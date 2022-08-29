The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Monday — save up to 40%

Who's ready to save big? (Photo: Amazon)

Are you ready for some retail therapy? Our team has scoured Amazon to put together a quick-and-dirty list of the top sales for you. So what are today's best Amazon deals? Well, you can score TikTok-famous dishcloths for over 40% off. How 'bout a popular satin pillow cases for $4 each? Or maybe you're looking for top-selling resistance bands for your home workout that also happen to more than 40% off. There's a lot to explore! Let's have a closer look at these stellar Amazon bargains, shall we?

Fall is nearly here and we can start cozying up in comfy loungewear, which, of course, means new leggings. These yoga pants land somewhere between leggings and joggers which means they provide the level of comfort that can earn nearly 65,000 five-star reviews.

“Okay, these may be my favorite leggings/yoga pants/just bottoms in general that I've EVER owned,” wrote a very excited shopper. “I can't even tell you how comfortable they are — it's like wearing a velvet cat on your legs?? A suede-y second skin? What it'd be like if true love was magically woven into a fabric? You get it, but yeah, they're that good. Fit snug at first but as you move around they loosen up reasonably. Quality is outstanding, color is rich, length is good on me (I'm right at 5'6.5" with most of my height in my legs), and they wash well in my experience. Can't recommend these enough!!! I wish I could wear them every day, all day, but that may be frowned upon by my mother.”

For an easy home gym upgrade, this set of adjustable resistance bands range from 10 to 50 pounds, and can be stacked together to create 150 pounds of resistance. You can tone your arms, shoulders, glutes, legs and more with this set. More than 22,000 rave reviewers have already added this kit to their exercise routines. Apply the on-page coupon for the full discount.

"A must-have. After using for a couple months I've seen no signs of wear," a five-star fan wrote. "One thing that surprised me about fitness bands over traditional weights is how easy it is to just start working out. I don't have a designated weight room so seeing these bands every time I open the closet gives me a quick reminder to do couple sets. The thought of lugging weights between rooms can be a de-motivator."

Got a messy household? The Shark Navigator is here to help. This stick vacuum seamlessly works over carpet and hard surfaces, and features an extra large dust cup to capture plenty of dirt, gunk and pet hair. Enjoy a two-speed brushroll and a charger that doubles as a storage block. The whole thing weighs just 7.5 pounds, making it easy to maneuver.

"It's small but has a lot of power," said a happy customer. "I don't even sweep anymore and just use the bare floor mode on this, and it does great."

BEDELITE BEDELITE Satin Pillowcases $8 $13 Save $5 $8 at Amazon Made with polyester, people rave about how this satin pillowcase doesn't absorb oil from your face, while its sleek softness protects your hair from breakage while you're sleeping.

If you want to do your hair and face a favor, it might be time to get your beauty sleep with a set of satin pillowcases. Beauty enthusiasts claim that, unlike cotton, the smooth finish won't snag your hair and cause damage or absorb night creams and natural oils that keep your complexion soft. More than 7,000 five-star reviews get behind these cases.

"My hair was badly broken and had some very thin spots in the back," shared a happy shopper. "Since I've started using these pillowcases, my hair has started to lengthen in the back and the thin spots are gone. I'm amazed! I'll never be without them!"

Swedish Wholesale Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths $18 $25 Save $7 $18 at Amazon Made with cellulose and cotton, each reusable dishcloth becomes soft to the touch when wet and is safe to use on just about any surface. They're super absorbent to clean up spills, but they're strong enough to scrub a pot clean.

These reusable kitchen towels are made with sustainable cellulose and cotton to make them super absorbent. You can use them just like a regular paper towel, but they’re strong enough to scrub dishes with caked-on food. It didn’t take long for the Internet to catch on to their effectiveness — so far, they have pulled in more than 33,000 five-star reviews. A pack of 10 is just $14, making each towel just over a buck each.

“You can really scrub with them," wrote a contented kitchen cleaner. "They never feel yucky like a sponge does...I have soaked them in bleach, thrown them in the washer and they come out great every time. I've used the same two for a month now, and they still look great; when they go downhill I can compost them.”

