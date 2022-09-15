The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Thursday — get up to 40% off

There's a little of everything on sale right now! (Photo: Amazon)

Ready for some retail therapy to get you through the rest of the week? Our team has scoured Amazon to put together a quick-and-dirty list of the top sales for you. So what are today's best Amazon deals? Well, you can score super comfy, super popular joggers for over 40% off. How 'bout a waterproof wireless Anker speaker for just $22? Or you can get a mega-popular coffee maker that just happens to be $30 off. There's a lot to explore! Let's have a closer look at these stellar Amazon bargains, shall we?

Hamilton Beach Hamilton Beach 2-Way Brewer Coffee Maker $45 $75 Save $30 $45 at Amazon This coffee maker lets brew a big pot of coffee or a single-serve cup. Even better? You can use your favorite coffee in the single-serve brewer instead of using coffee pods.

Love single-serve coffee but don't like pods and capsules? This coffee maker lets you scoop your favorite blend for a single cup. Got guests? You also have the option of brewing an entire pot. You can even program it to churn out your coffee at a certain time every day, so you can wake up to the smell of a freshly brewed cup. It also features a two-hour automatic shut-off and ability to program your coffee maker to start brewing when you wake up.

"I programmed it so that it will brew a pot in the morning and that worked perfectly! I love waking up to fresh coffee and have the house smelling like a coffee shop!" a five-star fan said. "It is super easy to clean [and] the two-hour automatic shut off is a wonder. I can leave the coffee on the warming plate without having to worry that I will forget to turn it off later."

Anker Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker $22 $30 Save $8 $22 at Amazon Waterproof with 24-hour battery life, this compact speaker delivers stereo sound and deep base that you'd expect from a big sound system.

At just 6.5 inches long and less than two inches deep, this compact cutie turns out rich sound with unbelievable clarity. It syncs to smartphones in a snap, and maintains a solid connection up to 66 feet. And with more than 64,000 five star reviews, you can't beat this deal.

"I really like this little speaker, but don't let the size fool you," shared a five-star fan. "It really packs a powerful punch when it comes to the sound. Good all around speaker. I like it so much this is the second one I have bought, my first went to a friend, he liked it so much. I would recommend this speaker if you are looking for a portable bluetooth unit."

Hoperay Hoperay Hoperay Adjustable Pillows $31 $63 Save $32 $31 at Amazon If you need neck support while you sleep, the Hoperay Bed Neck Pillow promises to never go flat, thanks to its shredded memory foam filling.

Hoperay pillows come with extra filling, so you can customize the firmness. (It's like Build a Bear for adults!) But the comfort doesn't end with firm control. According to Amazon shoppers, it also stays cool, making it the perfect addition to your hot-weather bedding setup.

"I wasn't sleeping well and knew I needed a new pillow," a satisfied sleeper shared. "It's perfect. I'm sleeping like a baby and hardly toss and turn. It stays cool and supports where needed. I love it so much. I'm thinking about getting one for my husband."

Leggings Depot Leggings Depot ActiveFlex Slim-fit Jogger Pants $17 $29 Save $12 $17 at Amazon These buttery-soft leggings are opaque and moisture-wicking. They have a hidden pocket in the waistband along with two deep side pockets and come in more than 100 different colors and styles.

Fall is nearly here and we can start cozying up in comfy loungewear, which, of course, means new leggings. These yoga pants land somewhere between leggings and joggers, which means they provide the level of comfort that can earn more than 65,000 five-star reviews.

“Okay, these may be my favorite leggings/yoga pants/just bottoms in general that I've EVER owned,” wrote a very excited shopper. “I can't even tell you how comfortable they are — it's like wearing a velvet cat on your legs?? A suede-y second skin? What it'd be like if true love was magically woven into a fabric? You get it, but yeah, they're that good. Fit snug at first but as you move around they loosen up reasonably. Quality is outstanding, color is rich... Can't recommend these enough!!!”

Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite $20 $30 Save $10 $20 at Amazon Plug Fire Stick Lite into one of your TV’s HDMI ports and it’ll search for your home’s Wi-Fi network and wait for you to log in. Once synced, you’ll have access to hundreds of streaming apps and channels,

If you have an older TV or just don’t like the video-streaming settings that came with your set, the Fire TV Stick Lite might be the solution you're looking for. The brilliant streaming gizmo syncs to your WiFi to give you access to a boatload of goodness, including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Disney+, Prime Video, Peacock, HBO Max, Starz and Showtime.

"...I'm very pleased with the Fire TV Stick Lite," raved a five-star fan. "Alexa is installed and using voice commands to change the TV is so wonderful! I can also turn the lights off from my remote control when it's time to movie watch. I love it! Let's see the cable companies let me do that! I figure I'll be saving about $230 per month now and all for an investment that cost less than one month's cable bill."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

