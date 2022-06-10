Here are Friday's 5 best Amazon deals — save up to 75%

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Whether summertime means cold drinks at the ready or tunes to go, there's a steal waiting for you. (Photo: Amazon)

Ready for a bargain break? Us too. Nabbing a steal at Amazon works even better than an espresso shot for sparking some energy — anytime. That's why every single day our team scours the mega-site to put together a quick-and-dirty list of the top deals for you.So what are the best Amazon sales right now?

Welcome summer guests with a cooling comforter for a sweet 75% off. Got kiddos coming to visit? Keep 'em occupied with the Intex Challenger Kayak Inflatable Set for $12 off. Or maybe you want a new pair of earbuds for beach time or vacay — how 'bout these Bose options for $80 off?

If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here.

Let's have a closer look at these stellar Amazon deals, shall we?

iCucina Personal Portable Bullet Blender

Blend your favorites on the go. (Photo: Amazon)

Feel like blending up a fresh margarita for yourself before hitting the beach? The iCucina personal bullet blender can make it happen. This 300-watt blender is perfect for cranking out smoothies, juices, protein shakes and frozen cocktails that are ready in seconds. It also comes with a 28-ounce smoothie cup and to-go lids.

"This is the best blender I've ever purchased," said a happy customer. "Not too big, not too small, and has good mixing power. Worth every penny."

$40 $49 at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds

Block out the world. (Photo: Amazon)

Sure, at $200, these earbuds are still an investment. But they're Bose earbuds at a $80 discount, aka the perfect gift to completely bowl your dad over this Father's Day. These earbuds feature silicone ear tips that create a seal to help diminish outside noise, along with wings that help the earbuds stay put — and block outside noise. You even get three different sizes to help you get that just-right fit.

"These are TOP NOTCH earbuds," said a five-star fan. "Bose has really done it this time. Superb noise cancelation, deep rich sound and totally comfortable fit. They bury the AirPods pros. No contest."

$200 $280 at Amazon

Meritlife Queen Size Cooling Comforter

Sleep in cool comfort at a 76% discount. (Photo: Amazon)

A lightweight, cooling comforter for just $17? It's time for bedding upgrade just in time for summer! Regularly $70, Amazon marked it down by 50%, but if you apply the on-page coupon, you'll get an extra 50% off. It's crafted with a microfiber fabric and a down alternative for comfortable sleeping, and comes with corner tabs to make swapping out the duvet cover easier.

"Perfect for summer! Absolutely love this comforter!" wrote an excited shopper. "I slept with it four nights and it is so lightweight and breathable. My young cousin is staying with me while she undergoes chemotherapy and has been sleeping with it for two weeks now and she said she’s taking it with her when she leaves. I told her no because I want it for myself 😂😂."

$17 with coupon $70 at Amazon

AstroAI Mini Fridge

Cool and cute, this mini fridge has more than 23,000 five-star reviews. (Photo: Amazon)

With this adorable mini fridge, you can have cold drinks at the ready everywhere you go. Yep, that means you can even plug it into your car. It can hold a six pack of soda or beer, but Amazon shoppers use it for a lot more than just chilling beverages.

"Bought this little fridge while my mom has been hospitalized for cancer treatments for an extended period of time," wrote a grateful shopper. "Great for keeping little snacks or leftovers from home cold giving my mom the option to have something other than hospital food. She was the envy of the floor and all of the nurses thought it was a great idea and were popping in to see it because word spread quickly."

$39 $55 at Amazon

Intex Challenger Kayak Inflatable Set

BYOB: Bring your own boat. (Photo: Amazon)

Having a kayak is a cool way to cruise your local waters, but it can be a serious workout to schlep a heavy vessel over the dunes. Enter the Intex Challenger Kayak Inflatable Set. This inflatable blows up like a raft but works just like a kayak — and is puncture- and UV damage-resistant. The kayak, which holds up to 400 pounds, even comes with its own pump and aluminum oars.

"Took it to a lake in northern Maine for a five-day trip. I fished and fished and fished and fished," said a happy customer. "I had my 60-pound dog with me, and this held up beautifully! ...After blowing it up at the car, I walked it about 100 yards to the shore of the lake and used it. It was PHENOMENAL!!! I love this kayak! LOVE IT!"

$113 $125 at Amazon

