25+ best Prime Day deals on Amazon devices: Record-low prices on Fire TVs, Echos and more

Oh man, has Amazon got the goods for Prime Day. Hands down, the absolute best sales during the special event are on the retail giant's own devices. We're seeing record-low prices on Fire TVs, Echo Dots, Echo Shows, Fire TV Sticks, Kindles, Amazon Fire tablets, Blink Minis — you know, all of the things we rely on 365 days of the year. Move over, Black Friday — this 50-inch Amazon Fire TV is an absurd $150 (that's 60% off and the cheapest it's ever been — by a long shot). This Echo Dot also hit a record low, dropping to $23 (that's over 50% off). The deals are wild across the board. You can score up to 75% off all kinds of tech — we spotted all-time low prices on TVs and laptops, among other things. These deals are fire, so go, go, go!

Best Amazon Fire TV Prime Day Deals

Amazon Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series 720p HD Smart TV $110 $200 Save $90 This 720p TV is all you need for a fantastic viewing and/or gaming experience. Built-in Fire TV functionality means you can access streaming services with the touch of a remote, and the purchase includes six months of MGM+ for free. Not sure what to watch? Just ask Alexa for suggestions, like this one: "Alexa, buy the Amazon Fire 32" for the lowest price ever." $110 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K $23 $50 Save $27 If you want the best possible resolution for your viewing pleasure, then this gizmo is a fantastic option that provides 4K streaming of all your favorite networks (provided they support it). It also comes with six months free of MGM+, which only buffs the value proposition of this all-time low price deal. $23 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Fire TV 50" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV $150 $376 Save $226 If you buy one thing for Prime Day, make it this Fire TV. This is an Invite-only deal, which means you have to be a Prime member to take advantage of it. But if you can, you should! A 50-inch model for $150 is a bonkers bargain, especially when you realize this is the cheapest the model has ever been by a wide margin, beating even the best used price we've ever seen. Mic drop. $150 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite $18 $30 Save $12 If you don't have a 4K TV, there's no need to pay extra for something that can stream at that resolution. Instead, check out the Fire TV Stick Lite. It supports both 720p and 1080p resolution. At only $18, this is the lowest price we've seen on this gadget in months — it's even less than it was last Prime Day. $18 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen, 2023 release) $40 $90 Save $50 This is the leanest, meanest version of the Echo Show 5. It has a much stronger microphone, better audio, and a faster processor that makes it a big genie in a small package. This model just released earlier this year, and already it's over 50% off — and at a historical low price. $40 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote $20 $40 Save $20 If you already like your TV but want to add more features, just plug in this Fire TV Stick and have instant access to not only Alexa, but one of the easiest streaming interfaces on the market. It's currently 50% off, which is a banger of a deal and the lowest price this has been in months. (Plus, with Prime Video, you can watch all the Psych you want.) $20 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Fire TV 40" 2-Series 1080p HD Smart TV $180 $250 Save $70 If 720p is too low a resolution but 4K is higher than you want, this 40-inch beauty lands right in the middle. It comes with all the features you expect from a Fire TV, too, like the ability to control your smart home, ask Alexa for weather updates and more. And this is yet another record low price. They're coming out in droves. $180 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD Smart TV $380 $450 Save $70 Few displays approach the quality of the Fire TV Omni. It gives a gorgeous picture with incredible color accuracy, 4K resolution, and compatibility with Advanced HDR, Adaptive Brightness, and more. It even has the Fire TV Ambient Experience that includes 1,700 different pieces of artwork it will scroll through when the TV isn't in use. Like all Fire TVs, it has Alexa built-in for easy control and navigation. $380 at Amazon

Amazon Kindle (2022 release) $75 $100 Save $25 This Kindle is not only easy on the eyes, but easy on the wallet, too. You can store thousands of your favorite reads on this handheld device and take it with you anywhere. The six-week battery life will keep you reading for days to come. You can use your savings on this record-low price to buy a slew of new reads. $75 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) with clock $45 $60 Save $15 If you want a little more utility from your virtual genie, the Echo Dot With Clock is down to just $45 — a nice discount, although it's not the lowest we've ever seen it (that would be $35.) This is still a great price, especially since this unit doubles as an extender for the Eero mesh network and adds another 1,000 square feet of coverage to your home. $45 at Amazon

Blink Blink Mini $20 $35 Save $15 This is a pint-sized camera that's perfect for stashing away out of sight. Don't mistake it's small size for a lack of power, though; it has motion detection, night vision, two way audio, and much more. And once more, Amazon has provided shoppers with an all-time low price that you really ought to take advantage of. $20 at Amazon

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB) $95 $140 Save $45 One of the arguments people make against e-readers is that they don't feel like a normal book, but the Kindle Paperwhite has the same feel as staring at a printed page. This is also one of the lowest prices on record for this particular model, too! $95 at Amazon

eero Amazon eero mesh WiFi router $45 $70 Save $25 If you have Wi-Fi dead zones in your home, this mesh router can help. It provides up to 1,500 square feet of coverage and supports speeds up to 550 Mbps. It also features 2 Ethernet ports and has loads of powerful, built-in security features to keep you and your family safe while browsing. Surprise: this is the least expensive it has ever been. $45 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet $150 $230 Save $80 This 11-inch display is the most powerful Fire Tablet yet and comes with up to 14 hours of battery life. It also has 64GB of onboard storage — plus, this is the lowest price this tablet has ever been. $150 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) $60 $130 Save $70 The Echo Show is more than just a smart assistant — it can display information about the weather, what smart home devices are active, and so much more. You can even stream content. Here's another big plus: this is the lowest price this model of the Echo Show 8 has ever been! $60 at Amazon

Ring Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen) $30 $60 Save $30 The Ring Indoor Cam is a brilliant little security camera that responds to any motion it detects and loads quickly, unlike a lot of security cameras that take multiple seconds to show you the feed. What's more, this is the lowest price ever for this device — a whopping 50% off. If you need to outfit your home with a security system, this is a great place to start. $30 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet $60 $100 Save $40 A bigger version of the Fire Tablet, the Fire HD 8 is a great choice for portable entertainment. It has a more powerful processor, 32GB of onboard storage, and up to 13 hours of battery life. This 40% off deal is a great way to save — it's the lowest price we've seen in months. $60 at Amazon

eero Amazon eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi system $195 $300 Save $105 With Wi-Fi 6 compatibility, this router can handle speeds of up to 1 gigabit and cover up to 4,500 square feet of space. It's ideal for use in larger homes that have more slow spots in their Wi-Fi. We haven't seen a price this low since October Prime Day of last year. $195 at Amazon

Ring Ring Video Doorbell $55 $100 Save $45 If you want to keep an eye on your porch, the best option is a video doorbell. The Ring Video Doorbell is currently 45% off, the lowest it's been since last Prime Day. It's a fantastic time to score a great deal on a 1080p security camera with clear night vision and motion detection. $55 at Amazon

Blink Blink Outdoor (3rd Gen) (3 Camera System) $100 $250 Save $150 The Blink Outdoor camera is a budget-friendly solution to your home security needs. This kit comes with three separate cameras, all of which can be powered by battery and can stand up to rain and shine. A single set of batteries should last about two years under normal conditions. What's more, you get $150 in savings — literally half the cost of buying these separately. $100 at Amazon

Ring Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 with Ring Floodlight Cam Wired $250 $400 Save $150 This bundle is a fantastic starting point for smaller homes and features a Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 along with a Ring Floodlight Cam Wired. These two devices let you know whenever someone is at your door, and the floodlight can illuminate your yard with as much as 2000 lumens of light. These savings are wild — more than the cost of the Doorbell Pro 2 in its own. $250 at Amazon

Best Amazon Device accessory Prime Day deals

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) Adjustable Stand $22 $27 Save $5 The Echo Show 8 is already a powerful device, but pairing it with this mount takes it to the next level. You can tilt your Echo Show 8 forward and backward to improve the viewing angle, and the magnetic attachment makes it easy to connect. $22 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Your Fall Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best October Prime Day deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.