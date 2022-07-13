It's Day 2 of Prime Day! Here are the 50+ best tech deals: Apple, Bose, Samsung, Nintendo
We sure hope you've been making the most of Prime Day, cuz this is the time when we say "But wait — there's more!" That's especially true when it comes to tech. What have you been lusting after? Now's the moment to grab it, whether it's that big-screen TV, a cushy pair of headphones or a new smart-home component. These price-drops are epic — more epic than ever, in fact. The pandemic has shaken up a lot of industries. After surges in demand, retailers have found themselves with massive amounts of overstock — which means deeper discounts for you. Read on for 50+ Prime Day tech deals calling your name.
- $280 $510 at Amazon
Amazon Fire TV 50" Omni Series
- $240 $410 at Amazon
Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni Series
- $100 $180 at Amazon
Insignia 32" Class F20 Series
- $200 $320 at Amazon
Pioneer 43" Class LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
- $90 $170 at Amazon
Insignia 24" Smart HD 720p Fire TV
- $148 $230 at Amazon
TCL 32" 3-Series 720p Roku Smart TV
- $750 $1,100 at Amazon
Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series
- $280 $450 at Amazon
Hisense 50" Class R6 Series Roku Smart TV
- $340 $530 at Amazon
All-New Hisense U6 Series 50-Inch 4K Quantum Dot
- $68 $148 at Amazon
Sony Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
- $229 $329 at Amazon
Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
- $40 $100 at Amazon
JBL Tune True Wireless Earbuds
- $115 $200 at Amazon
Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones
- $100 $150 at Amazon
Jaybird Vista 2 True Wireless Sport Bluetooth Headphones
- $40 $80 at Amazon
Skullcandy Indy Evo True Wireless Earbuds
- $180 $200 at Amazon
Sennheiser Open Back Headphones
- $20 $27 at Amazon
Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds
- $25 $60 at Amazon
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy — PlayStation 5
- $30 $50 at Amazon
NEO: The World Ends with You — Nintendo Switch
- $100 $150 at Amazon
Astro Gaming Wired Headset for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and Mac
- $20 $40 at Amazon
Nier Replicant Version1 — PlayStation 4
- $85 $150 at Amazon
Razer Kaira Pro Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One
- $75 $125 at Amazon
Fire TV Gaming Bundle with Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Luna Controller
- $150 $180 at Amazon
Razer Limited Edition Boba Fett Wireless Controller
- $700 $840 at Amazon
Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop
- $160 at Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite
- $320 $400 at Amazon
Acer Aspire 5 15.6" laptop
- $640 $945 at Amazon
HP Pavilion 15 Laptop
- $263 $500 at Amazon
Lenovo IdeaPad 3
- $700 $740 at Amazon
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Gaming Laptop
- $1 $1,300 at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Windows 11
- $160 $230 at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5” 32GB Android Tablet
- $330 $480 at Amazon
ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 Thin and Light 2-in-1 Laptop
- $1,119 $1,600 at Amazon
Microsoft Surface Pro 8-13" Touchscreen
- $475 $680 at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4”
- $500 $700 at Amazon
Acer Aspire Vero Green PC - 15.6"
- $512 $780 at Amazon
HP Pavilion x360 Convertible 14" Laptop
- $48 $85 at Amazon
Fire 7 tablet
- $20 $50 at Amazon
Echo Dot (4th Gen) Smart Speaker with Alexa
- $35 $85 at Amazon
Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen)
- $17 $30 at Amazon
Echo Glow Multicolor Smart Lamp for Kids
- $45 $80 at Amazon
Amazon Halo View Fitness Tracker
- $13 $25 at Amazon
Amazon Smart Plug
- $51 $85 at Amazon
Blink Video Doorbell + Sync Module 2
- $55 $90 at Amazon
Blink Outdoor Wireless HD Security Camera
- $100 $250 at Amazon
Echo Frames (2nd Gen) Smart Audio Glasses with Alexa
- $49 $99 at Amazon
Eero Beacon Mesh WiFi Range Extender
- $45 $100 at Amazon
Amazon Halo Band
- $30 $35 at Amazon
Blink Mini Compact Indoor Plug-in Smart Security Camera
Best TV deals
Best headphone and earbud deals
Sony Sony Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
The 30mm drivers make sure your audio delivery is crisp and robust, while special sensors measure the level of potential distraction around you and adjust your level of "cancellation" accordingly.
At more than 50% off, and with these cans' simultaneous ability to deliver the sound you want while sparing you the noise you don't, this truly is a no-brainer purchase.
"Relationship saver!" proclaimed a relieved shopper. "These headphones are amazing — I should have bought them years ago! I've been working from home for six months now with my boyfriend who insists on taking every phone call on speaker.... I was one Zoom call away from a breakup or a psychotic break, or both. These headphones may have just saved our relationship (and potentially his life) — I can almost stand being in the same room with him again!"
Best gaming deals
Square Enix Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy — PlayStation 5
If you liked the blockbuster film, you'll love this sprawling, hilarious third-person adventure. Guide the motley guardian crew through their exploits with an array of dazzling effects and weaponry.
You'll be over the moon (and various other outer-space bodies) about this game's action and hilarity.
"It felt like I was binge watching a full season of Guardians of the Galaxy but I’m controlling the progression," testified one gleeful gamer. "Is it worth the full price? Hell yeah!!!" What he said, except now you can get it at less than half price!
Best laptop and tablet deals
Best smart-home deals
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Smart Speaker with Alexa
This little wonder can stream your fave jams via Spotify, Apply Music or Sirius XM, control the lighting and thermostat, set alarms and generally serve as your home's nerve center. Just tell Alexa, and watch it all happen.
At this stage of the game, and with this the 4th iteration of the Dot, we hardly have to enumerate its wonders. Simply put: If you haven't yet snagged one for yourself, here's your chance. It's just $20!
"Best Dot ever," raved one of over 380,000 five-star reviewers. "I currently have six Echo devices and I have had nearly every model since the original Pringles can design.... I purchased this latest Dot for use near my new Xbox in the media room. The sound is excellent for its size and I love the futuristic look and shape of the device. Highly recommended!"
