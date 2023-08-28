The 5 best deals you can get at Amazon this Monday — save up to 70%

Okay, the weekend's behind us, but Monday needn't be a glum slog. It's a great day for some retail therapy. We're here to help: Our team has scoured Amazon to put together a rundown of today's top deals for you. "Like what?" you ask? Well, you can score a the No. 1 bestselling pillow slippers for 40% off. Or perhaps you'd like to try out a massage gun for just $27 (over 70% off)! How about a state-of-the-art portable AC unit from Black+Decker at a $170 discount? And that's just for starters — read on and brighten up the start of your week.

You need a good pair of sandals to help see you through the rest of summer and beyond. The No. 1 bestselling Joomra Pillow Slippers can help give you impressive support and cushioning with every step. They're lightweight, with a broad strap that hugs your foot, so they won't weigh you down as you go about your day. The EVA material makes these perfect for wearing to the beach, pool or around the house.

"I have fibromyalgia and plantar fasciitis, and have a hard time finding shoes that are comfortable," wrote a rave reviewer. "These have a really nice heel cup, so they stabilize the foot quite a bit, but still have HUGE cushion for impact. I’m at home most of the time and these are my house shoes so I’m basically in them all day unless I’m in bed. They are truly amazing."

This is a three-in-one AC unit from Black+Decker, which means it's also a dehumidifier and a fan — perfect for fighting late-summer mugginess. It boasts automatic water evaporation and a 24-hour timer so you can set it and forget it, even if you aren't around. You can even vent the airflow out the window.

One fan raved, "We own an older home that does not have center air. We are getting older and didn’t want to lift window units anymore. We purchased this floor model and it is fabulous. I had to cut down the panel to fit our window, but it was easy. It is not as noisy as a window unit and setting it at 77 degrees, the room is cold. I will probably buy another unit for another part of the house."

If you haven't started your search for comfy pants for fall, these joggers are a no-brainer at just $15 (nearly 40% off!). The 63,000+ five-star fans will be the first to tell you these joggers are worth their (light) weight in gold. And they are wearing them for just about any occasion!

"I strive for comfort I have found some joggers can be pulled off as dress pants. These are those pair," shared a rave reviewer. "They are very soft but stretchy. They are not super close like a fleece jogger but not giving leggings vibes. For the price I am blown away these beat my Fabletics joggers. Buying more! No dress pants for me!"

If the thought of summer ending is getting you tense, this device can help you relax. Just turn it on and let it buzz you. Over 11,000 shoppers give it a perfect five-star rating.

“I was very impressed with this massage gun,” wrote another satisfied shopper. “I work in a physical therapy clinic where we use very high-priced massage guns, and I would honestly prefer this one over the high-priced ones that we use any day.”

The perfect t-shirt to transition from summer to fall, the flattering and flowy Mirol Short Sleeve Tunic Top is dressy enough to wear to the office and casual enough to wear running errands.

"The fabric is gorgeous and it’s a nice flowy fit that is super flattering and comfy," shared one of over 5,000 rave reviewers. "I think you could easily dress it up or down because the fabric is so smooth and drapes well, but really it’s the kind of shirt you just throw on and feel great in and if you have to run an errand you look good doing it. :) I’ve now ordered another color."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

