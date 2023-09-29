The best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days you can shop right now–plus details on how to prepare

Even though it seems like July’s Amazon Prime Day was only a week ago (just me?), we’re back with an Amazon Prime Day October installment, dubbed “Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.“

When are the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

“Amazon Prime Big Deal Days,” (formerly known as Amazon Prime Early Access Sale) and is taking place on October 10-11, 2023. As per usual, it’s sure to offer some not-to-be missed deals for the entire fam. It’s a great way to get a jump on your holiday shopping since you can stock up on toys and games for the kiddos and check basically everyone else off your list while you’re at it. That said, there’s also plenty of essentials and big ticket baby gear to snag at great prices.

What are the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

Like the summer bonanza, Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is a two-day event reserved for Amazon Prime members. Before diving into your shopping spree, ensure you’re registered and signed in. If you haven’t joined yet, grab a 30-day free membership here so you can indulge in the discounts. Along with the deals, membership entitles you to Amazon’s vast library of movies, shows, and music. Plus, some lucky new members will be greeted with a $10 shopping credit to kickstart their Prime Day purchases.

What are the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days deals?

The official deals aren’t live yet, but based on what we saw during the summer event, we’ll be keeping our eye on best-sellers such as:

During the sale, we’ll be rounding up some of the best deals on brands you know, love and trust to make it easier to sift through the madness. We promise they’ll all be marked down at least 15% and have high ratings and glowing reviews–becuase your dollars are precious and no one has time for products that don’t hit the mark. In the meantime, here are some top-rated toys to stash for the holidays to get you started!

Best early Amazon Prime Big Deal Days toys

Melissa & Doug

• $58.81

Let your little artist’s creativity flourish with this wooden double-sided easel that will take them from first scribbles to preschool masterpieces! This best-selling easel from Melissa & Doug features a magnetic chalkboard, dry erase board, refillable paper dispenser and a tray for storing paints and other art supplies. And it’s on sale for the lowest price we’ve seen!

Was $97.29, now $58.85

Manhattan Toy

• $15.99

From the huggable doll to the sweet, satin-lined peapod she’s sleeping in, this little lovey set is perfect for the tiniest tots to love on.

Was $23.99, now $15.99

Melissa & Doug

• $19.79

From their undeniable quality to the degree to which they engage our kids, you can’t go wrong with Melissa and Doug food sets. Best of all, when the pizza party is over, everything tucks away into its own box.

Was $27.99, now $19.79

Tiny Land

• $59.99

When you’re little, there’s nothing better than your own cozy place to hide out. But as parents we know there’s nothing worse than a giant eyesore taking up valuable real estate. For an option that pleases both parties, we’re big fans of this adorbs play tent from Tiny Land which comes with a padded mat and fairy lights to make it snuggle-ready.

Was $99.99, now $59.99

Crayola

• $27.99

At home or on-the-go, this light up tracing pad from Crayola will keep kiddos busy without the mess. With bright LED lights built into the frame, they can make their masterpieces shine, or use it as a tracing pad to sketch their favorite designs. It comes with six washable gel markers which can be stored along the edge of the board itself.

Was $35, now $27.99

LEGO DUPLO

• $27.99

The holidays will be here before you know it, and this sweet LEGO DUPLO set is a great one to get them into the spirit! The chubby-hand-friendly pieces come together to create a sweet gingerbread house where Santa is resting up for his big night.

Was $34.99, now $27.99

Playmobil

• $31.99

No ghoul stands a chance against these meddling kids with the delightfully detailed Playmobil Scooby-DOO! Mystery Machine. In addition to Fred, Velma and Daphne, they’ll also find accessories like maps, flashlight, spyglass and even a light up monitor to learn more about the mysteries they have to solve.

Was $64.99, now $31.99

Little Tikes

• $249.99

According to one Motherly editor, this is the “best thing I ever bought my three kids.” Not only does it inflate in seconds, but it lasts. Which is more than we can say for like, every other inflatable we’ve ever purchased.

Step2

• $112.97

The Step2 Car Wash Splash Center Water Table offers an endlessly engaging alternative to traditional water tables in the form of an action-packed car. With front and back basins, a water maze and a driver’s seat, the individual play spaces make it easier to collaborate and share space without too much bickering (in theory).

Was $159.99, now $112.97

LeapFrog

• $14.97

Introduce little ones to 100 words in both English and Spanish with Amazon’s #1 best-selling preschool learning toy, the touch activated word book from LeapFrog. They’ll learn colors, animals, mealtime words and more with plenty to explore as they grow.

Was $19.99, now $14.97

