The best air purifiers of 2022 — one pick has 13,000+ 5-star reviews on Amazon

These air purifiers will have you breathing easier. (Photo: Amazon)

The air inside your home can get stale — or worse, it can become permeated with dust, pollen, pet dander, and various pollutants. Since you probably don't want to open your windows at this time of year, you should consider adding an air purifier to your house.

You don't need to suffer from allergies or asthma to benefit. Besides removing indoor pollutants, air purifiers capture many airborne viral pathogens, meaning you're less likely to get sick.

Experts often recommend that you have one in your bedroom. You should also consider another in a common area like the living room or kitchen (an air purifier is great for eliminating cooking smells). Below are shoppers' favorite models so you can make the best choice for your house.

Coway Airmega AP-1512HH

This air purifier has over 13,000 five-star reviews! (Photo: Amazon)

Coming in with over 13,000 5-star reviews on Amazon is the Coway Airmega AP-1512HH (aka the Coway Mighty). There is good reason for its popularity. Its 4-stage filtration system can capture and reduce up to 99.97 percent of particles, which includes volatile organic compounds and odors in addition to the standard pollen and pollutants. The pre-filter is washable, while the True HEPA filter is replaceable. The LED glows different colors depending on the quality of your air, and the auto mode automatically optimizes the fan speed according to that quality level.

“This is incredible,” one shopper said. “How did I ever live without it before? The auto mode really works! We have an open floor plan 1600 sq foot home. The kitchen, living room, dining room, foyer, and breakfast area are all open. And I always have my bedroom door open [...] This sucker had apparently cleaned all the air in my house from the far corner of my room. My husband will go to the other end of the house to vape, and the purifier will detect him and speed up right away. We no longer come home to a house smelling like what we've been cooking.”

$230 at Amazon

Coway Airmega 200M

It has brightly colored LEDs to let you know what the air quality is. (Photo: Walmart)

If your esthetic runs more retro than contemporary, you'll want to consider the Coway Airmega 200M. It has all of the same performance features as the Coway Airmega AP-1512HH, but the design isn't as slick and modern. The Airmega 200M can accommodate rooms up to 361 square feet, and it has a 4-stage filtration system and LEDs that indicate indoor air quality.

$198 $229 at Walmart

Coway Airmega 400

Great for rooms that are up to 1,500 square feet. (Photo: Amazon)

For those with larger homes and open floor plans, we recommend the Coway Airmega 400. It works with rooms up to 1,560 square feet, and it cleans the air at least twice an hour even in the biggest spaces. The Max2 filter system, which combines both an activated carbon filter plus a True HEPA filter, is able to capture and reduce 99.97 percent of the minuscule particles that comprise dust, pollen, and harmful volatile compounds. This model features five fan modes and an LED ring that changes color depending on the air quality.

“I purchased this for the sole purpose of allergies. Starting the day after I turned it on, I have not sneezed one time and the allergies have basically gone away. I cannot believe how much better I feel. I honestly feel the difference in the air in my house,” wrote one shopper. “If it weren’t for the indicator lights, you wouldn’t even know it was running 99 percent of the time. On medium fan speed, you can barely hear it, and on high speed, you can hear it but it’s much quieter than a standard fan running in the house.”

$496 $749 at Amazon

Blueair Blue Pure 311 Auto

The Blueair Blue Pure 311 is clad in an attractive fabric pre-filter. (Photo: Amazon)

Those who equally value form and function are sure to love the Blueair Blue Pure 311. Its Scandinavian modern good looks match its impressive performance. The Pure 311 is recommended for medium-sized rooms, which makes it ideal for many bedrooms, kitchens, and family rooms. It eliminates odors and removes 99.97 percent of airborne pollutants, including viruses and fine particles from wildfires. In addition, the fabric pre-filter cover is washable and is available in five colors (colors other than dark gray are sold separately).

“I bought this air purifier before taking on a home remodel / addition project in anticipation of increased dust,” said one reviewer. “In addition, I have cats and dogs in the house so figured it would be useful in general. After some thorough research on purifiers, I went with Blueair and am happy I did!”

$200 $250 at Amazon

Blueair Blue Pure 211+

The Blueair 211+ clears out pollen and pollutants from large rooms. (Photo: Amazon)

Blueair also offers the Blue Pure 211+, which features the same great technology as the 311 but is designed for larger spaces like living rooms. Just like with its smaller sibling, the washable fabric pre-filter is available in five colors (only dark gray is included).

“This thing is easy on the eyes, very straightforward setup, you plug it in, click a button and go on with your day,” raved an Amazon reviewer. “We have this in our bedroom, and within four hours there was a very noticeable difference in air quality.... As you walk from the living room into the bedroom, the odors disappear, it smells clean - almost sterile, and it feels like you’re breathing PURE O2 out of an oxygen tank. We no longer wake up with stuffy noses.”

$340 at Amazon

Levoit Core 400S

The Levoit 400S works with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant (Photo: Amazon)

If you want an air purifier with some smarts, then consider the Levoit Core 400S. You can connect it to Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant so you can control it via voice command. The app allows you to control the 400S remotely, whether you’re home or away. You can also create schedules for it to run at certain times. Most importantly, its three-stage True HEPA filtration system can capture large and small particles alike.

“This is a healing machine!,” raved one Amazon shopper. “This thing has eliminated our allergies and asthma symptoms. We keep the unit in the center of the house in the kitchen / dinette area. And this is able to clean our entire home of pet and cigarette smells within an hour on Speed 4. Keep in mind it’s rated for a space of 403 square feet, but it has no problem covering much larger spaces. The filter that came with the box is still going strong.”

$220 at Amazon

Mila HEPA Air Purifier

This super-smart air purifier is the most customizable option. (Photo: Amazon)

If you’re looking for an air purifier that's customized just for you, then the Mila is your best bet. What makes this model air purifier different from the others is that you can get a version that’s specific to your needs. Want something simple? Then buy the Basic Breather. Have a pet? Get the Critter Cuddler, which has additional filters for pet odor and fuzz. Suffer from allergies? Go for the Big Sneeze, which is outfitted with medical-grade filters designed to fight common allergens like pollen and dander.

Another highlight of the Mila is the app that lets you control the machine remotely, monitor indoor air quality, and set up an automatic operating schedule. For example, if you want it to be quieter at night, you can schedule that. Or if you want it to run a deep-cleaning cycle an hour before bed, you can do that too. Plus, thanks to the Mila’s multitude of sensors, the app can tell you other kinds of information about your indoor environment such as temperature, humidity, and carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide levels.

“Connecting to the app is very simple,” said a shopper. “The app walks you through it and it took me less than a minute to get it up and running. The app and the filter itself give you updates on how your air is looking, and it definitely responds quickly to any changes in the environment. Last night, I fried some chicken for dinner, and the air quality index rating shot up on the filter. It immediately started working overtime to get the air cleared of any of the pollutants put off by frying.”

For a more in-depth review of the Mila, you can check out Engadget’s take on it here.

$408 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

