Here are today's 5 best Amazon deals — save up to 45%

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

From smart TVs to air fryers, it's all on sale. (Photo: Amazon)

We love good deals and we know you do too, and that's why every single day our team scours Amazon to put together a quick-and-dirty list of the mega-retailer's sweetest markdowns for you.

Today’s best Amazon deals are almost too good to be true. Whether you're in the market for small appliances, self-care items or products to perk up your patio, there's a price and product that will wow you. So what are the bargains du jour?

For the ultimate sous chef, the Cosori Air Fryer Oven Combo makes getting meals on the table easy — and it's $20 off right now!

Getting your patio summer-ready? Keep your gatherings bug-free with the FVOAI Bug Zapper for just $30!

Want to download books and browse online on the go? Check out the mega-popular Fire HD 8 — now 45% off!

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Let's have a closer look at these stellar Amazon deals, shall we?

Fire HD 8 Tablet

This handy tablet is just $50! (Photo: Amazon)

Want a handy tablet with nearly 112,000 perfect reviews? Meet the Fire HD 8. Right now, it's an impressive $40 off. This tablet has plenty of storage and up to 12 hours of battery life, so you can read, search online, watch videos and listen to music without needing a recharge. It also supports popular apps like Netflix, Facebook, Hulu, Instagram and TikTok.

"This HD 8 boots up extremely fast," says a five-star fan. "The screen movement is very smooth. I own an HD 10 but I like this better because the size makes it easier to hold and maneuver."

$50 $90 at Amazon

Cosori Air Fryer Oven Combo 5.8QT Max XL

It does everything short of going to the store for you. (Photo: Amazon)

Let's face it: Cooking dinner can be a pain. The best-selling Cosori Air Fryer Oven Combo makes the whole process easier. It does the work of an air fryer and an oven, and boasts an impressive 13 cooking functions to help make things seamless. Worth noting: The fryer's sizable 5.8-quart basket can fit an entire five-pound chicken! It's also square, leaving even more room to place your ingredients.

Story continues

"I absolutely hate cooking. I don't like the mess. It takes too much time. My recipes never turn out like they show in the cookbooks...and my cooking is pretty awful. I got the Cosori Air Fryer a couple of weeks ago, and I've been happily cooking every day, multiple times a day since," said a happy customer. "You just pull it out of the box, and it's ready to go. The detachable basket and pan are all that needed cleaning in soapy water before adding food. The buttons are self-explanatory."

$100 $120 at Amazon

Insignia 24-inch Fire TV Edition TV

A veritable cornucopia of streaming options awaits. (Photo: Amazon)

The price is low, but the wow factor on this TV is high. This Insignia 4K TV delivers a crisp picture, vivid colors and top-notch audio, and — cord cutters, rejoice! — this model is a Fire TV edition, which means it lets you stream 4K movies and TV shows from Netflix, Hulu, HBO, YouTube, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, SlingTV and more without a separate streaming box or stick. No wonder over 18,000 customers have bestowed a five-star rating on this set.

“I am honestly very pleasantly surprised with how much I like this TV,” shared one TV enthusiast. “As far as clarity goes, I believe (HD) 720p is plenty for this screen size. I’m a bit of a TV snob and the lower clarity is not noticeable in this size.”

$100 $170 at Amazon

Fvoai Bug Zapper Outdoor

No traps. Just zaps. (Photo: Amazon)

It's time to get your patio ready for outdoor gatherings and celebrations — and we can all agree that parties are much more fun when they're bug-free. For that, let us introduce you to the Fvoai Bug Zapper. It entices uninvited flying pests with a UV light and nukes them on contact. And because this is about pest control and not guest control, this gadget is housed inside a plastic grate to prevent accidental zaps. More than 1,600 Amazon shoppers are abuzz about its effectiveness.

“I plugged this in and heard snap, crackle and pop immediately,” a pleased shopper noted. “I bought it for pest control on our patio in Arizona and had no idea there were that many critters buzzing around.”

$30 $50 at Amazon

JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Crank up your music at the beach, pool and everywhere else with the JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker. This handy speaker — which has more than 43,000 five-star reviews — offers up 12 hours of playtime through wireless Bluetooth streaming. It's also waterproof, so you don't have to stress about it being exposed to the elements. Choose from a slew of pretty colors, like pink and teal.

"Easily the best purchase I have ever made," said a very complimentary shopper. "I was skeptical but this little thing exceeded my expectations by far over 1000%. Astounding quality, gorgeous color, and the sound quality is extraordinary."

$100 $130 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:

Home theater deals:

Headphone, earbud, smartwatch and tablet deals:

Tablet and tech deals:

Video game deals:

Smart-home deals:

Vacuum deals:

Fashion deals:

Kitchen deals:

Beauty deals:

Bedding deals:

Health and Wellness:

Lawn and Garden:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.