Amazon's 70 best Cyber Monday deals: Bose, Sony, Instant Pot and more

Make it a Cyber Monday to remember with all the biggest deals on Amazon! (Photo: Amazon)

Let's wrap up this four-day holiday weekend with one more reason to give thanks: Amazon's Cyber Monday sale is on! Some goodies to be on the lookout for: Our experts say big-ish-ticket items such as TVs (hello, 50-inch top-seller down to $220) and headphones are the bread and butter of Cyber Monday 2022. And Prime members will be especially poised to dig in, with early access to select Lightning Deals. Speaking of which...time to get shopping! We've curated Amazon's top 5 Cyber Monday markdowns, below, followed by a rundown of the best deals by category.

Amazon's top 5 Cyber Monday deals:

Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD Fire TV $100 $180 Save $80 Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones $229 $329 Save $100 Amazon

Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones $68 $150 Save $82 Amazon

Bissell SpinWave Robot Pet 2-in-1 Wet Mop and Dry Robot Vacuum $230 $400 Save $170 Amazon

Amazon Halo View Fitness Tracker $35 $80 Save $45 Amazon

Amazon's best Cyber Monday TV deals

Isn't it time you smartened up? Your home theater setup, that is. (Photo: Amazon)

Don't suffer through another season of holiday movies, NFL playoffs and Oscar-worthy movies with an inferior television. This 43" Insignia model will have you enjoying breathtaking 4K movies and TV shows at four times the resolution of Full HD and allow you access to thousands of hours of content via Fire TV. Ready to play? Switch to gaming mode with its crazy-easy-to-navigate interface. Not easy enough? You can even control it with your voice — just ask Alexa to launch apps, search for titles, play music and more.

One enamored five-star reviewer wrote: "The price cannot be beat. The picture is phenomenal. And the ease of the built-in Fire is the cherry on top."

$220 $300 at Amazon

Hisense 50-inch ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot QLED 4K Smart Fire TV $300 $530 Save $230 Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni Series 4K Smart TV $750 $1,050 Save $300 Amazon

Amazon's best Cyber Monday deals on headphones and earbuds

Discriminating audiophiles agree: Bose is boss...and these are all you need for the perfect audio experience. (Photo: Amazon)

These world-class headphones turn out the impeccable audio you'd expect from Bose. They truly bring the perfect balance of quiet, comfort and sound. Fun fact: Bose brought us the first-ever noise-cancelling cans, so you know these state-of-the-art numbers are going to rule when it comes to cutting through the chaos around you. Special technology means bass stays consistent when the sound is turned down and the music remains clear when it's turned up. Grab these while you can; at this price, they're a good bet to sell out.

$229 $329 at Amazon

JBL Vibe 100 TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphones $25 $50 Save $25 Amazon

Beats Studio Buds $90 $150 Save $60 Amazon

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones $219 $350 Save $131 Amazon

Jabra Elite 7 Active in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds $95 $180 Save $85 Amazon

Amazon's best Cyber Monday deals that are $25 and under

Because nobody wants to find e-coal-i in their stocking on Xmas morning. (Photo: Amazon)

In case you haven’t met this modern wonder, the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter enables you to make just about any type of water drinkable. The straw contains a microfiltration membrane that removes 99.999999 percent of waterborne bacteria (including E. coli and salmonella), and 99.999 percent of waterborne parasites (including giardia and cryptosporidium). The filter also removes the smallest microplastics found in the environment and reduces turbidity down to 0.2 microns.

You use this like any other straw. Simply remove the cap, place one end into water you come across in nature, and suck. Said this globetrotter: “I've used these both in Iraq and Afghanistan. Works as advertised. Extremely reliable and genuinely safe-to-use filtration system.”

$12.74 $50 at Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K $25 $50 Save $25 Amazon

Echo Auto (1st Gen) $15 $50 Save $35 Amazon

Cleaning Gel for Car $7 $12 Save $5 Amazon

Hotor Car Trash Can $10 $25 Save $15 Amazon

Amazon's best Cyber Monday deals that are 50% off or more

Naughty or nice, you deserve these! The people on your holiday gift list? Only if they're especially awesome. (Photo: Amazon)

Knock out calls or just rock out with this iconic wireless, Bluetooth-enabled headset from Sony. These insanely popular wireless headphones feature the crisp and clear audio you’d come to expect from Sony. And the noise-cancelling is top-notch, thanks to their Dual Noise Sensor Technology — you'll barely hear any background noise. No humming from your air conditioner or racket from your washing machine; it’ll just be you and your music or podcast.

“The Sony headphones are perfect. They sync easily and the sound is clear,” raved this man-cave dweller. “The noise-cancelling feature is great and often annoys my wife and kids when I can't hear them. These are very comfortable, and I haven't had an issue with the ear pads (keeps the ears warm during the cold winter months). The charging is quick and the battery life is very good.”

$68 $150 at Amazon

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote $20 $40 Save $20 Amazon

Shark AI Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base $405 $599 Save $194 Amazon

National Tree Dunhill Fir Tree With Multicolor Lights $84 $210 Save $126 Amazon

JBL Live Wireless Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones $100 $200 Save $100 Amazon

Amazon's best Cyber Monday vacuum deals

Prepare to be called on the carpet if you don't take advantage of this unbeatable deal. (Photo: Amazon)

Run, don't walk — Amazon's No. 1 bestselling robovac is on mega markdown for Cyber Monday! The Roomba 694 learns your homemaking habits, then offers up custom cleaning schedules — taking on daily dirt, dust and debris from carpets and hard floors. It has an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners and along baseboards. Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility let you start a cleaning session with just your voice, or you can simply use the iRobot Home App. It'll even detect dirtier areas of your home and clean them more thoroughly!

$179 $274 at Amazon

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner $21 $40 Save $19 Amazon

Bissell Cleanview Rewind Pet Deluxe Upright Vacuum $100 $139 Save $39 Amazon

Bissell SurfaceSense Pet Upright Vacuum $200 $300 Save $100 Amazon

Amazon's best Cyber Monday kitchen deals

There's nothing hinky about this deal on Henckels; they really are $70 off. (Photo: Amazon)

It's dang near unheard of to see top-rated cutlery brand Henckels at a serious discount, so be sure to snap up this ensemble before it's gone. Shoppers say this 20-piece set of solid, sharp knives is high-quality, sturdy and a pleasure to use. “This set EXCEEDED my expectations. The knives are rock-solid and the quality is amazing,” wrote one happy home cook.

$160 $230 at Amazon

Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer $10 $25 Save $15 Amazon

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker $100 $170 Save $70 Amazon

Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine $154 $220 Save $66 Amazon

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker $80 $130 Save $50 Amazon

KitchenAid Hard Anodized Induction Nonstick Frying Pans, 4 pieces $63 $110 Save $47 Amazon

Amazon's best Cyber Monday deals on seasonal items

Imagine the trees, aggravation and cash you'll save as the years roll on. (Photo: Amazon)

This lifelike Tannenbaum arrives with a stand and is easy to put together. Just fluff and voila, you have a tree little birds and squirrels would mistake for the real thing. This one stands at 7.5 feet tall, but it's available in alternate sizes (see below). "Usually being a person who buys cut live trees (as most fake trees don't have the same realistic appeal), I spent a lot of time searching around for a good-looking tree," shared an Amazon reviewer. "Once the tree came, I was highly impressed with the overall look and appeal...[and it] won over the hearts of my family and extended family too!"

$366 $660 at Amazon

Yankee Candle Holiday Bayberry Scented Candle $18 $28 Save $10 Amazon

National Tree Company Artificial Pre-Lit Slim Christmas Tree $42 $90 Save $47 Amazon

National Tree Company Artificial Pre-Lit Slim Christmas Tree $78 $170 Save $92 Amazon

Amazon's best Cyber Monday bedding and home deals

Holy cow, this thing massages calves too...and that's no bum steer! (Photo: Amazon)

Got sore tootsies? We have the solution. Offering rolling massage and compression, this therapeutic massage machine can be adjusted to the perfect angle — it can even lie flat. And the heat option is just icing on the cake. No wonder it's garnered 9,000-plus five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers! "I am over-the-top thrilled by this new foot massager," said one very happy customer. Click the on-page coupon for the full discount.

$158 with on-page coupon $290 at Amazon

CGK Unlimited Queen Size Sheet Set $24 $40 Save $16 Amazon

Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, set of 2 $37 $90 Save $53 Amazon

Zinus 12-Inch Queen Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress $300 $369 Save $69 Amazon

Zinus 4-inch Queen Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress Topper $76 $109 Save $33 Amazon

Amazon's best Cyber Monday beauty deals

Make today the dawning of your own personal age of Aquarius: Pik out plaque in a snap. (Photo: Amazon)

The easy and more effective way to oral hygiene, the Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser features advanced technology and a compact, contemporary design. And, it's the first dental water flosser in its class accepted by the American Dental Association (ADA). It cleans deep between teeth and below the gumline where traditional brushing and flossing can't reach, using a unique combination of water pressure and pulsations. All in all, it removes up to 99.9% of plaque — that's up to 50% more effective for improving gum health vs. string floss!

Almost 88,000 Amazon reviewers have given the Waterpik Aquarius five stars, including this enchanted convert: "I have always been very sensitive with cleaning my teeth...I must say this product has caught me! The feeling of sensation of the water flossing thru my teeth is wonderful! The power is very strong and It gets out everything and anything from my teeth...It's easy to take along when going on vacation. Would recommend to everyone!"

$68 $100 at Amazon

Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush $26 $40 Save $14 Amazon

Oral-B Pro 5000 Smartseries Power Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush $60 $100 Save $40 Amazon

Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen $14 $25 Save $11 Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips $22 $35 Save $13 Amazon

Oral-B Pro 1000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush $40 $54 Save $14 Amazon

Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser $80 $100 Save $20 Amazon

Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum $25 $36 Save $11 Amazon

Oral-B Pro Smart Limited Power Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush $80 $130 Save $50 Amazon

Amazon's best Cyber Monday fashion deals

At $30 off, you'll be shocked at how unchanged the, um, new balance on your credit card is. (Photo: Amazon)

Trendsetters looking for a kick that wins at both style and comfort will appreciate the New Balance FuelCore Nergize lifestyle shoe. Practical and stylish, these sneakers have a sleek, easy-to-wear bootie-style upper that hugs your foot to provide a snug and supportive fit while also adding a stylish finish to your look. Designed for comfort as much as style, these everyday running shoes boast a REVlite midsole that offers lightweight cushioning for a more responsive ride, and an NB Memory Sole Comfort Insert that offers a plush feel with every step, making them ideal for all-day wear. The synthetic material also provides a lightweight fit and feel to raise your comfort levels whether you're running errands, exploring the city, or hitting your favorite hangout spot.

$35 $65 at Amazon

Dearfoams Women's Shearling Indoor/Outdoor Slipper $35 $75 Save $41 Amazon

Adidas Women's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe $90 $190 Save $100 Amazon

Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans $32 $80 Save $48 Amazon

Grace Karin Women Cargo Pant Belted High Waist Bowknot Trousers $26 $36 Save $10 Amazon

Columbia Women's Benton Springs 1/2 Snap Pullover $35 $65 Save $30 Amazon

Amazon's best Cyber Monday tablet and tech deals

Made for students. Groundbreaking for everyone. (Photo: Amazon)

The easy-to-use Lenovo 14e Chromebook is designed to help students and teachers thrive in a fast-changing environment, with a long-lasting battery that powers through the day on a single charge for an uninterrupted learning experience. This tough, durable, but portable student laptop features a water-resistant keyboard and reinforced ports; it weighs just 3.27 pounds, so it's easy to carry, and give teachers and students alike access to hundreds of educational apps like G Suite for Education and the Chromebook App Hub. It also offers robust connectivity, with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, 2 USB-C and 2 USB-A ports, plus a 3.5mm audio-microphone combo jack. And at $200 off, the price simply can't be beat!

$100 $300 at Amazon

Amazon Halo View Fitness Tracker $35 $80 Save $45 Amazon

Echo Dot $25 $50 Save $25 Amazon

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell $119 $199 Save $80 Amazon

Fitbit Sense 2 Advanced Health and Fitness Smartwatch $200 $300 Save $100 Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 $149 $230 Save $81 Amazon

ASUS Chromebook C403 Rugged & Spill Resistant Laptop $120 $270 Save $150 Amazon

Google Nest Wifi Home Wi-Fi System 2-pack $150 $299 Save $149 Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 $133 $190 Save $57 Amazon

Your Cyber Week Shopping Guide

See all of our Cyber Monday coverage. Shop the top Cyber Monday Deals on Yahoo Life. Engadget’s tech experts curated the best deals on highly-rated electronics for Cyber Monday. Learn about Cyber Monday trends on In the Know, and our car experts at Autoblog are covering must-shop Cyber Monday auto deals.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday falls on November 28, 2022 — as always, the Monday after Thanksgiving, which in turn is always the third Thursday of November. That also means Black Friday falls on November 25, 2022.

How is Cyber Monday different from Black Friday?

In 2022, there is really not a big difference between Cyber Monday and Black Friday. But, at one point it was the online version of the in-store Black Friday deals. Some Cyber Monday deals will be better, but don’t just hold out for them. Focus on the categories that don't sell out on Black Friday — clothes, tools, kitchen gadgets and small appliances. Also important: Some retailers restock electronics and tech that sold out on Black Friday, making Cyber Monday your “second chance” to score on those popular items.

Is everything on sale on Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday tends to encompass more deals in a broader range of categories, so identifying Cyber Monday’s strongest categories in advance will be the key to shopping success. Focus on what you missed out on during Black Friday. Black Friday tech and appliance deals — AirPods, Apple watches, TVs, KitchenAid appliances — often repeat themselves on Cyber Monday. You can also look for best-of-the-year savings on small kitchen appliances, tools, clothes and shoes, beauty products, books and movies.

Which stores have good Cyber Monday sales?

Nearly every retailer offers some sort of discount, but some stores' deals are better than others. Historically, Target, Nordstrom Rack, Macy's, Kohl's, Home Depot, Best Buy and Amazon have offered some of the biggest savings.

Will inflation impact Cyber Monday this year?

Last year, more than 180 million people shopped over Thanksgiving weekend, and they spent a total of $10.7 billion, just $100 million shy of the record set in 2020 — proving that the economic volatility triggered by the pandemic most likely impacted spending habits. 70% of shoppers are taking inflation into consideration this year, according to a Rakuten survey. That means people are not necessarily waiting for Black Friday or Cyber Monday itself to maximize savings.