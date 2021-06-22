It's a Bose bonanza! Save $170 on cult-fave headphones and more for Day 2 of Prime Day

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

For Prime Day — Day 2: Deep discounts on Bose speakers, headphones, earbuds and more sound good to us. (Photo: Amazon)

Bose is the first name in sound. When you see that familiar logo, you know you’re going to hear something amazing. Not surprisingly, it’s the kind of brand that rarely goes on sale — it doesn’t have to. Folks are willing to pay a premium for excellent audio.

So it's something like a Prime Day miracle that Amazon still has all kinds of Bose gear massively reduced on the second day of its epic event. Speakers, headphones, wireless earbuds, soundbars.... Get yourself something to make the news sound better, your music more danceable and the dialogue on your latest Netflix obsession crisp and clear.

Save $100 on the Bose Soundlink II Wireless Headphones for Prime Day! (Photo: Amazon)

On sale for $129 — from $229 — these Bose SoundLink Around Ear Wireless Headphones II have rich sound with deep bass. Shoppers love the ultra-soft ear cushions that let you listen in comfort. And you’ll get 15 hours of juice per charge — that’s three hours more than you’d get with the Beats wireless headphones.

"I purchased these headphones for my wife," wrote a savvy Amazon shopper. "These headphones are fantastic. I find myself 'borrowing' them often. The sound quality is amazing...The foam earpiece fits comfortably around your full ear and does not cause discomfort or pressure. You can easily transition from music to phone calls and back."

For Prime Day, save nearly 45 percent — which is the all-time lowest price ever. Choose from two colors, black and white.

Get the Bose SoundLink Revolve Wireless Speaker System on sale for $129, or $70 off for Prime Day! (Photo: Amazon)

On sale for $129 (originally $199), the Bose SoundLink Revolve features a unique cylinder design with high quality audio that’s delivered in 360 degrees. No matter where you are in relation to this Bluetooth speaker, you can have an immersive experience. It’s made from seamless aluminum for a premium look and feel, while it’s also water-resistant.

“Holy buckets! This speaker is amazing,” raved a satisfied Amazon shopper. “Bought it for listening to Pandora at the lake and don’t regret spending the money at all. Until you hear it, you’d never believe such remarkable sound could come out of a little speaker. Crisp, sharp tones, hold a charge that’s good enough to listen all day long.”

The Bose SoundLink Revolve comes in Triple Black and Lux Gray.

Make the world go away with these noise-canceling wonders. (Photo: Amazon)

On sale for $229 in Soapstone (was $399), the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are a true game changer. Crank up your favorite tunes and enjoy rich, multi-layered sound without bothering other people. Working from home and need peace and quiet? These headphones will silence the noise around you.

"I am thoroughly impressed," raved a delighted five-star reviewer. "It's a streamlined design that grew on me and looks very modern...The touch controls are very responsive and intuitive. Noise-cancelling is insanely good. Overall, a welcome evolution to the Bose headphone lineup and I'm sure these will win the hearts of many. Highly recommended!"

