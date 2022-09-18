The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Sunday — save up to 45%

There's a little of everything on sale right now! (Photo: Amazon)

Our team has scoured Amazon to put together a quick-and-dirty list of the top sales for you. So what are today's best Amazon deals? Well, you can score super comfy, super popular cloud slippers for $20. How 'bout a set of popular Beats headphones at nearly 50% off? Or you can get a mega-popular Ninja air fryer at a $30 discount.

Regularly priced at $350, the Beats Studio3 connects to your Apple iPhone automatically — thanks to its built-in W1 chip, the same chip used in all Apple AirPods for seamless syncing. They also provide up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge. In addition, this pair has a 'Fast Fuel' feature that gives the Beats Studio3 — which are also sweat- and water-resistant — three hours of playback time on just a 10-minute quick charge.

"Finally decided to try an over the ear pair of headphones after being a strictly ear bud user for years," wrote one of 18,000 five-star fans. "So far I am loving them. The sound is AWESOME. I have never been able to get my music loud enough and these are so good I can't even turn my music all the way up. The feature of being able to turn the noise cancelling on and off doesn't really seem to make any difference but they feel and look great."

Amazon Ninja AF101 Air Fryer $100 $130 Save $30 $100 at Amazon This popular air fryer has a wide temperature range, spanning from 105 to 400 degrees, so you can really get that nice crispy texture.

The Ninja AF101 air fryer cooks with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods. This fryer has a four-quart basket and crisper plate to handle up to two pounds of French fries at once. Once you're done, just toss the basket in the dishwasher.

"Oh my goodness, I want to use this for everything," a satisfied customer said. "I like to think of this as a personal-sized convection oven on steroids. Veggie burgers crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Roasted vegetables, fish sticks, chicken, burgers, fries, fish all with about 30-40% shorter cook times than the oven and only a three-minute preheat time (vs six to 10 oven minutes)."

Thermoflask Thermoflask Double Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottle $18 $33 Save $15 $18 at Amazon This 32-oz stainless steel double-walled water bottle is BPA-free, keeps your beverage cold for 24 hours, hot for 12 and comes with two lids.

Often compared to Hydroflask, this stainless steel water bottle does the same job for about half the price. It’s designed to keep your water the temperature you need it to be. That means if you have ice-cold water, it will stay ice-cold for a full day and it will keep your hot beverage hot for twelve hours. That’s all thanks to the double-wall vacuum insulation. If that doesn’t wow you, there are more than 33,000 five-star reviews that will.

“I wanted a big bottle to hold cold water during the summer, but I didn’t want to spend a lot of money,” noted one satisfied sipper. “I got this bottle and gave it the trial by fire. Out in the sun at 90 degrees for over 5 hours, my water was STILL COLD! The odd thing was that the ice melted sometime during the first hour but the water stayed just as cold as if the ice was still in it. I also dropped this thing on cement, and other than a few scratches it’s fine. Great buy!”

Hoperay Hoperay Hoperay Adjustable Pillows $31 $63 Save $32 $31 at Amazon If you need neck support while you sleep, the Hoperay Bed Neck Pillow promises to never go flat, thanks to its shredded memory foam filling.

Hoperay pillows come with extra filling, so you can customize the firmness. (It's like Build a Bear for adults!). But the comfort doesn't end with firm control. According to Amazon shoppers, it also stays cool, so it's great for sweaty sleepers (you know who you are).

"I wasn't sleeping well and knew I needed a new pillow," a satisfied sleeper shared. "It's perfect. I'm sleeping like a baby and hardly toss and turn. It stays cool and supports where needed. I love it so much. I'm thinking about getting one for my husband."

Got foot pain? A lot of runners use what are called “recovery shoes" after workouts to help their feet recuperate. The idea has caught on with non-runners as well — and these slides have gained traction (if you will) with Amazon shoppers to ease foot pain when walking on hard surfaces — even around the house. They've earned over 13,000 five star reviews.

"Perfect for around the house to prevent foot fatigue and pain from waking on hard floors!" wrote one five-star fan. "I wanted something easy to slip in and out of that wasn't a standard flip flop or house slipper. Seeing this style becoming more popular even though it isn't the most attractive I wanted to give it a try. Very happy with the purchase. Comfortable, like walking on squishy sand, and sizing is perfect. Decent arch support and toe elevation which surprisingly alleviates my Morton's neuroma discomfort. Feet don't hurt!"

