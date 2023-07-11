The 90+ absolute best Amazon Prime Day deals of 2023

Hooray! Amazon Prime Day 2023 is finally here! (Photo: Amazon)

Attention, shoppers: Amazon Prime Day, running now through 11:59pm PT Wednesday, July 12, is chock full of deals! Prime members can score serious sales and shop Lightning Deals on smart TVs and other tech favorites, beauty essentials, home goods and more. “Amazon tends to offer the best prices on a slew of its products during Prime Day and then repeats those deals almost identically during Black Friday,” says Kristin McGrath, a shopping expert at RetailMeNot. It's the best time to get your hands on bargains well before the holiday rush — with many products seeing their steepest discounts this year, if not ever. Ready to snap up some impressive Prime Day 2023 deals right now? Our editors are scouring Amazon to find all the best sales to shop today, live updating this article in real time.

Prime Day limited time Lightning Deals

Innza Laser Hair Removal $60 $140 Save $80 See at Amazon

Free Village Countertop Ice Maker $105 $160 Save $55 with coupon See at Amazon

Hussell Car Charger Adapter $6 $12 Save $6 See at Amazon

New England Stories Electric Milk Frother $7 $15 Save $8 See at Amazon

Charmast Portable Charger $20 $27 Save $7 See at Amazon

Trtl Pillow Neck Support Travel Pillow $45 $60 Save $15 See at Amazon

The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 sales right now

Apple Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds $90 $129 Save $39 With a total of over 24 hours of listening time, nearly effortless setup and a slew of powerful features, these Airpods offer a fantastic value that you don't want to miss. Could 507,000+ five-star Amazon reviewers be wrong? $90 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) with clock $30 $60 Save $30 The adorable Dot features a ton of cool features packed into a sleek design. Enjoy crisp vocals and balanced bass while you use Alexa to crank up the tunes, play the news, set reminders and settle an argument. $30 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet $55 $100 Save $45 The Fire HD 8 is a versatile tablet for consuming entertainment. You don't get access to the full roster of Android apps, but the bang for the buck here is just incredible. $55 at Amazon

Raemo Raemao X6 Massage Gun $42 $200 Save $158 with coupon Amazon's No. 1 bestselling massage gun is nearly 80% off for Prime Day. With 10 speeds and 15 different heads, it's a winner for sure. Save $158 with coupon $42 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max $25 $55 Save $30 Access more than 1 million movies and TV shows with this intuitive, easy-to-use device. That simplicity starts with its no-brainer installation and setup. $25 at Amazon

Amazon X XISHE Ergonomic Adjustable Office Chair $136 $200 Save $64 Give your home office an upgrade with this adjustable chair. It moves on caster wheels and features lumbar support, flip-up armrests and an adjustable height for your comfort. A mesh back helps keep you cool. $136 at Amazon

Jumper Jumper 14-inch Laptop $500 $1,100 Save $600 With a wide screen, an 11th Gen processor and enough RAM to handle most any task, this is a great all-around laptop. $500 at Amazon

Amazon Xsoul At-Home IPL Hair Removal $70 $100 Save $30 with coupon Hair today, gone tomorrow! This gizmo uses professional-grade IPL technology to break the cycle of regrowth for permanent results. Save $30 with coupon $70 at Amazon

Suuson Suuson Car Phone Holder Mount $13 $50 Save $37 with coupon This holder works with almost any model phone and vehicle. Mount it to your dashboard, windshield or vent without leaving a trace when you remove it. Save $37 with coupon $13 at Amazon

Amazon Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set with Block $130 $345 Save $215 Henckels has long been the standard bearer for quality (craftsmanship, sturdiness, beauty, functionality) cutlery. And now's the time to make it yours — this set is over 60% off for Prime Day. $130 at Amazon

Amazon Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Pillow $24 $60 Save $36 C'mon — it has 'cooling' right in its name AND a bunch of holes in it. Can't you just feel the ventilation? Save 60% for Prime Day! $24 at Amazon

Amazon AstroAI Digital Tire Pressure Gauge $10 $16 Save $6 A quick tire pressure check with this gizmo can save you gas money and help keep you safe on the road. $10 at Amazon

Crocs Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs $28 $50 Save $22 Comfy Crocs have long been the No. 1 bestselling shoes on Amazon, and for good reason. They're loved by podiatrists, chiropractors, restaurant workers and a ridiculous 445,000 Amazon shoppers. $28 at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day lightning deals

For the uninitiated, Amazon Prime's Lightning Deals are some of the deepest discounts you can find during this mid-summer shopping event — but they only last for a short period of time. That means you need to grab these deals when you see them. For more Amazon Prime Day Lightning Deals, check out our comprehensive guide, updated with the latest and greatest Prime Day Lightning Deals.

INNZA Innza Laser Hair Removal $60 $140 Save $80 This handy device helps remove hair from your armpits, legs, arms, bikini line and more. It offers nine energy levels to help you tailor your treatment to your needs. A touchscreen makes it easy to operate. $60 at Amazon

HUSSELL Hussell Car Charger Adapter $6 $12 Save $6 This handy little gadget lets an older car charge up to two Android or Apple devices at the same time. Get up to 80% of a full charge in only 35 minutes. $6 at Amazon

REDLIRO Redliro Under Desk Treadmill $298 $480 Save $182 With a 25-inch wide area to walk on, a 2.5 horsepower motor and quiet operation, this under-desk treadmill at a $182 discount is a great pick. $298 at Amazon

trtl Trtl Pillow Neck Support Travel Pillow $45 $60 Save $15 Instead of a chunky accessory, Trtl’s TikTok famous travel pillow is sleek, foldable and scarf-like. Not only does the design make it great for storage, but the shape also ergonomically lifts your head in a comfortable and easy way. $45 at Amazon

Marco Almond Marco Almond®14PC Rainbow Titanium Kitchen Knife Set $50 $90 Save $40 This set includes 14 pieces: a chef knife, slicing knife, bread knife, Santoku knife, utility knife, paring knife, six steak knives and all-purpose kitchen shears encased in a wooden butcher block. $50 at Amazon

Amazon Charmast Portable Charger $20 $27 Save $7 Say goodbye to running out of juice on the go. The Charmast portable charger fits onto the bottom of your phone to fire it up again when your battery is low. It's fast, too: You can power up your iPhone by 50% in half an hour. $20 at Amazon

What should you buy on Amazon Prime Day?

There are a lot of great deals to take advantage of, and they're across a wide range of categories. Michelle Madhok, online shopping expert and founder of deals site SheFinds.com, says electronics are usually winners, specifically smartphones, laptops, tablets, headphones and smart home devices. She also recommends looking at home and kitchen appliances, including refrigerators, washing machines, blenders and air fryers. Many clothing brands and beauty companies participate in Prime Day too, offering discounts on their products, Madhok says. "This includes makeup, skincare, clothing and shoes."Even simple things, such as Amazon Basics toilet paper and Amazon Fresh coffee "usually offer good markdowns."

How can I get the best Amazon Prime Day deals?

You need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Amazon's Prime Day deals. Not a member yet? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. If you're a Prime member, you can also take advantage of Prime Day's "Invite-Only" deals. Those are products with special deals that Prime members can request access to. Check out the top navigation bar on the Deals page and click on the "Invite-Only" icon with TV to explore the special discounts.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals: 70% off or more

Soothe all the aches away with ease. (Photo: Amazon)

The Raemao Massage Gun is backed by more than 9,000 perfect ratings and comes with 15 attachments to ensure that you hit the right spot every time. Most portable massagers include only two or three attachments. And yes, that many choices can be overwhelming, but for now just know that the flat head is suitable for all body parts and is a good place to start before moving on to others that pinpoint specific muscles. One five-star reviewer said it is solidly built with "amazing battery life," adding that it's an "excellent choice for anyone looking to alleviate muscle pain and tension." Another shopper said it “soothes muscle aches in a matter of seconds.”

$42 with coupon $200 at Amazon

23andMe Health + Ancestry Kit $98 $199 Save $101 See at Amazon

Jumper 14-inch Laptop $500 $1,100 Save $600 See at Amazon

TMA Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $100 See at Amazon

Ziuty Wireless Earbuds $17 $60 Save $43 with coupon See at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals: 50% off or more

Been dying to "stick" it to your cable company? Let this be your weapon of choice. (Photo: Amazon)

Want a way to smarten up your existing entertainment center without buying a new TV? The Fire TV Stick 4K is the best all-around option. It's affordable, enables super-high-def resolution and is lightning fast. This nifty little device plugs into an HDMI port on your TV and gives you access to all the Fire TV features you could ask for, including voice control through the Alexa Voice Remote. Cool, right? This powerful streaming stick provides crystal clear 4K imagery and puts all of your favorite streaming apps at your fingertips, so you can get from kicking back to pressing play in no time.

$25 for Prime members $55 at Amazon

Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $10 $20 Save $10 with coupon See at Amazon

Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $25 $65 Save $40 See at Amazon

Thamtu G10 Robot Vacuum $100 $200 Save $100 with coupon See at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2023: Best deals on headphones and earbuds

Admit it; you've always wanted to be a Pod person. (Photo: Amazon)

The earbuds that need no introduction (but we'll give them one anyway): Apple AirPods. Their stable, low-latency wireless connection delivers incredible sound, while the charging case keeps you powered up on the go with more than 24 hours of listening time when fully juiced. They're waterproof and sweat-resistant, too, so don't worry it if you get caught in the rain or wear them during a particularly intense gym sesh. And the price can't be beat — at $30 off, you're getting an earful for a song.

"I absolutely LOVE my AirPods!" raved one of the 507,000+ five-star Amazon reviewers. "I’ve been using cheap ear buds for a long time now, and I have had to keep buying new ones because all of them have had one issue or another. I decided to stop messing around and just spend the money to get some of these, and I’m SO glad I did! I’ve had zero issues with them, they charge quickly, the charge lasts a good amount of time and the sound is amazing. Definitely recommend! 100% worth the price."

$90 $129 at Amazon

Ziuty Wireless Earbuds $19 $60 Save $41 with coupon See at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones $199 $329 Save $130 See at Amazon

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones $169 $350 Save $181 See at Amazon

Sony Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones $298 $350 Save $52 See at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds $199 $249 Save $50 See at Amazon

JBL Live 660NC Wireless Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones $90 $200 Save $110 See at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2023: Best deals on tablets and tech

Just about everything you need in a laptop, delivered in a compact, crazy-cheap package. (Photo: Amazon)

This Jumper 14-inch laptop is down to just $290 from its usual price of $1,100 and includes 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and a processor that can rev up to 2.4GHz. That's everything you need for daily work and even some lightweight gaming. What's not to adore? "This is faster, better quality, smoother, lighter, brighter [than my old laptop] and so simple and easy to use. It has superb screen quality, particularly watching movies but even for gaming," one smitten user said. "I'm using it for online shopping, emails, video, TV, YouTube, social media and chat and its working smoothly for everything. What a great buy!!"

$290 $1,100 at Amazon

Sgin 17-inch Windows 11 Laptop $1,600 $1,800 Save $200 See at Amazon

Apple iPad (9th Generation) $279 $329 Save $50 See at Amazon

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Laptop $242 $700 Save $458 See at Amazon

Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) with clock $30 $60 Save $30 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet $55 $100 Save $45 See at Amazon

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 11.6" HD 2-in-1 Touchscreen Chromebook $270 $500 Save $230 See at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2023: $25-and-under deals

Trust Alexa with all your questions, shopping list adds, time checks ... and so, so much more. (Photo: Amazon)

The Echo Dot 5th Gen will tell you what time it is in more ways than one — it can show song titles, the current weather and much more. The Echo Dot with Clock gives major bang for the buck — plus, its face automatically dims in the evening, so you don't have to worry about being woken up by startlingly bright numbers.

$23 for Prime members $50 at Amazon

ISOPHO Large Sandproof Beach Blanket $16 $22 Save $6 See at Amazon

GRECERELLE Women's Casual Floral Print Maxi Dress with Pockets $12 $33 Save $21 See at Amazon

Meguiar’s Deep Crystal Car Wash $4 $14 Save $9 See at Amazon

Aerlang Massage Gun $24 $70 Save $46 See at Amazon

Hotor Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets $10 $18 Save $8 See at Amazon

Blink Mini $18 $35 Save $17 See at Amazon

Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) $23 $50 Save $27 See at Amazon

Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo $24 $30 Save $6 See at Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K Max $25 $55 Save $30 See at Amazon

Prime Day 2023: Best TVs deals on Amazon

The best way to enjoy the blazing summer sun — on your couch! (Photo: Amazon)

If your idea of an ideal hot summer day is spent indoors with the AC blasting and a Netflix binge going, this deal is for you. The Insignia 24-inch HD Smart 720p Fire TV is marked down to just $65, and it's the perfect size for a bedroom, kitchen or other hideaway. It's also a Fire TV, which means you can seamlessly stream movies from Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Netflix and just about any other network — all without having to purchase a separate device or pay for cable. Even better? The remote is preprogrammed with Alexa, so all you have to do is ask her to play your favorite show and she'll get to work while you get down to some serious slacking.

$65 $120 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 43-inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV $100 $400 Save $300 See at Amazon

Hisense 50-Inch Class R6 Series Dolby Vision 4K Roku Smart TV $365 $450 Save $85 See at Amazon

Insignia All-New 50-inch Class F30 Series 4K Smart Fire TV $200 $350 Save $150 See at Amazon

Hisense 58-inch ULED U6 Series Smart Fire TV $350 $600 Save $250 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series 720p HD Smart TV $147 $225 Save $78 See at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2023: Best auto deals

Planning a climbing expedition to McKinley, Rainer or Whitney this summer? Get this Mount first. (Photo: Amazon)

It's important to keep your eyes on the road (of course), but that can be difficult if you're also trying to follow your phone's GPS. This car phone mount, now just $13 with the on-page coupon, is the perfect solution. It easily holds your cell in view for quick reference so you don't have to look down, and it can secure phones of all sizes, thanks to adjustable feet and strong, wide clips. Mounting is also a snap — it uses a powerful three-layer viscous gel and a one-step locking mechanism to provide strong suction on a smooth surface without leaving residue.

"After struggling without a phone mount for years, we finally sprung for one. After seeing many kinds that took up space in your cup holder or mounted on vents, we didn't want that. Our dashboard is curved, so a flat mount would not work, either. Alas, we found this one and it's perfect," raved one five-star fan. "Easy to mount, easy to slide the the phone into. With over 2,000 miles using it, we give it five stars!!"

$13.49 with coupon $50 at Amazon

Hotor Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets $10 $18 Save $8 See at Amazon

Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car $6 $13 Save $7 See at Amazon

VacLife Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor $20 $45 Save $25 with coupon See at Amazon

Meguiar's Whole Car Air Refresher $8 $13 Save $5 See at Amazon

Car Cache Purse Holder for Car $12 $27 Save $15 See at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2023: Best vacuums deals

Suck up dirt, pet hair, and all that dirt trapped between your floorboards. (Photo: Amazon)

Take the work out of vacuuming. This beloved Roomba (it has over 18,000 5-star reviews!) features a three-stage cleaning system and dual multi-surface brushes to grab dirt from carpets and hard flooring, while an included brush tackles edges and corners. It even has sensors to help your robot know which spots get the most traffic (and are therefore dirtiest).

"I live alone in a small place: no pets, no kids," shared one shopper. "What I do have is hair. It is very thick, it sheds constantly and is currently bright orange. I also hate vacuuming. This little buddy does exactly what I need, which is go back and forth across my flat painstakingly picking up all my hair."

$110 $600 at Amazon

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner $26 $40 Save $14 with coupon See at Amazon

OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner $120 $350 Save $230 with coupon See at Amazon

Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum $460 $599 Save $139 See at Amazon

Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner $100 $266 Save $166 with coupon See at Amazon

Bissell 2998 MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum $170 $237 Save $67 See at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2023: Best kitchen deals

Because those hot-off-the-grill steaks, ribs and chicken parts ain't gonna cut themselves. (Photo: Amazon)

It's dang near unheard of to see the top-rated cutlery brand Henckels at a serious markdown, so be sure to snap up this deal before it's gone. Shoppers say this 15-piece set of solid, sharp knives makes cooking easier, not to mention safer. “These are really nice knives. I’ve been looking for a while and wanted a set that was easy to grip and [doesn’t slip] out of hand, due to hand injuries. These are just what I needed, and at a great price,” wrote one kitchen warrior. That serious markdown we mentioned? How does 62% off grab you?

$130 $345 at Amazon

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville,60 fluid ounces, Ink Black $110 $170 Save $59 See at Amazon

Kitchellence 4-in-1 Kitchen Knife Accessories $11 $30 Save $19 See at Amazon

Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $25 $65 Save $40 See at Amazon

Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker Machine $80 $185 Save $105 See at Amazon

Cosori Food Dehydrator with 50 Recipes $42 $68 Save $26 See at Amazon

Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Covered Round Dutch Oven, 6-Quart $30 $49 Save $19 See at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2023: Best home deals

Just so there's no misunderstanding: We recommend pairing with a case that covers the entire pillow. (Photo: Amazon)

If you run hot during your slumber, the purple Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Pillow is packed with features to help keep you chill and comfy while you snooze. It's crafted from memory foam, which helps provide impressive support that cradles your head and neck in bed, and it has ventilation holes to allow air to pass through, cooling off your pillow, and your noggin, in the process. It's even infused with a special cooling gel to help keep it — and you — from overheating during the night. And the aforementioned memory foam means the Pharmedoc won't easily lose its shape like so many forgetful pillows out there.

More than 2,300 Amazon shoppers have given the Pharmedoc a perfect review. One satisfied snoozer called this the "best pillow." Tell us more! "I have had a terrible time finding the right pillow. They are either too hard or they squish down by morning, and either way I wake up with neck, back and jaw pain. This pillow is great. I love it!"

$24 $60 at Amazon

Yankee Candle Sage & Citrus Scented, Classic 22oz Large Jar Single Wick Candle $14 $31 Save $17 See at Amazon

Morento Air Purifier $32 $60 Save $28 with coupon See at Amazon

Katchy Indoor Insect Trap $30 $45 Save $15 with code Copied! Code: 25EARLYJULY Copied! Code: 25EARLYJULY See at Amazon

Fab Totes 6-Pack Clothes Storage $15 $42 Save $27 with code Copied! Code: BQL8GUYC Copied! Code: BQL8GUYC See at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2023: Best beauty and wellness deals

Say hello to your new pearly whites. (Photo: Amazon)

This No. 1 best-seller comes with 20 Professional Effects strips and four 1 Hour Express strip treatments (each with one upper and one lower strip). With the new "advanced seal technology," these strips no longer slip, so you can drink water — and even talk — while using them.

Crest also swears you'll get teeth that are 23 levels whiter in just 24 days and — this is important — they use the same whitening ingredient as that used by your dentist.

One reviewer wrote: "Works as expected. Love that these ACTUALLY STICK to your teeth instead of slipping off instantly and repeatedly! They've even included four sets of the one-hour Express whitener strips, which adhere to your teeth the same way."

$30 $46 at Amazon

Mighty Patches for nose pores from Hero Cosmetics - XL Hydrocolloid Pimples, Zits and Oil - Dermatologist-Approved Overnight pore Strips to Absorb Acne nose Gunk (10 Count) $14 $18 Save $4 See at Amazon

Xsoul At-Home IPL Hair Removal $70 $100 Save $30 with coupon See at Amazon

CosRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence Hydrating Serum $13 $25 Save $12 See at Amazon

Bitvae Ultrasonic Electric Toothbrush $16 $40 Save $24 See at Amazon

Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion $10 $15 Save $5 See at Amazon

Lysmoski Laser Hair Removal With Cooling System $80 $200 Save $120 with coupon See at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2023: Best clothing and fashion deals

Total comfort, but make it fashion. (Photo: Amazon)

If you're a creature of comfort, this is the shoe for you. Beloved by chefs, medical workers and kids alike, Crocs are lightweight, easy to clean, quick drying and water resistant too. “They are so comfy, light and airy, with great cushioning for walking all day long,” declared one shopper. “I used to think they were just plastic gardening shoes, or just comfy clogs for nurses and doctors. But NOW I am seeing Crocs everywhere. ... They have become a highly sought-after fashion item!” Prices vary by size and color.

$26.38 $50 at Amazon

Easy Does It Underarm Smoothing With Seamless Stretch Wireless Lightly Lined Comfort Bra $21 $42 Save $21 See at Amazon

Vifuur Unisex Water Shoes $12 $20 Save $8 See at Amazon

Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Scoop Neck Swing Dress $15 $20 Save $5 See at Amazon

Leggings Depot Women's Relaxed Fit Jogger Pants $15 $24 Save $9 See at Amazon

The Gym People Women’s Longline Sports Bra $18 $27 Save $9 See at Amazon

Your Prime Day Shopping Guide

See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In the Know, and hear from Autoblog’s car experts on must-shop auto-related Prime Day deals.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day 2023 is an unofficial holiday for people who love a good deal, with the annual event giving shoppers access to savings that are rarely seen during other parts of the year. While the day is technically an Amazon event, plenty of other retailers have started offering annual mega sales around the same time to try to lure you in. It's a great opportunity to get your holiday shopping done early. You'll find the best bargains outside of Black Friday.

But with all of those potential savings swirling around, it's important to plan things out to ensure you get the best deals possible while stocking up on your favorites. Ready to dive into all that Prime Day season has to offer? Here's what you need to know.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

Amazon's mega-savings event will be from 12am PT on Tuesday, July 11 and to 11:59pm PT on Wednesday, July 12. Other retailers will hold competing sales that may start earlier and end later.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.