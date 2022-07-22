The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Friday — save up to 40%
Ready for a break? Us too. Shopping Amazon deals on your downtime is the perfect way to slide into the weekend. That's why our team has scoured the mega-site to put together a quick-and-dirty list of the top deals of today for you.
- $90 $110 at Amazon
Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker
- $33 $55 at Amazon
Clarks Women's Breeze Sea Flip-Flop
- $50 $80 at Amazon
JBL Clip 4 Portable Speaker
- $500 $830 at Amazon
Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV
- $20 $25 at Amazon
Stanley Adventure Big Grip Beer Stein
So what are today's best Amazon deals? You can score a new portable speaker from JBL at a deep discount. How 'bout a mega-popular summer top for less than $20? Or maybe you need new walking sneakers that also happen to be nearly 50% off. There's a lot to explore!
Let's have a closer look at these stellar Amazon deals, shall we?
Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker
This single serve K-cup pod coffee brewer dispenses six- and 12-ounce cups of coffee—your choice!
Making an entire pot of coffee when you're the only one who wants some is kind of a waste. The Keurig K-Mini Plus lets you crank out single servings in minutes with little effort on your end. The machine holds nine K-cup pods at once and delivers coffee straight into your cup! It's also petite, so it can easily fit into tight spaces. Choose from a range of finish colors, including this pretty Evening Teal.
"Love my K Mini," said a happy customer. "The sleek design is very attractive, everything in one compact unit. With the cord storage and pod holder it’s simple to take the coffee-maker with you if you’d like. I have the perfect little canvas drawstring bag which fits it. The one-cup reservoir is simple to fill with the cup you’re going to use so you know the exact amount of coffee you’re going to get."
Clarks Women's Breeze Sea Flip-Flop
Ride out the rest of summer in comfort with these best-selling sandals.
Clarks is known for its super comfortable shoes, and its Breeze Sea flip-flops are no exception. These cute sandals feature an Ortholite footbed for extra cushioning and EVA outsole for sturdiness. They're also lightweight, making them comfy enough to wear all day. A slight heel gives you a little added height.
"I love this footbed!" said a five-star reviewer. "In July, I sprained my foot so badly, two doctors wanted to X-ray it to make sure it wasn't broken. I had purchased a pair of Clarks flip flops at a shoe store and I tried many shoes on my injured foot; but the only shoe I could wear without pain was the Clarks. I like it so much that I purchased four more colors of the Clarks flip flops."
JBL Clip 4 Portable Speaker
Rugged terrain, inclement weather and butter-fingered friends are no match for the Clip 4.
If outdoor adventures are on your summer agenda, this portable speaker's carabiner is integrated into the unit's surrounding metal band, making it a perfect choice for more outdoorsy pursuits like hiking or camping. Also a big help in the great outdoors? It's dust-proof.
As one fan put it: "This is a great-sounding JBL speaker. I use it while playing golf, riding bikes in the neighborhood or just sitting out on the back patio. The clip is a great feature. I would purchase again if needed."
Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV
This smart TV lets you bring movies and shows to life with just the sound of your voice. Ask to watch one of more than 1 million movies and episodes, or check the weather, sports scores and more — all with amazing clarity.
If you're in the market for a TV, the Omni Series gives you an incredible viewing experience at an incredible price. With the 65-inch version you get access to every major streaming service, but it also includes hands-free Alexa operation. That means you can say things like, "Alexa, turn on the TV," or "Alexa, watch Survivor on Hulu" without ever touching the remote.
"Awesome television experience!!!" shared one happy TV watcher. "The TV has amazing picture quality. The sound is surprisingly good as well. If you use Alexa, you can’t go wrong with this television."
Stanley Adventure Big Grip Beer Stein
Hot beverage or cold, this durable mug will keep your drink the temperature you like from first sip to last, thanks to double-walled insulation.
This go-anywhere beer stein from legendary thermos maker Stanley is a sweet 20% off. Big enough for two cans of beer, it will keep brew cold for up to five hours. Made with classic Stanley durability, this mug can handle any "adventure" dad goes on, whether he's barbecuing in the backyard or sitting around the campfire.
"My husband loves these mugs," wrote a rave reviewer. "And I'll admit somehow water does taste better and colder in them, although we own plenty of other double-walled mugs. We've given them out as gifts to many of our friends now and despite having a cabinet full of Hydroflasks and other mugs, we always grab these first. Great purchase, and awesome for camping trips!"
Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:
TVs and home theater
Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV, $300 (was $470), amazon.com
TCL 40-inch Class 3-Series HD LED Smart Android TV, $220 (was $267), amazon.com
Hisense 50-inch ULED U6 Series Quantum dot QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, $400 (was $530), amazon.com
TCL 32-inch 3-Series 720p Roku Smart TV, $148 (was $230), amazon.com
Insignia 43-inch Class F30 Series 4K Smart Fire TV, $190 (was $300), amazon.com
Headphones and earbuds
Belkin Wireless Earbuds, $30 (was $50), amazon.com
Skullcandy Indy Evo True Wireless Earbuds, $50 (was $70), amazon.com
Altec Lansing NanoPods Truly Wireless Earbuds, $19 (was $33), amazon.com
Tozo T6 True Wireless Earbuds, $24 with on-page coupon (was $50), amazon.com
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, $112 (was $150), amazon.com
Tablets and tech
Apple Watch Series 7, $369 (was $399), amazon.com
HP 15.6-inch Laptop, $500 (was $660), amazon.com
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Android Tablet, $180 (was $220), amazon.com
Garmin Venu Sq Music GPS Smartwatch, $163 (was $250), amazon.com
Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch, $113 (was $150), amazon.com
Tozo S2 Smart Watch, $36 with on-page coupon (was $70), amazon.com
Smart home
Treatlife Smart Light Bulbs 4 Pack, $30 (was $39), amazon.com
Kasa Smart Plug, $15 with on-page coupon (was $20), amazon.com
Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera, $170 (was $260), amazon.com
Google Nest Thermostat, $90 (was $130), amazon.com
Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 E26 LED Smart Bulb 3-pack, $85 with on-page coupon (was $135), amazon.com
Vacuums
Belife Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $150 with on-page coupon (was $229), amazon.com
Shark NV356E S2 Navigator Lift-Away Professional Upright Vacuum, $160 (was $200), amazon.com
Hoover MAXLife Pet Max Complete, $125 (was $190), amazon.com
Kitchen
Ninja OS401 Foodi, $179 (was $230), amazon.com
Lodge L8SK3 10-1/4-Inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet, $20 (was $30), amazon.com
Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, $93 (was $130), amazon.com
Ninja CFP201 DualBrew System 12-Cup Coffee Maker, $150 (was $200), amazon.com
Beauty
Crest Whitening Emulsions On-the-Go Leave-on Teeth Whitening Gel Kit, $60 (was $70), amazon.com
L'Oreal Paris Skincare Collagen Face Moisturizer, $9 (was $11), amazon.com
Haus Laboratories By Lady Gaga: The Edge Precision Brow Pencil, $15 (was $20), amazon.com
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Water Resistant Sunscreen with Broad Spectrum SPF 70, $9 (was $12), amazon.com
Style
Grecerelle Women's Casual Loose Pocket Long Dress, $26 (was $33), amazon.com
K. Carroll Kelsey Crossbody, $34 (was $45), amazon.com
Anrabess Women's Casual Loose Sundress, $35 (was $47), amazon.com
Chicgal Women's Floral Print Puff Sleeve Kimono Cardigan, $18 (was $27), amazon.com
Bedding and home
CGK Queen Size Sheet Set, $32 with on-page coupon (was $45), amazon.com
Osteo Cervical Pillow, $50 (was $70), amazon.com
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping, $26 with on-page coupon (was $50), amazon.com
Nestl Queen Size White Duvet Cover, $27 (was $40), amazon.com
DreamyBlue Premium Shredded Memory Foam Pillow, $50 (was $80), amazon.com
Lawn and garden
Greenworks 40V 16-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower, $268 (was $299), amazon.com
Yaheetech Multifunctional Fire Pit Table, $76 with on-page coupon (was $140), amazon.com
Sun Joe 10-inch Cordless Lightweight Grass Trimmer, $49 (was $79), amazon.com
Knoikos 100-foot Expandable Garden Hose, $38 (was $55), amazon.com
Emsco Easy Picker Raised Bed Grow Box, $49 (was $80), amazon.com
Outdoor
Sevylor Big Basin 3-Person Kayak, $369 (was $430), amazon.com
Coleman Cabin Tent with Instant Setup in 60 Seconds, $150 (was $185), amazon.com
Thermoflask Double Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottle, $17 (was $28), amazon.com
Coleman Camping Chair, $34 (was $43), amazon.com
