $3 $18 at Amazon This tee, made from breathable, opaque fabric, has a slouchy fit. Bonus: Those tulip sleeves lend a flirty, feminine touch.

Unfortunately, summer doesn't last forever, so we have to wear all the tropical prints while we can! This top happens to be a favorite among our readers and right now it's just $18.

"This top is so pretty," shared one of more than 12,000 five-star reviewers. "Absolutely LOVE the petal sleeves! This top is like a T-shirt but with fancier sleeves, which makes it easy to dress up but you still get the comfort of a tee. The material is very soft, fairly lightweight and [has a] loose fit. I’m a big fan of V-neck shirts, I think they are more feminine. The V-neckline combined with the petal sleeves makes this top very flattering and pretty!"

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:

TVs and home theater

Headphones and earbuds

Tablets and tech

Smart home

Vacuums

Kitchen

Beauty

Style

Bedding and home

Lawn and garden

Outdoor

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.