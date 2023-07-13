Amazon Prime Day extended: The best 100+ deals that are still live
Surprise: There are plenty of Amazon Prime Day deals still going strong! Prime members can score major savings on smart TVs and other top tech favorites, home goods, beauty essentials and more. Now is the best time to get your hands on bargains before the holiday season — with many products seeing their lowest prices this year. “Amazon tends to offer the best prices on its products during Prime Day and then repeats those deals almost identically during Black Friday,” says Kristin McGrath, a shopping expert at RetailMeNot. Here are the best extended Amazon Prime Day deals on gaming accessories, clothing, headphones, vacuums and more.
The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 sales right now
Insignia 24-inch Fire TV
Even though the price is (very) low, the wow factor on this Fire TV is high. The Insignia has a picture as crisp and colors as vivid as models well above its price point. The audio, too, is top-notch. Alexa voice controls make it incredibly easy to navigate and find your new favorite binge-worthy show.
Henckels Statement Razor-Sharp 15-Piece Knife Set with Block
It's dang near unheard of to see the top-rated cutlery brand Henckels at a serious markdown, so be sure to snap up this deal before it's gone. Shoppers say this 15-piece set of solid, sharp knives makes cooking easier, not to mention safer. “These are really nice knives. I’ve been looking for a while and wanted a set that was easy to grip and [doesn’t slip] out of hand, due to hand injuries. These are just what I needed, and at a great price,” wrote one kitchen warrior. That serious markdown we mentioned? How does 62% off grab you?
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds
With a total of over 24 hours of listening time, nearly effortless setup and a slew of powerful features, these Airpods offer a fantastic value that you don't want to miss. Could 507,000+ five-star Amazon reviewers be wrong?
Bio Bidet Bliss Elongated White Smart Toilet Seat
Want to really upgrade your bathroom experience? Also from Bio Bidet comes this top-rated toilet seat, the Bliss BB2000, which features a heated toilet seat and customized water temperature, pressure and nozzle position. Along with a handy night light, the bidet also comes equipped with a wireless remote so you can control all the functions from one spot. You can save money on toilet paper, too, as it has a built-in warm air dryer.
Raemao X6 Massage Gun
Amazon's No. 1 bestselling massage gun is nearly 80% off for Prime Day. With 10 speeds and 15 different heads, it's a winner for sure.
Suuson Car Phone Holder Mount
This holder works with almost any model phone and vehicle. Mount it to your dashboard, windshield or vent without leaving a trace when you remove it.
Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs
Comfy Crocs have long been the No. 1 bestselling shoes on Amazon, and for good reason. They're loved by podiatrists, chiropractors, restaurant workers and a ridiculous 445,000 Amazon shoppers.
Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals: 70% off or more
The Raemao Massage Gun is backed by more than 9,000 perfect ratings and comes with 15 attachments to ensure that you hit the right spot every time. Most portable massagers include only two or three attachments. And yes, that many choices can be overwhelming, but for now just know that the flat head is suitable for all body parts and is a good place to start before moving on to others that pinpoint specific muscles. One five-star reviewer said it is solidly built with "amazing battery life," adding that it's an "excellent choice for anyone looking to alleviate muscle pain and tension." Another shopper said it “soothes muscle aches in a matter of seconds.”
$42 with coupon
$200 at Amazon
Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Cordless Vacuum with 1.2L Dust Cup and 80,000 PRM Brushless Motor, Stick Vacuum Cleaner with Large Detachable Battery up to 35 mins Run Time (Grey Red)$180$600Save $420
TMA Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$100
Ziuty Wireless Earbuds$20$60Save $40
Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals: 50% off or more
Rockland Journey Softside Upright 4-Piece Luggage Set$90$219Save $129
HENCKELS Statement Razor-Sharp 15-Piece Knife Set with Block$130$345Save $215
Adidas Men's Tiro 21 Track Pants$25$50Save $25
London Fog Chelsea 25" Expandable Spinner$168$420Save $252
Hotor Leak-Proof Car Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets$10$18Save $8
Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit$10$20Save $10 with coupon
Thamtu G10 Robot Vacuum$100$200Save $100 with coupon
Prime Day 2023: Best TVs deals on Amazon
If your idea of an ideal hot summer day is spent indoors with the AC blasting and a Netflix binge going, this deal is for you. The Insignia 24-inch HD Smart 720p Fire TV is marked down to just $65, and it's the perfect size for a bedroom, kitchen or other hideaway. It's also a Fire TV, which means you can seamlessly stream movies from Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Netflix and just about any other network — all without having to purchase a separate device or pay for cable. Even better? The remote is preprogrammed with Alexa, so all you have to do is ask her to play your favorite show and she'll get to work while you get down to some serious slacking.
Amazon Fire TV 43-inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV$350$400Save $50
Samsung 65-inch Class Curved UHD Smart TV$548$800Save $252
Insignia All-New 50-inch Class F30 Series 4K Smart Fire TV$180$350Save $170
Hisense 58-inch ULED U6 Series Smart Fire TV$400$600Save $200
Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series 720p HD Smart TV$165$225Save $59
Amazon Prime Day 2023: Best deals on headphones and earbuds
The earbuds that need no introduction (but we'll give them one anyway): Apple AirPods. Their stable, low-latency wireless connection delivers incredible sound, while the charging case keeps you powered up on the go with more than 24 hours of listening time when fully juiced. They're waterproof and sweat-resistant, too, so don't worry it if you get caught in the rain or wear them during a particularly intense gym sesh. And the price can't be beat — at $30 off, you're getting an earful for a song.
"I absolutely LOVE my AirPods!" raved one of the 507,000+ five-star Amazon reviewers. "I’ve been using cheap ear buds for a long time now, and I have had to keep buying new ones because all of them have had one issue or another. I decided to stop messing around and just spend the money to get some of these, and I’m SO glad I did! I’ve had zero issues with them, they charge quickly, the charge lasts a good amount of time and the sound is amazing. Definitely recommend! 100% worth the price."
Ziuty Wireless Earbuds$19$60Save $41 with coupon
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones$160$350Save $190
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds$199$249Save $50
Sony Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones$298$350Save $52
TOZO T6 True Wireless Earbuds$21$43Save $22 with coupon
Amazon Prime Day 2023: Best deals on tablets, gaming and other tech
Microsoft Xbox Series S 512GB (Renewed)$239$270Save $31
Google Nest Smart Thermostat$110$130Save $20
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Laptop$279$700Save $421
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 11.6" HD 2-in-1 Touchscreen Chromebook$300$500Save $200
Alpha 7 III Full-frame Interchangeable Lens Camera$1,498$1,998Save $500
Tile Mate 2-Pack$39$48Save $9
Amazon Prime Day 2023: $25-and-under deals
Isopho Large Sandproof Beach Blanket$16$22Save $6 with coupon
Brita Insulated Filtered Water Bottle$14$23Save $8
Aerlang Massage Gun$24$70Save $46 with coupon
Amazon Prime Day 2023: Best auto deals
It's important to keep your eyes on the road (of course), but that can be difficult if you're also trying to follow your phone's GPS. This car phone mount, now just $13 with the on-page coupon, is the perfect solution. It easily holds your cell in view for quick reference so you don't have to look down, and it can secure phones of all sizes, thanks to adjustable feet and strong, wide clips. Mounting is also a snap — it uses a powerful three-layer viscous gel and a one-step locking mechanism to provide strong suction on a smooth surface without leaving residue.
"After struggling without a phone mount for years, we finally sprung for one. After seeing many kinds that took up space in your cup holder or mounted on vents, we didn't want that. Our dashboard is curved, so a flat mount would not work, either. Alas, we found this one and it's perfect," raved one five-star fan. "Easy to mount, easy to slide the the phone into. With over 2,000 miles using it, we give it five stars!!"
$13.49 with coupon
$50 at Amazon
Sailead Polarized Car Visor Extender$16$34Save $18
VacLife Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor$28$45Save $17
Meguiar's Whole Car Air Refresher$8$13Save $5
Car Cache Purse Holder for Car$11$27Save $16 with coupon
Amazon Prime Day 2023: Best vacuums deals
Take the work out of vacuuming. This beloved Roomba (it has over 18,000 5-star reviews!) features a three-stage cleaning system and dual multi-surface brushes to grab dirt from carpets and hard flooring, while an included brush tackles edges and corners. It even has sensors to help your robot know which spots get the most traffic (and are therefore dirtiest).
"I live alone in a small place: no pets, no kids," shared one shopper. "What I do have is hair. It is very thick, it sheds constantly and is currently bright orange. I also hate vacuuming. This little buddy does exactly what I need, which is go back and forth across my flat painstakingly picking up all my hair."
Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Cordless Vacuum with 1.2L Dust Cup and 80,000 PRM Brushless Motor, Stick Vacuum Cleaner with Large Detachable Battery up to 35 mins Run Time (Grey Red)$180$600Save $420
Yeedi vac x Robot Vacuum$170$250Save $80
OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner$90$350Save $260
Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner$110$266Save $156 with coupon
Bissell 2998 MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum$170$237Save $67
Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$380$470Save $90
Amazon Prime Day 2023: Best toy deals
Never hear them say "I'm bored" again. Summer can and should be all fun and games. Luckily, today's Amazon Prime Day toy deals include a slew of outdoor and indoor delights on mega-sale that'll keep kids of all ages happy all through summer and beyond!
Like this crazy-fun body-bumping game that's similar to bubble soccer. Nearly 6,000 shoppers have lived to share a five-star review. Two inflatables included, in blue and red. Ages 4+.
Crayola Adult Colored Pencils$18$26Save $8
Lego Duplo Town Amusement Park Fairground$100$110Save $10
My Fairy Garden$16$38Save $22
Amazon Prime Day 2023: Best kitchen deals
It's dang near unheard of to see the top-rated cutlery brand Henckels at a serious markdown, so be sure to snap up this deal before it's gone. Shoppers say this 15-piece set of solid, sharp knives makes cooking easier, not to mention safer. “These are really nice knives. I’ve been looking for a while and wanted a set that was easy to grip and [doesn’t slip] out of hand, due to hand injuries. These are just what I needed, and at a great price,” wrote one kitchen warrior. That serious markdown we mentioned? How does 62% off grab you?
Ultrean Air Fryer$70$96Save $26
Aeitto Juicer Machines Cold Pressed$110$190Save $80
Instant Pot Vortex 5.7-Quart Air Fryer$80$140Save $60
KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer$300$380Save $80
Instant Cold Brew Electric Coffee Maker$47$70Save $22
Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener$30$35Save $5
Kitchellence 4-in-1 Kitchen Knife Accessories$16$30Save $14
Cosori Food Dehydrator with 50 Recipes$42$68Save $26
Amazon Prime Day 2023: Best home deals
If you run hot during your slumber, the purple Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Pillow is packed with features to help keep you chill and comfy while you snooze. It's crafted from memory foam, which helps provide impressive support that cradles your head and neck in bed, and it has ventilation holes to allow air to pass through, cooling off your pillow, and your noggin, in the process. It's even infused with a special cooling gel to help keep it — and you — from overheating during the night. And the aforementioned memory foam means the Pharmedoc won't easily lose its shape like so many forgetful pillows out there.
More than 2,300 Amazon shoppers have given the Pharmedoc a perfect review. One satisfied snoozer called this the "best pillow." Tell us more! "I have had a terrible time finding the right pillow. They are either too hard or they squish down by morning, and either way I wake up with neck, back and jaw pain. This pillow is great. I love it!"
Sin shine Compressed Air$54$87Save $33
Bio Bidet Simple Bidet Toilet Attachment with Dual Nozzle$40$50Save $10
Morento Air Purifier$42$60Save $18
Fab Totes 6-Pack Clothes Storage$22$42Save $20
Jinlicte Camping Fan with LED Lantern$28$36Save $8
Amazon Prime Day 2023: Best beauty and wellness deals
Microderm GLO Diamond Microdermabrasion Machine and Suction Tool$130$290Save $160
Revlon One Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush$40$70Save $30
Deweisn Floor Mount Tri-Fold Lighted Vanity Mirror$27$47Save $20
Xsoul At-Home IPL Hair Removal$70$100Save $30 with coupon
Bitvae Ultrasonic Electric Toothbrush$16$40Save $24
Lysmoski Laser Hair Removal With Cooling System$110$200Save $90
Amazon Prime Day 2023: Best pet deals
Looking to score a big discount on a special something like a dog toy or treats for your pet? What about some tech for the pet owner? Right now during Prime Day, you can get a Furbo 360 pet camera for over 30% off.
Embark Dog DNA Test$139$199Save $60
Multipet's Original Loofa Jumbo Dog Toy$4$12Save $8
Omega Paw Elite Self Cleaning Litter Box$70$90Save $20
ChomChom Pet Hair Remover$25$32Save $7
Dexas MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Cleaner, Medium, Blue$14$24Save $10
Potaroma Cat Toys Flopping Fish with SilverVine and Catnip$14$19Save $5
Amazon Prime Day 2023: Best clothing and fashion deals
If you're a creature of comfort, this is the shoe for you. Beloved by chefs, medical workers and kids alike, Crocs are lightweight, easy to clean, quick drying and water resistant too. “They are so comfy, light and airy, with great cushioning for walking all day long,” declared one shopper. “I used to think they were just plastic gardening shoes, or just comfy clogs for nurses and doctors. But NOW I am seeing Crocs everywhere. ... They have become a highly sought-after fashion item!” Prices vary by size and color.
Ekouaer Bathing Suit Cover Up$27$46Save $19
Gqp Womens Icon Denim Jacket$47$70Save $22
Bagsmart Travel Toiletry Bag$23$29Save $6
Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Unlined Wireless Bralette$21$30Save $9
Maamgic Swim Trunks$19$35Save $16
Asics Women's Gel-Venture 8 Running Shoes$52$70Save $18
Helly-Hansen Men's Alpha 3.0 Jacket$330$475Save $145
Easy Does It Underarm Smoothing With Seamless Stretch Wireless Lightly Lined Comfort Bra$21$42Save $21
Vifuur Unisex Water Shoes$12$20Save $8
Bronax Slides for Women and Men$24$36Save $12
Brabic Bodysuit Shapewear for Women Tummy Control$18$40Save $22
Yhoon Women's Walking Shoes$30$60Save $30
The Gym People Women’s Longline Sports Bra$23$27Save $4
Your Prime Day Shopping Guide
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Prime Day 2023 is an unofficial holiday for people who love a good deal, with the annual event giving shoppers access to savings that are rarely seen during other parts of the year. While the day is technically an Amazon event, plenty of other retailers have started offering annual mega sales around the same time to try to lure you in. It's a great opportunity to get your holiday shopping done early. You'll find the best bargains outside of Black Friday.
But with all of those potential savings swirling around, it's important to plan things out to ensure you get the best deals possible while stocking up on your favorites. Ready to dive into all that Prime Day season has to offer? Here's what you need to know.
What days are Prime Day 2023?
Amazon's mega-savings event will be from 12am PT on Tuesday, July 11 and to 11:59pm PT on Wednesday, July 12. Other retailers will hold competing sales that may start earlier and end later.
Is Amazon Prime Day two days?
While the name implies just one day of the massive sale event, Prime Day deals run for roughly 48 hours between 12am PT on Tuesday, July 11 and to 11:59pm PT on Wednesday, July 12.
What time does Amazon Prime Day end 2023?
Amazon Prime Day ends tonight, July 12 at 11:59pm PT. Although sometimes, you can still catch last-minute, extended Prime Day deals after the sale has officially ended (if you're lucky).
Is Amazon Prime Day twice a year?
Last year, Amazon surprised shoppers with a bonus Prime Day sale in October. However, there's been no formal announcement of an October 2023 Prime Day (yet).
Is Prime Day over 2023?
Today is the last full day of Amazon Prime Day, but the sale isn't over just yet, meaning you still have time to save big on everything from essentials and home goods to a MetaQuest VR headset.
How do I know what's on sale on Prime Day?
If you're starting at the bottom of this article, we first recommend scrolling up and shopping the best deals of Amazon Prime Day from this list.
What are Lightning Deals?
Amazon Prime's Lightning Deals are some of the deepest discounts you can find during this mid-summer shopping event — but much like a lightning storm, they're often sudden and fast. These huge discounts only last for a short period of time, and once a certain amount of shoppers have scored them, they disappear. That means you need to grab these bargains when you see them. For more Prime Day Lightning Deals, shop our curated list of the best ones to grab now.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.