The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Wednesday — save up to 40%

Don't miss these impressive summer deals. (Photo: Amazon)

Shopping Amazon deals on your downtime is the perfect way to unwind in the middle of the week. That's why our team has scoured the mega-site to put together a quick-and-dirty list of the top deals of today for you. So what are today's best Amazon deals? Well, you can score new Bose earbuds for $80 off. How 'bout a mega-popular blender for $20 off? Or maybe you need new comfy flip-flops that also happen to be nearly 35% off. There's a lot to explore!

Let's have a closer look at these stellar Amazon deals, shall we?

Furtalk Furtalk Women's Panama Hat $25 $36 Save $11 $25 at Amazon This straw sun hat offers up UPF 50 protection to shield your skin from the sun's harsh rays.

A good hat is a must in the summer, and this bestselling wide-brimmed Panama option has an army of fans. It's made of paper straw and polyester to block out the sun's rays while feeling lightweight on your head. Available in three sizes and a range of colors and brim bands.

"It looks so good with EVERYTHING," said a happy reviewer. "I've worn it every day since I purchased it. All of a sudden my clothes have new life. I was so impressed by the packaging that I kept a portion of it to use when I travel with this hat or other hats. I have a bigger head and thought this might not work on me but I get compliments even while wearing my face mask. It also keeps me very cool despite the 100-degree weather in California."

This Ninja Professional blender offers up an impressive 1,000 watts of power. It includes three different speeds plus a pulse setting to make sure that your ingredients blend into the desired texture. It even turns ice to snow in seconds.

"Smoothie magic," said a five-star reviewer. "There are some products that just change your life. I wanted to get in on the smoothie thing, and there simply is no other way to do it than with a blender, and no better blender to do it with."

Bose Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds $199 $279 Save $80 $199 at Amazon These earbuds eliminate distractions using tiny microphones to focus on your voice, filtering out surrounding noises during phone calls. They also have a battery life of up to 6 hours on a single charge.

Weather- and sweat-proof, these noise-cancelling earbuds are made for an active lifestyle. In addition to blocking out surrounding noise, they come with three sizes of soft silicone eartips for a comfortable, secure fit, and the simple touch controls allow you to tap, swipe, or press to play music, answer calls or adjust the volume. More than 18,000 five-star reviewers have already experienced the joy of these buds.

One shopper called these earbuds life-changing. "Most fantastic earbuds e-v-e-r," she wrote. "My husband was talking to me when I was setting them up and I couldn’t hear a word he was saying. He thought I was ignoring him! We were laughing so hard! He had to yell for me to hear him! I had no idea they would work so perfectly. Just amazing. These are truly going to change how I listen to the world."

Clarks is known for its super comfortable shoes, and its Breeze Sea Flip-Flops are no exception. These cute sandals feature an Ortholite footbed for extra cushioning and EVA outsole for sturdiness. They're also lightweight, making them comfy enough to wear all day. A slight heel gives you a little added height.

"I love this footbed!" said a five-star reviewer. "In July, I sprained my foot so badly, two doctors wanted to X-ray it to make sure it wasn't broken. I had purchased a pair of Clarks flip-flops at a shoe store and I tried many shoes on my injured foot; but the only shoe I could wear without pain was the Clarks. I like them so much that I purchased four more colors."

If outdoor adventures are on your summer agenda, this portable speaker's carabiner is integrated into the unit's surrounding metal band, making it a perfect choice for more outdoorsy pursuits like hiking or camping. Also a big help in the great outdoors? It's dust-proof.

As one fan put it: "This is a great-sounding JBL speaker. I use it while playing golf, riding bikes in the neighborhood or just sitting out on the back patio. The clip is a great feature. I would purchase again if needed."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

TVs and home theater

Headphones and earbuds

Tablets and tech

Smart home

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.