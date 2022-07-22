The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Friday — save up to 40%

Stock up on sales before the weekend. (Photo: Amazon)

Ready for a break? Us too. Shopping Amazon deals on your downtime is the perfect way to slide into the weekend. That's why our team has scoured the mega-site to put together a quick-and-dirty list of the top deals of today for you.

So what are today's best Amazon deals? You can score a new portable speaker from JBL at a deep discount. How 'bout a mega-popular summer top for less than $20? Or maybe you need new walking sneakers that also happen to be nearly 50% off. There's a lot to explore!

Let's have a closer look at these stellar Amazon deals, shall we?

Making an entire pot of coffee when you're the only one who wants some is kind of a waste. The Keurig K-Mini Plus lets you crank out single servings in minutes with little effort on your end. The machine holds nine K-cup pods at once and delivers coffee straight into your cup! It's also petite, so it can easily fit into tight spaces. Choose from a range of finish colors, including this pretty Evening Teal.

"Love my K Mini," said a happy customer. "The sleek design is very attractive, everything in one compact unit. With the cord storage and pod holder it’s simple to take the coffee-maker with you if you’d like. I have the perfect little canvas drawstring bag which fits it. The one-cup reservoir is simple to fill with the cup you’re going to use so you know the exact amount of coffee you’re going to get."

Clarks is known for its super comfortable shoes, and its Breeze Sea flip-flops are no exception. These cute sandals feature an Ortholite footbed for extra cushioning and EVA outsole for sturdiness. They're also lightweight, making them comfy enough to wear all day. A slight heel gives you a little added height.

"I love this footbed!" said a five-star reviewer. "In July, I sprained my foot so badly, two doctors wanted to X-ray it to make sure it wasn't broken. I had purchased a pair of Clarks flip flops at a shoe store and I tried many shoes on my injured foot; but the only shoe I could wear without pain was the Clarks. I like it so much that I purchased four more colors of the Clarks flip flops."

If outdoor adventures are on your summer agenda, this portable speaker's carabiner is integrated into the unit's surrounding metal band, making it a perfect choice for more outdoorsy pursuits like hiking or camping. Also a big help in the great outdoors? It's dust-proof.

As one fan put it: "This is a great-sounding JBL speaker. I use it while playing golf, riding bikes in the neighborhood or just sitting out on the back patio. The clip is a great feature. I would purchase again if needed."

Amazon Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV $500 $830 Save $330 $500 at Amazon This smart TV lets you bring movies and shows to life with just the sound of your voice. Ask to watch one of more than 1 million movies and episodes, or check the weather, sports scores and more — all with amazing clarity.

If you're in the market for a TV, the Omni Series gives you an incredible viewing experience at an incredible price. With the 65-inch version you get access to every major streaming service, but it also includes hands-free Alexa operation. That means you can say things like, "Alexa, turn on the TV," or "Alexa, watch Survivor on Hulu" without ever touching the remote.

"Awesome television experience!!!" shared one happy TV watcher. "The TV has amazing picture quality. The sound is surprisingly good as well. If you use Alexa, you can’t go wrong with this television."

Amazon Stanley Adventure Big Grip Beer Stein $20 $25 Save $5 $20 at Amazon Hot beverage or cold, this durable mug will keep your drink the temperature you like from first sip to last, thanks to double-walled insulation.

This go-anywhere beer stein from legendary thermos maker Stanley is a sweet 20% off. Big enough for two cans of beer, it will keep brew cold for up to five hours. Made with classic Stanley durability, this mug can handle any "adventure" dad goes on, whether he's barbecuing in the backyard or sitting around the campfire.

"My husband loves these mugs," wrote a rave reviewer. "And I'll admit somehow water does taste better and colder in them, although we own plenty of other double-walled mugs. We've given them out as gifts to many of our friends now and despite having a cabinet full of Hydroflasks and other mugs, we always grab these first. Great purchase, and awesome for camping trips!"

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:

TVs and home theater

Headphones and earbuds

Tablets and tech

Smart home

Vacuums

Kitchen

Beauty

Style

Bedding and home

Lawn and garden

Outdoor

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.