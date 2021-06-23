It's not too late! Shop 50+ brilliant extended Prime Day tech deals on Apple, Samsung, Nintendo and more

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Amazon Prime Day might be over, but a large number of its deals still remain! That's right! If you thought you missed out on all the deep savings, you didn't: Amazon has all sorts of extended tech deals going strong.

Take out your wish list and check it twice. What have you been waiting on? Now's the moment to grab it, whether it's that big-screen TV, that cushy pair of headphones or that new smart home device. These price drops are epic.

We've gathered the very best Prime Day tech deals on everything from Apple AirPods to Nintendo games to Lenovo laptops and beyond. More good news: Amazon will give you free shipping on everything here. And if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get even more — access to new movies and TV shows, discounts at Whole Foods, exclusive deals and two-day shipping on many, many items. Not yet a member? Why not? You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here.

Read on for the extended Prime Day tech deals calling your name.

Best TV deals

Not a typo: Just $110 gets you a top-rated HDTV! (Photo: Amazon)

This deal seems too good to be true...but it ain't! Amazon has one of its top-selling TVs, the Insignia 24-inch Smart HD TV — Fire TV Edition, on sale for just $110!

Instant access to Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, YouTube, Disney+, Prime Video and so much more will soon be yours. Alexa is included in the remote, so browsing will be a snap. Shoppers are just as shocked by the quality of this TV as we are by this incredible price!

“I am honestly very pleasantly surprised with how much I like this TV,” wrote a delighted shopper. “As far as clarity goes, I believe 720p is plenty for this screen size.... I have been very pleased with the Wi-Fi reception of the built-in Fire TV. It actually works a lot better than the USB-plug-in external fire sticks, for whatever reason.”

Shop more TV deals below:

Best headphone and earbud deals

Save over 40 percent on these Beats beauties. (Photo: Amazon)

The Beats Solo Pro Headphones sync to just about any smartphone or laptop via Bluetooth, delivering rich audio and heart-thumping bass. Super sleek, the pro-level headphones come in Light Blue. They’re noise-canceling, so you can block out just about all background and ambient noise to enjoy your favorite music and podcasts.

“These are the best Beats so far. They sound very good and less bass heavy than previous models. Sound is really crisp,” wrote a delighted five-star reviewer. “Very worth it. The Noise Canceling feature is so good. You basically cannot hear anything around you!”

The Beats have up to a whopping 40 hours of battery life per charge, so you don’t have to be tethered to a wall outlet all day long. In fact, they pump out a solid stream of music with top-notch audio for nearly two days. This is pretty impressive, considering that most wireless headphones tap out after about 30 hours.

Shop more headphone and earbud deals below:

Best gaming deals

FYI: This RPG features lots of DLC, and at just 20 bucks for three games, it's a pretty BFD. (Photo: Amazon)

It’s time to join a mayhem-fueled thrill ride — at 60 percent off! In Borderlands Legendary Collection for Nintendo Switch, you’re whisked away to the planet Pandora, where you'll be tasked with stopping the Calypso twins from getting all the bandit clans together and claiming ultimate power in the galaxy. Shoot, loot and role-play your way through the high-stakes action and collect a whole boatload of gadgets along the way.

This is the Legacy Edition, which includes all three games and DLC (downloadable content), is packed with new missions and stories, and more pillaging and power-ups.

"It's so awesome to be able to play Borderlands on a handheld system," raved a delighted gamer. "After about 100 hours in each game so far, All three run silky smooth with no hiccups. The gameplay is just how I remember it on the xbox 360 and I love it. I highly recommend this collection..."

Shop more gaming deals below:

Best smartphone and tablet deals

An entry-level iPad at a cheaper entry-level price! (Photo: Amazon)

On sale for $299 (was $329), the latest entry-level iPad model (32GB/Wi-Fi model) has the same impressive 10.2-inch display, quick Touch ID fingerprint sensor and 3GB of memory as the last version, but it features a speedier processor. You’ll notice — and appreciate — the speed with any videos, web sites or games. (For the tech savvy, the speed comes from Apple’s A12 Bionic chip). To say this thing is popular is an understatement: It has a ridiculous 40,200 five-star reviews!

"I love it! It’s fast and easy to use plus it’s super affordable compared to the other models," wrote a satisfied Amazon shopper. "The display is beautiful and picture quality is great...It’s like I have a mini laptop everywhere I go. Perfect for students, the screen quality is amazing and the battery lasts all day long."

Shop more smartphone and tablet deals below:

Best smart home deals

The Echo Show 5 is a smart home display that covers a lot of ground — but takes up very little space. (Photo: Amazon)

On sale for $60 (was $80), the Echo Show 5 is Amazon's smaller, sleeker smart display. Armed with a 5-inch display, the Echo Show 5 is the perfect compact and lightweight companion to your nightstand. This smart home display can double as a digital alarm clock with Alexa built-in. In fact, Amazon has a wide range of personalized clock faces to choose from, so you can bring a little bit of your own personality to this device.

“This is the best alarm clock I've ever had,” wrote a delighted five-star reviewer. “The clock face is customizable and very easy to read from anywhere in the room. The screen has no distortion or discoloration from any angle, so it is easy to see from everywhere...Perfect for checking the time in the middle of the night.”

Shop more smart home deals below:

Best home office deals

Whether you're working hard or hardly working, this Lenovo laptop/tablet's got you covered. (Photo: Walmart)

Here in Prime time, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 is on sale for just $399 (down from $520) — over 20 percent off! If productivity is your game, then this machine came to play (by which we mean work). Its brilliant HD 14-inch LED display makes everything look stellar, from spreadsheets to YouTube videos. And thanks to a speedy and powerful AMD Ryzen 3 4300U Octa-Core Processor paired with 4GB of memory and 128GB of on-board storage, the Flex 5 can handle just about any task you throw at it. The laptop even doubles as a Windows 10 tablet — that's the "Flex" part.

“Amazing laptop, perfect for my everyday needs,” wrote a delighted Walmart reviewer. “Runs fast, touchscreen is awesome and it’s lightweight and small, making travel easy. Extremely durable. Love the ability to use the Lenovo pen, and the tablet mode is such a great feature. Definitely would recommend, especially for the epic price range. Can't compare.”

Shop more work from home deals below:

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

