The best Prime Day deals to look out for — and some to snag ASAP!

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Who's ready to save big on Prime Day? Here's everything you need to know, including early Prime Day deals! (Photo: Amazon)

Attention, shoppers: Amazon Prime Day is coming back this summer! An exact date hasn't been released yet — Amazon simply said that it will be in July, like last year — but it's time to start thinking about the Prime Day deals you can score during one of the biggest shopping days of the year.

It's not entirely clear which products will be on sale. But, it's worth pointing out, some of the biggest deals last year were on Amazon Devices, like the Fire TV Stick 4K, and the Echo Dot. Also, Yahoo readers' most purchased products last Prime Day included Apple AirPods Pro, Crest Whitestrips and Sony WH-CH710N Noise Cancelling Headphones. This year, it's highly likely you'll be able to score mega-deals on these items as well — and so much more.

Technically, Prime Day is just for Amazon Prime members. But, if you’re not a Prime member, there’s still time to sign up and take advantage of the savings. Prime plans are $14.99 per month (or $139 per year), and you get a free 30-day trial at signup.

Prime member benefits include free two-day shipping and delivery, and same-day or even two-hour shipping for eligible items and locations. It also comes with access to Prime Video, Amazon Music (2 million songs, ad-free!), free two-day delivery on prescriptions from Amazon Pharmacy, free video games via Prime Gaming (formerly Twitch Prime), unlimited full-resolution storage with Amazon Photos and so much more. And, of course, you’ll also get exclusive access to deals. Check out all the Amazon Prime 2022 perks here.

No one knows yet what items will be on sale for Prime Day, but there are impressive sales happening right now at Amazon that you can take advantage of. While you're waiting for Prime Day to hit, check out the deals already live — they're too good to pass up.

TVs

Need a new TV? You can get one at an impressive discount right now — and historically, some of the biggest Prime Day deals are on TVs.

SANSUI ES24Z1 SANSUI $150 $200 at Amazon The Sansuit ES24Z1 gives you HD quality pictures at a discount. Mount this on a wall or use it as an oversized computer monitor —it's so versatile.

Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV Amazon $350 $520 at Amazon A smart TV at a hefty discount, the Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD lets you access all your favorite shows and comes with a handy Alexa voice remote.

Amazon Devices

Amazon has plenty of devices to help make your life easier — and they're all on sale. These are virtually guaranteed to have their prices slashed for Prime Day.

Echo Dot Amazon $28 $50 at Amazon Few Amazon devices have earned a massive fanbase like the Echo Dot. This handy machine can play music, give you reminders, answer questions and more, all powered by the sound of your voice.

Fire TV Stick 4K Amazon $35 $50 at Amazon Stream more than 1 million different TV shows and movies in 4K Ultra HD with the help of the Fire TV Stick 4K. It even has an Alexa voice remote.

Kindle Paperwhite Amazon $130 $160 at Amazon Take an entire library on the go with the Kindle Paperwhite. It's incredibly lightweight, so you won't have to stress about your arm getting tired during marathon reading sessions.

Earbuds and headphones

A good pair of earbuds or headphones is a must — and big brands are typically mega discounted for Prime Day. Check out these on-sale options.

Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones Beats $130 $200 at Amazon Prefer on-ear headphones? The Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones deliver next-level sound and offer up to 40 hours of impressive battery life.

PH805 Headphones Philips Audio $85 $169 at Amazon The Philips PH805 Active Noise Cancelling Over Ear Wireless Bluetooth Performance Headphones offer up 30 hours of play or talk time and help block outside noise. Save $69 right now.

Kitchen

In past years, Amazon has included a lot of sale items in this category for Prime Day. There are so many small appliances designed to make your time in the kitchen easier — and they're on sale.

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer, 4 Qt, Black/gray Ninja $99 $130 at Amazon With nearly 30,000 five-star reviews, the Ninja AF101 Air Fryer, 4 Quart is a fan favorite. This air fryer can cook up to two pounds of French fries at once, and also offers presets like roast and dehydrate.

Electric Indoor Searing Grill Hamilton Beach $64 $80 at Amazon Rainy days are no reason to skip the grill. The Hamilton Beach Electric Indoor Searing Grill lets you sear meats at temperatures up to 450 degrees. Cook for up to six people at once on this handy device.

NJ601AMZ Professional Blender Ninja $99 at Amazon The Ninja NJ601AMZ Professional Blender offers 1000 watts of power and an impressive 72-ounce capacity that's perfect for blending up smoothies, mixed drinks and more.

Vacuums

Your floors aren't going to clean themselves. Let these on-sale tools help. For Prime Day, expect plenty of these devices to be marked down.

MAXLife Elite Swivel Vacuum Cleaner Hoover $120 $150 at Amazon The Hoover MaxLife Elite Swivel Vacuum Cleaner features a HEPA filter to capture 99.97% of dust and particles. Dual cyclone technology sucks up just about anything in its path.

IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Shark $230 $260 at Amazon Enjoy up to 40 minutes of runtime with the Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum with XL Dust Cup. An extra-large dust cup allows you to do more cleaning without having to stop to dump things out.

AV752 ION Robot Vacuum Shark $200 $230 at Amazon This robot vac runs for up to 120 minutes on one charge, seamlessly gliding over hardwood, tile and carpet. Control all the action from your phone or your voice.

Apparel

From brand-name shoes to breezy dresses, there's a little of everything on sale. Ditto for Prime Day, when you'll historically find a massive collection of apparel marked down.

Women's Cloud Foam Pure Running Shoe Adidas $49 $70 at Amazon More than 56,000 Amazon shoppers rave about the Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe. These stretchy mesh running shoes have extra cushioning built in, so you can feel comfortable wearing them all day long.

Crossover One-Piece Hilor $31 $45 at Amazon The Hilor Women's One Piece bathing suit is a hit with Amazon shoppers every year. It features a tummy control mesh panel, striped bands around the waist and removable bra cups for added support.

T-Shirt Dress Merokeety $31 $46 at Amazon The Merokeety Women's Summer Striped Short Sleeve T Shirt Dress is your go-anywhere look this summer. The belted dress comes in a range of patterns and colors and even has pockets.

Beauty

Mega-popular teeth whitening strips, haircare products and more are marked down — expect even more of the same on Prime Day!

3D Whitestrips Crest $23 $38 at Amazon The super popular Crest 3D Whitestrips, Classic Vivid removes up to five years of coffee, wine and smoking-related stains to leave you with whiter, brighter teeth. You'll notice results in 10 days — just use the strips once a day for 30 minutes.

One-Step Volumizer Revlon $41 $60 at Amazon Style and dry your hair at once with the Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush. This best-selling round brush features three heat and speed settings to help you get a bouncy blowout with just one tool.

Anti Cellulite Massage Oil M3 Naturals $35 $50 at Amazon Nearly 37,000 Amazon shoppers have given the M3 Naturals Anti Cellulite Massage Oil a perfect review. This massage oil is infused with collagen and stem cells to help restore your skin's natural elasticity, reducing cellulite in the process.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.