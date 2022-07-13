It's Day 2 of Prime Day! Here are the 50+ best tech deals: Apple, Bose, Samsung, Nintendo

Let's get down to business — the business of snapping up Prime Day tech deals, that is. (Photos: Amazon)

We sure hope you've been making the most of Prime Day, cuz this is the time when we say "But wait — there's more!" That's especially true when it comes to tech. What have you been lusting after? Now's the moment to grab it, whether it's that big-screen TV, a cushy pair of headphones or a new smart-home component. These price-drops are epic — more epic than ever, in fact. The pandemic has shaken up a lot of industries. After surges in demand, retailers have found themselves with massive amounts of overstock — which means deeper discounts for you. Read on for 50+ Prime Day tech deals calling your name.

Best TV deals

Amazon Amazon Fire TV 50" Omni Series $280 $510 Save $230

Amazon Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni Series $240 $410 Save $170

INSIGNIA Insignia 32" Class F20 Series $100 $180 Save $80

PIONEER Pioneer 43" Class LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $200 $320 Save $120

INSIGNIA Insignia 24" Smart HD 720p Fire TV $90 $170 Save $80

TCL TCL 32" 3-Series 720p Roku Smart TV $148 $230 Save $82

Amazon Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series $750 $1,100 Save $350

Hisense Hisense 50" Class R6 Series Roku Smart TV $280 $450 Save $170

Hisense All-New Hisense U6 Series 50-Inch 4K Quantum Dot $340 $530 Save $190

Best headphone and earbud deals

Sony Sony Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones $68 $148 Save $80 $68 at Amazon The 30mm drivers make sure your audio delivery is crisp and robust, while special sensors measure the level of potential distraction around you and adjust your level of "cancellation" accordingly.

At more than 50% off, and with these cans' simultaneous ability to deliver the sound you want while sparing you the noise you don't, this truly is a no-brainer purchase.

"Relationship saver!" proclaimed a relieved shopper. "These headphones are amazing — I should have bought them years ago! I've been working from home for six months now with my boyfriend who insists on taking every phone call on speaker.... I was one Zoom call away from a breakup or a psychotic break, or both. These headphones may have just saved our relationship (and potentially his life) — I can almost stand being in the same room with him again!"

BOSE Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones $229 $329 Save $100

JBL JBL Tune True Wireless Earbuds $40 $100 Save $60

Beats Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones $115 $200 Save $85

Jaybird Jaybird Vista 2 True Wireless Sport Bluetooth Headphones $100 $150 Save $50

Skullcandy Skullcandy Indy Evo True Wireless Earbuds $40 $80 Save $40

Sennheiser Consumer Audio Sennheiser Open Back Headphones $180 $200 Save $20

Skullcandy Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds $20 $27 Save $7

Best gaming deals

You'll be over the moon (and various other outer-space bodies) about this game's action and hilarity.

"It felt like I was binge watching a full season of Guardians of the Galaxy but I’m controlling the progression," testified one gleeful gamer. "Is it worth the full price? Hell yeah!!!" What he said, except now you can get it at less than half price!

Square Enix NEO: The World Ends with You — Nintendo Switch $30 $50 Save $20

ASTRO Gaming Astro Gaming Wired Headset for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and Mac $100 $150 Save $50

Square Enix Nier Replicant Version1 — PlayStation 4 $20 $40 Save $20

Razer Razer Kaira Pro Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One $85 $150 Save $65

Amazon Fire TV Gaming Bundle with Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Luna Controller $75 $125 Save $50

Razer Razer Limited Edition Boba Fett Wireless Controller $150 $180 Save $30

Best laptop and tablet deals

Acer Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop $700 $840 Save $140

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite $160

Acer Acer Aspire 5 15.6" Laptop $259 $400 Save $141

HP HP Pavilion 15 Laptop $640 $945 Save $305

Lenovo Lenovo IdeaPad 3 $263 $500 Save $237

Lenovo Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Gaming Laptop $700 $740 Save $40

Samsung Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Windows 11 $1 $1,300 Save $1,299

Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5” 32GB Android Tablet $160 $230 Save $70

ASUS ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 Thin and Light 2-in-1 Laptop $330 $480 Save $150

Microsoft Microsoft Surface Pro 8-13" Touchscreen $1,119 $1,600 Save $481

Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4” $475 $680 Save $205

Acer Acer Aspire 5 15.6" laptop $320 $400 Save $80

Acer Acer Aspire Vero Green PC - 15.6" $500 $700 Save $200

HP HP Pavilion x360 Convertible 14" Laptop $512 $780 Save $268

Amazon Fire 7 tablet $48 $85 Save $37

Best smart-home deals

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Smart Speaker with Alexa $20 $50 Save $30 $20 at Amazon This little wonder can stream your fave jams via Spotify, Apply Music or Sirius XM, control the lighting and thermostat, set alarms and generally serve as your home's nerve center. Just tell Alexa, and watch it all happen.

At this stage of the game, and with this the 4th iteration of the Dot, we hardly have to enumerate its wonders. Simply put: If you haven't yet snagged one for yourself, here's your chance. It's just $20!

"Best Dot ever," raved one of over 380,000 five-star reviewers. "I currently have six Echo devices and I have had nearly every model since the original Pringles can design.... I purchased this latest Dot for use near my new Xbox in the media room. The sound is excellent for its size and I love the futuristic look and shape of the device. Highly recommended!"

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) $35 $85 Save $50

Amazon Echo Glow Multicolor Smart Lamp for Kids $17 $30 Save $13

Amazon Amazon Halo View Fitness Tracker $45 $80 Save $35

Amazon Amazon Smart Plug $13 $25 Save $12

Blink Home Security Blink Video Doorbell + Sync Module 2 $51 $85 Save $34

Blink Home Security Blink Outdoor Wireless HD Security Camera $55 $90 Save $35

Amazon Echo Frames (2nd Gen) Smart Audio Glasses with Alexa $100 $250 Save $150

eero Eero Beacon Mesh WiFi Range Extender $49 $99 Save $50

Amazon Amazon Halo Band $45 $100 Save $55

Blink Home Security Blink Mini Compact Indoor Plug-in Smart Security Camera $30 $35 Save $5

