Amazon Prime Day extended: The best 100+ deals that are still live

Surprise: There are plenty of Amazon Prime Day deals still going strong! Prime members can score major savings on smart TVs and other top tech favorites, home goods, beauty essentials and more. Now is the best time to get your hands on bargains before the holiday season — with many products seeing their lowest prices this year. “Amazon tends to offer the best prices on its products during Prime Day and then repeats those deals almost identically during Black Friday,” says Kristin McGrath, a shopping expert at RetailMeNot. Here are the best extended Amazon Prime Day deals on gaming accessories, clothing, headphones, vacuums and more.

The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 sales right now

INSIGNIA Insignia 24-inch Fire TV $65 $120 Save $55 Even though the price is (very) low, the wow factor on this Fire TV is high. The Insignia has a picture as crisp and colors as vivid as models well above its price point. The audio, too, is top-notch. Alexa voice controls make it incredibly easy to navigate and find your new favorite binge-worthy show. $65 at Amazon

HENCKELS Henckels Statement Razor-Sharp 15-Piece Knife Set with Block $130 $345 Save $215 It's dang near unheard of to see the top-rated cutlery brand Henckels at a serious markdown, so be sure to snap up this deal before it's gone. Shoppers say this 15-piece set of solid, sharp knives makes cooking easier, not to mention safer. “These are really nice knives. I’ve been looking for a while and wanted a set that was easy to grip and [doesn’t slip] out of hand, due to hand injuries. These are just what I needed, and at a great price,” wrote one kitchen warrior. That serious markdown we mentioned? How does 62% off grab you? $130 at Amazon

Apple Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds $99 $129 Save $30 With a total of over 24 hours of listening time, nearly effortless setup and a slew of powerful features, these Airpods offer a fantastic value that you don't want to miss. Could 507,000+ five-star Amazon reviewers be wrong? $99 at Amazon

Amazon Bio Bidet Bliss Elongated White Smart Toilet Seat $549 $699 Save $150 Want to really upgrade your bathroom experience? Also from Bio Bidet comes this top-rated toilet seat, the Bliss BB2000, which features a heated toilet seat and customized water temperature, pressure and nozzle position. Along with a handy night light, the bidet also comes equipped with a wireless remote so you can control all the functions from one spot. You can save money on toilet paper, too, as it has a built-in warm air dryer. $549 at Amazon

Raemo Raemao X6 Massage Gun $42 $200 Save $158 with coupon Amazon's No. 1 bestselling massage gun is nearly 80% off for Prime Day. With 10 speeds and 15 different heads, it's a winner for sure. Save $158 with coupon $42 at Amazon

Suuson Suuson Car Phone Holder Mount $20 $50 Save $30 with coupon This holder works with almost any model phone and vehicle. Mount it to your dashboard, windshield or vent without leaving a trace when you remove it. Save $30 with coupon $20 at Amazon

Crocs Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs $28 $50 Save $22 Comfy Crocs have long been the No. 1 bestselling shoes on Amazon, and for good reason. They're loved by podiatrists, chiropractors, restaurant workers and a ridiculous 445,000 Amazon shoppers. $28 at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals: 70% off or more

Soothe all the aches away with ease. (Photo: Amazon)

The Raemao Massage Gun is backed by more than 9,000 perfect ratings and comes with 15 attachments to ensure that you hit the right spot every time. Most portable massagers include only two or three attachments. And yes, that many choices can be overwhelming, but for now just know that the flat head is suitable for all body parts and is a good place to start before moving on to others that pinpoint specific muscles. One five-star reviewer said it is solidly built with "amazing battery life," adding that it's an "excellent choice for anyone looking to alleviate muscle pain and tension." Another shopper said it “soothes muscle aches in a matter of seconds.”

$42 with coupon $200 at Amazon

Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Cordless Vacuum with 1.2L Dust Cup and 80,000 PRM Brushless Motor, Stick Vacuum Cleaner with Large Detachable Battery up to 35 mins Run Time (Grey Red) $180 $600 Save $420 See at Amazon

TMA Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $100 See at Amazon

Ziuty Wireless Earbuds $20 $60 Save $40 See at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals: 50% off or more

Rockland Journey Softside Upright 4-Piece Luggage Set $90 $219 Save $129 See at Amazon

HENCKELS Statement Razor-Sharp 15-Piece Knife Set with Block $130 $345 Save $215 See at Amazon

Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker Machine $80 $185 Save $105 See at Amazon

Adidas Men's Tiro 21 Track Pants $25 $50 Save $25 See at Amazon

Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car $7 $13 Save $6 See at Amazon

London Fog Chelsea 25" Expandable Spinner $168 $420 Save $252 See at Amazon

Hotor Leak-Proof Car Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets $10 $18 Save $8 See at Amazon

Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $10 $20 Save $10 with coupon See at Amazon

Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $25 $65 Save $40 See at Amazon

Thamtu G10 Robot Vacuum $100 $200 Save $100 with coupon See at Amazon

Prime Day 2023: Best TVs deals on Amazon

The best way to enjoy the blazing summer sun — on your couch! (Photo: Amazon)

If your idea of an ideal hot summer day is spent indoors with the AC blasting and a Netflix binge going, this deal is for you. The Insignia 24-inch HD Smart 720p Fire TV is marked down to just $65, and it's the perfect size for a bedroom, kitchen or other hideaway. It's also a Fire TV, which means you can seamlessly stream movies from Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Netflix and just about any other network — all without having to purchase a separate device or pay for cable. Even better? The remote is preprogrammed with Alexa, so all you have to do is ask her to play your favorite show and she'll get to work while you get down to some serious slacking.

$65 $120 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 43-inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV $350 $400 Save $50 See at Amazon

Samsung 65-inch Class Curved UHD Smart TV $548 $800 Save $252 See at Amazon

Insignia All-New 50-inch Class F30 Series 4K Smart Fire TV $180 $350 Save $170 See at Amazon

Hisense 58-inch ULED U6 Series Smart Fire TV $400 $600 Save $200 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series 720p HD Smart TV $165 $225 Save $59 See at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2023: Best deals on headphones and earbuds

Admit it; you've always wanted to be a Pod person. (Photo: Amazon)

The earbuds that need no introduction (but we'll give them one anyway): Apple AirPods. Their stable, low-latency wireless connection delivers incredible sound, while the charging case keeps you powered up on the go with more than 24 hours of listening time when fully juiced. They're waterproof and sweat-resistant, too, so don't worry it if you get caught in the rain or wear them during a particularly intense gym sesh. And the price can't be beat — at $30 off, you're getting an earful for a song.

"I absolutely LOVE my AirPods!" raved one of the 507,000+ five-star Amazon reviewers. "I’ve been using cheap ear buds for a long time now, and I have had to keep buying new ones because all of them have had one issue or another. I decided to stop messing around and just spend the money to get some of these, and I’m SO glad I did! I’ve had zero issues with them, they charge quickly, the charge lasts a good amount of time and the sound is amazing. Definitely recommend! 100% worth the price."

$99 $129 at Amazon

Ziuty Wireless Earbuds $19 $60 Save $41 with coupon See at Amazon

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones $160 $350 Save $190 See at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds $199 $249 Save $50 See at Amazon

Sony Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones $298 $350 Save $52 See at Amazon

TOZO T6 True Wireless Earbuds $21 $43 Save $22 with coupon See at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2023: Best deals on tablets, gaming and other tech

Microsoft Xbox Series S 512GB (Renewed) $239 $270 Save $31 See at Amazon

Google Nest Smart Thermostat $110 $130 Save $20 See at Amazon

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Laptop $279 $700 Save $421 See at Amazon

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 11.6" HD 2-in-1 Touchscreen Chromebook $300 $500 Save $200 See at Amazon

Alpha 7 III Full-frame Interchangeable Lens Camera $1,498 $1,998 Save $500 See at Amazon

Tile Mate 2-Pack $39 $48 Save $9 See at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2023: $25-and-under deals

Isopho Large Sandproof Beach Blanket $16 $22 Save $6 with coupon See at Amazon

Brita Insulated Filtered Water Bottle $14 $23 Save $8 See at Amazon

Aerlang Massage Gun $24 $70 Save $46 with coupon See at Amazon

Hotor Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets $10 $18 Save $8 See at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2023: Best auto deals

Planning a climbing expedition to McKinley, Rainer or Whitney this summer? Get this Mount first. (Photo: Amazon)

It's important to keep your eyes on the road (of course), but that can be difficult if you're also trying to follow your phone's GPS. This car phone mount, now just $13 with the on-page coupon, is the perfect solution. It easily holds your cell in view for quick reference so you don't have to look down, and it can secure phones of all sizes, thanks to adjustable feet and strong, wide clips. Mounting is also a snap — it uses a powerful three-layer viscous gel and a one-step locking mechanism to provide strong suction on a smooth surface without leaving residue.

"After struggling without a phone mount for years, we finally sprung for one. After seeing many kinds that took up space in your cup holder or mounted on vents, we didn't want that. Our dashboard is curved, so a flat mount would not work, either. Alas, we found this one and it's perfect," raved one five-star fan. "Easy to mount, easy to slide the the phone into. With over 2,000 miles using it, we give it five stars!!"

$13.49 with coupon $50 at Amazon

Sailead Polarized Car Visor Extender $16 $34 Save $18 See at Amazon

Hotor Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets $10 $18 Save $8 See at Amazon

Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car $7 $13 Save $6 See at Amazon

VacLife Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor $28 $45 Save $17 See at Amazon

Meguiar's Whole Car Air Refresher $8 $13 Save $5 See at Amazon

Car Cache Purse Holder for Car $11 $27 Save $16 with coupon See at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2023: Best vacuums deals

Suck up dirt, pet hair, and all that dirt trapped between your floorboards. (Photo: Amazon)

Take the work out of vacuuming. This beloved Roomba (it has over 18,000 5-star reviews!) features a three-stage cleaning system and dual multi-surface brushes to grab dirt from carpets and hard flooring, while an included brush tackles edges and corners. It even has sensors to help your robot know which spots get the most traffic (and are therefore dirtiest).

"I live alone in a small place: no pets, no kids," shared one shopper. "What I do have is hair. It is very thick, it sheds constantly and is currently bright orange. I also hate vacuuming. This little buddy does exactly what I need, which is go back and forth across my flat painstakingly picking up all my hair."

$270 $300 at Amazon

Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Cordless Vacuum with 1.2L Dust Cup and 80,000 PRM Brushless Motor, Stick Vacuum Cleaner with Large Detachable Battery up to 35 mins Run Time (Grey Red) $180 $600 Save $420 See at Amazon

Yeedi vac x Robot Vacuum $170 $250 Save $80 See at Amazon

OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner $90 $350 Save $260 See at Amazon

Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner $110 $266 Save $156 with coupon See at Amazon

Bissell 2998 MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum $170 $237 Save $67 See at Amazon

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $380 $470 Save $90 See at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2023: Best toy deals

Amazon

Never hear them say "I'm bored" again. Summer can and should be all fun and games. Luckily, today's Amazon Prime Day toy deals include a slew of outdoor and indoor delights on mega-sale that'll keep kids of all ages happy all through summer and beyond!

Like this crazy-fun body-bumping game that's similar to bubble soccer. Nearly 6,000 shoppers have lived to share a five-star review. Two inflatables included, in blue and red. Ages 4+.

$18.99 $20 at Amazon

Crayola Adult Colored Pencils $18 $26 Save $8 See at Amazon

Lego Duplo Town Amusement Park Fairground $100 $110 Save $10 See at Amazon

My Fairy Garden $16 $38 Save $22 See at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2023: Best kitchen deals

Because those hot-off-the-grill steaks, ribs and chicken parts ain't gonna cut themselves. (Photo: Amazon)

It's dang near unheard of to see the top-rated cutlery brand Henckels at a serious markdown, so be sure to snap up this deal before it's gone. Shoppers say this 15-piece set of solid, sharp knives makes cooking easier, not to mention safer. “These are really nice knives. I’ve been looking for a while and wanted a set that was easy to grip and [doesn’t slip] out of hand, due to hand injuries. These are just what I needed, and at a great price,” wrote one kitchen warrior. That serious markdown we mentioned? How does 62% off grab you?

$130 $345 at Amazon

Ultrean Air Fryer $70 $96 Save $26 See at Amazon

Aeitto Juicer Machines Cold Pressed $110 $190 Save $80 See at Amazon

Instant Pot Vortex 5.7-Quart Air Fryer $80 $140 Save $60 See at Amazon

KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer $300 $380 Save $80 See at Amazon

Instant Cold Brew Electric Coffee Maker $47 $70 Save $22 See at Amazon

Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener $30 $35 Save $5 See at Amazon

Kitchellence 4-in-1 Kitchen Knife Accessories $16 $30 Save $14 See at Amazon

Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $25 $65 Save $40 See at Amazon

Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker Machine $80 $185 Save $105 See at Amazon

Cosori Food Dehydrator with 50 Recipes $42 $68 Save $26 See at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2023: Best home deals

Just so there's no misunderstanding: We recommend pairing with a case that covers the entire pillow. (Photo: Amazon)

If you run hot during your slumber, the purple Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Pillow is packed with features to help keep you chill and comfy while you snooze. It's crafted from memory foam, which helps provide impressive support that cradles your head and neck in bed, and it has ventilation holes to allow air to pass through, cooling off your pillow, and your noggin, in the process. It's even infused with a special cooling gel to help keep it — and you — from overheating during the night. And the aforementioned memory foam means the Pharmedoc won't easily lose its shape like so many forgetful pillows out there.

More than 2,300 Amazon shoppers have given the Pharmedoc a perfect review. One satisfied snoozer called this the "best pillow." Tell us more! "I have had a terrible time finding the right pillow. They are either too hard or they squish down by morning, and either way I wake up with neck, back and jaw pain. This pillow is great. I love it!"

$49.95 $99.99 at Amazon

Sin shine Compressed Air $54 $87 Save $33 See at Amazon

Bio Bidet Simple Bidet Toilet Attachment with Dual Nozzle $40 $50 Save $10 See at Amazon

Morento Air Purifier $42 $60 Save $18 See at Amazon

Fab Totes 6-Pack Clothes Storage $22 $42 Save $20 See at Amazon

Jinlicte Camping Fan with LED Lantern $28 $36 Save $8 See at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2023: Best beauty and wellness deals

Microderm GLO Diamond Microdermabrasion Machine and Suction Tool $130 $290 Save $160 See at Amazon

Revlon One Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush $40 $70 Save $30 See at Amazon

Deweisn Floor Mount Tri-Fold Lighted Vanity Mirror $27 $47 Save $20 See at Amazon

Xsoul At-Home IPL Hair Removal $70 $100 Save $30 with coupon See at Amazon

Bitvae Ultrasonic Electric Toothbrush $16 $40 Save $24 See at Amazon

Lysmoski Laser Hair Removal With Cooling System $110 $200 Save $90 See at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2023: Best pet deals

Looking to score a big discount on a special something like a dog toy or treats for your pet? What about some tech for the pet owner? Right now during Prime Day, you can get a Furbo 360 pet camera for over 30% off.

$147 $210 at Amazon

Embark Dog DNA Test $139 $199 Save $60 See at Amazon

Multipet's Original Loofa Jumbo Dog Toy $4 $12 Save $8 See at Amazon

Omega Paw Elite Self Cleaning Litter Box $70 $90 Save $20 See at Amazon

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover $25 $32 Save $7 See at Amazon

Dexas MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Cleaner, Medium, Blue $14 $24 Save $10 See at Amazon

Potaroma Cat Toys Flopping Fish with SilverVine and Catnip $14 $19 Save $5 See at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2023: Best clothing and fashion deals

Total comfort, but make it fashion. (Photo: Amazon)

If you're a creature of comfort, this is the shoe for you. Beloved by chefs, medical workers and kids alike, Crocs are lightweight, easy to clean, quick drying and water resistant too. “They are so comfy, light and airy, with great cushioning for walking all day long,” declared one shopper. “I used to think they were just plastic gardening shoes, or just comfy clogs for nurses and doctors. But NOW I am seeing Crocs everywhere. ... They have become a highly sought-after fashion item!” Prices vary by size and color.

$26.38 $50 at Amazon

Ekouaer Bathing Suit Cover Up $27 $46 Save $19 See at Amazon

Gqp Womens Icon Denim Jacket $47 $70 Save $22 See at Amazon

Bagsmart Travel Toiletry Bag $23 $29 Save $6 See at Amazon

Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Unlined Wireless Bralette $21 $30 Save $9 See at Amazon

Maamgic Swim Trunks $19 $35 Save $16 See at Amazon

Asics Women's Gel-Venture 8 Running Shoes $52 $70 Save $18 See at Amazon

Helly-Hansen Men's Alpha 3.0 Jacket $330 $475 Save $145 See at Amazon

Easy Does It Underarm Smoothing With Seamless Stretch Wireless Lightly Lined Comfort Bra $21 $42 Save $21 See at Amazon

Vifuur Unisex Water Shoes $12 $20 Save $8 See at Amazon

Bronax Slides for Women and Men $24 $36 Save $12 See at Amazon

Brabic Bodysuit Shapewear for Women Tummy Control $18 $40 Save $22 See at Amazon

Yhoon Women's Walking Shoes $30 $60 Save $30 See at Amazon

The Gym People Women’s Longline Sports Bra $23 $27 Save $4 See at Amazon

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day 2023 is an unofficial holiday for people who love a good deal, with the annual event giving shoppers access to savings that are rarely seen during other parts of the year. While the day is technically an Amazon event, plenty of other retailers have started offering annual mega sales around the same time to try to lure you in. It's a great opportunity to get your holiday shopping done early. You'll find the best bargains outside of Black Friday.

But with all of those potential savings swirling around, it's important to plan things out to ensure you get the best deals possible while stocking up on your favorites. Ready to dive into all that Prime Day season has to offer? Here's what you need to know.

What days are Prime Day 2023?

Amazon's mega-savings event will be from 12am PT on Tuesday, July 11 and to 11:59pm PT on Wednesday, July 12. Other retailers will hold competing sales that may start earlier and end later.

Is Amazon Prime Day two days?

While the name implies just one day of the massive sale event, Prime Day deals run for roughly 48 hours between 12am PT on Tuesday, July 11 and to 11:59pm PT on Wednesday, July 12.

What time does Amazon Prime Day end 2023?

Amazon Prime Day ends tonight, July 12 at 11:59pm PT. Although sometimes, you can still catch last-minute, extended Prime Day deals after the sale has officially ended (if you're lucky).

Is Amazon Prime Day twice a year?

Last year, Amazon surprised shoppers with a bonus Prime Day sale in October. However, there's been no formal announcement of an October 2023 Prime Day (yet).

Is Prime Day over 2023?

Today is the last full day of Amazon Prime Day, but the sale isn't over just yet, meaning you still have time to save big on everything from essentials and home goods to a MetaQuest VR headset.

How do I know what's on sale on Prime Day?

If you're starting at the bottom of this article, we first recommend scrolling up and shopping the best deals of Amazon Prime Day from this list.

What are Lightning Deals?

Amazon Prime's Lightning Deals are some of the deepest discounts you can find during this mid-summer shopping event — but much like a lightning storm, they're often sudden and fast. These huge discounts only last for a short period of time, and once a certain amount of shoppers have scored them, they disappear. That means you need to grab these bargains when you see them. For more Prime Day Lightning Deals, shop our curated list of the best ones to grab now.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.