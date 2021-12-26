We're calling it: Here are the single best post-Christmas sales at Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more!
Whether you got a motherlode of gift cards this Christmas or just want to treat yourself after weeks of shopping for gifts for others, you're in luck: Aftere-Christmas sales are finally here, and these discounts are putting Black Friday to shame. We're talking markdowns on tech, cookware, bedding, fashion and so much more.
Get comfy, and get ready to treat yourself. Here are the best after-Christmas deals across the Internet.
Tech
Amazon
If you've been mulling over replacing your TV, investing in a new soundbar, or finally getting your hands on a brand new tablet, Amazon is a great place to look. The e-retail behemoth has plenty of tech goodies to grab, but some of the biggest discounts are among Amazon's very own devices, like Kindles, Alexa assistants and more. One particularly excellent find? A rarely discounted, brand-new Fire HD 10 tablet, on sale for $50 off.
Other incredible deals:
Up to 38 percent off TVs — Top Pick: 55-inch TCL Smart Android TV (on sale for $379, was $600)
Up to 60 percent off soundbars — Top Pick: VIZIO V-Series 2.0 (on sale for $90, was $120)
Up to 39 percent off Apple devices — Top Pick: Apple Watch SE (on sale for $229, was $279).
Best Buy
Best Buy never disappoints when it comes to after-Christmas steals and deals, and this year is no different. The retailer is offering discounts on all things tech, from cell phones to gaming, but one of the biggest discounts ($150 off!) is on this gorgeous QLED Smart TV.
Other prime picks:
Up to 51 percent off headphones and earbuds — Top Pick: Beats Studio³ Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (on sale for $200, was $350)
Up to 50 percent off video games — Top Pick: Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (on sale for $36, was $60)
Up to 50 percent off smart home devices: Top Pick: Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Security Bundle (on sale for $350, was $600)
Target
While Target has no shortage of electronics deals across the board, the biggest sales can be found among headphones and earbuds. One can't miss markdown: Beats Solo3 Bluetooth Wireless Headphones, which are 50 percent off in classic black.
Other incredible discounts:
Up to 23 percent off Apple devices— Top Pick: Apple AirPods Pro (on sale for $190, was $250)
Up to 43 percent off smart-home devices — Top Pick: Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Streaming Device (on sale for $35, was $55)
Up to 33 percent off TVs — Top Pick: Samsung 65" Smart 4K UHD TV (on sale for $680, was $800)
Walmart
Walmart is always a treasure trove of excellent deals, though the retailer is really pulling out all the stops for all the after-Christmas sales. Keep an eye out for TVs, computers, and tablets. One can't-miss discount? This incredible Samsung Crystal UHD TV, which is on sale for an unheard-of 50 percent off.
Other incredible deals:
Up to 38 percent off laptops — Top Pick: this ASUS VivoBook for $429 (was $489)
Up to 66 percent off home theater — Top Pick: FANGOR Bluetooth Projector Support (on sale for $100, was $300)
Up to 39 percent off TVs — Top Pick: TCL 55" Class 5-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Roku Smart TV (on sale for $500, was $700)
Home
HSN
Have family coming over for the holidays? HSN has a ton of deals on domestic decor, bedding and vacuums. (And why not? It is the Home Shopping Network, after all). One peerless pick? This Hunter HP600 Large True HEPA Air Purifier, which is on sale for $95 (was $143). And, oh yeah: If you're a first-time shopper, don't forget to take an extra $20 off with code HSN2022.
Other excellent deals:
Up to 50 percent off vacuums and floorcare — Top Pick: BISSELL iCONpet Cordless Stick Vacuum (on sale for $266, was $366)
Up to 33 percent off bedding — Top Pick: Warm & Cozy Plush to Sherpa 3-piece Comforter Set (on sale for $62, was $100)
Up to 56 percent off kitchen items — Top Pick: Safe-T-Grip 3-piece Set Ceramic Nonstick Frypans (on sale for $25, was $54)
QVC
QVC is a reliable source for deals year-round, but the retailer is especially bringing them post-Christmas. Keep an eye out for sales on kitchen essentials, vacuums and small appliances. One of the biggest markdowns is on this multifunctional everyday pan (on sale for 40 percent off), which lets you bring the char and smoky flavor you love indoors. Make sure to use code OFFER if you're a first-time QVC shopper, and you'll score an additional $15 off.
Other can't-miss deals:
Up to 44 percent off small appliances — Top Pick: Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 6.5-qt. Pressure Cooker Steam Fryer with SmartLid (on sale for $220, was $279)
Up to 48 percent off kitchen essentials — Top Pick: LocknLock Insulated Tote Bag with 3 Containers with Handles (on sale for $25, was $41)
Up to 45 percent off floor care — Top Pick: Shark VACMOP Pro Cordless Hard Floor Vacuum & Mop w/ 12 Pads (on sale for $70, was $110)
Style
Coach Outlet
Coach is all about great style that's crafted to last, and with incredible deals this week at Coach Outlet, you'll be able to save big on the trendiest favorites. That includes up to 60 percent off the famous Coach bags, like the iconic City Tote In Signature Canvas (on sale for $140, was $350).
Other amazing sales:
Up to 70 percent off apparel — Top Pick: Long Down Coat With Hood (on sale for $239, was $798)
Up to 60 percent off gifts — Top Pick: Coach Boxed 3 In 1 Wallet Gift Set In Signature Canvas (on sale for $91, was $228)
Up to 70 percent off accessories — Top Pick: Coach Bobbie Sunglasses (on sale for $63, was $211)
Kate Spade
Add a dash of polished sophistication and modern style to your wardrobe with the fabulous Kate Spade post-holiday sale, featuring an extra 40 percent off handbags and just about everything else. Need some inspo? Get a gander at the Kate Spade Bradley Medium Crossbody (on sale for $114 with code EXTRA40; was $228).
Other fab deals:
Extra 40 percent off bracelets — Top Pick: Kate Spade Heritage Spade Flower Hinged Bangle (on sale for $37, was $78)
Extra 40 percent off wallets — Top Pick: Kate Spade Roulette Slim Bifold Wallet (on sale for $66, was $138)
Extra 40 percent off wristlets & pouches — Top Pick: Kate Spade Roulette Pouch Wristlet (on sale for $42, was $88)
Nordstrom
Looking to stay on top of what's next in fashion? Nordstorm is definitely the place to start, and thanks to their post-Christmas sales, you'll be able to fill your shopping cart at a fraction of the price, including deals on women's clothing of up to 76 percent off, like the stylish Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater.
Other awesome discounts:
Up to 65 percent off handbags & wallets — Top Pick: Botkier Hudson Bite Size Leather Tote (on sale for $144, was $288)
Up to 74 percent off shoes — Top Pick: UGG McKay Water Resistant Bootie (on sale starting at $112.50, was $150)
Up to 67 percent off jewelry — Top Pick: Nordstrom Wax Seal Pendant Necklace (on sale starting at $19, was $39)
Nordstrom Rack
Style always meets savings at Nordstrom Rack, so imagine how great the savings are! Actually, you don't have to imagine, because we've collected some of our faves, including up to 50 percent off cold weather essentials like the classic Hunter Original Insulated Slipper Boot (on sale for $80, was $145)!
Other can't-miss deals:
Up to 61 percent off UGG — Top Pick: Textured Wool Blend Scarf (on sale for $40, was $85)
Up to 88 percent off women's coats —Top Pick: French Connection Cinch Waist Softshell Raincoat, $70 (was $140)
Up to 82 percent off boots — Top Pick: Cougar Helena Waterproof Chelsea Boot (on sale starting at $60, was $130)
