The 30 best 4th of July TV deals 2023 — Sony, Samsung, LG and more, up to 50% off

Don't miss out on these showstopping 4th of July TV deals! (Photo: Amazon)

With family and friends coming to visit and the smell of fresh-grilled bratwurst floating in the air, it's hard to spend time indoors on the 4th of July — but what about if it rains? Or if the humidity gets to be a bit much and you just want to head to the couch, pop a cold one and watch some sports? Whatever the reason, you'll need a great TV. The good news is that 4th of July TV sales are absolutely on fire this year, with tons of great offerings across the board. Some of these will arrive by the big day and others will set you up for a summer of fun. Ready? It's showtime!

24-inch TVs

INSIGNIA

Insignia 24-inch Fire TV

$65$120Save $55

This Fire TV is a whopping $65. That's almost 50% off, and the lowest price we have ever seen for a TV that isn't an old CRT sitting on the sidewalk. 

$65 at Amazon

If you need a small TV for use in a bedroom or the garage, it's hard to go wrong with this $65 beauty. Sure, it might not have all the bells and whistles, but it's wildly affordable for a model that has smart functionality built in.

  • Vizio 24-inch D-Series Full HD 1080p Smart TV

    $131$160
    Save $29
    See at Amazon

One shopper said, "I bought this to replace an older television and it's great. The picture quality is perfect and I love that it's a smart TV. It has a nice sturdy stand and has held up well since I bought it. I never buy anything without doing a lot of research and reading lots of reviews. I'm happy I went with this TV and I would recommend it to anyone looking for a good quality television at a good price."

32-inch to 49-inch TVs

Amazon

Amazon 32-inch Fire TV

$130$200Save $70

With support for HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Digital Audio, this wallet-friendly TV can completely change your viewing experience. 

$130 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV 2-Series is hard to compete with. Not only does it come with Alexa packed right in to the design, but it supports high-end features like high dynamic range (HDR) to give you a much improved viewing experience over a standard TV. You'll be able to control your smart home, stream Amazon Luna, and so much more, all from a single device.

"Install went quickly, TV was up and running fast. Wasn't long before I was surfing for things to watch. Best remote yet. Picture looks great. Whatever you want to use it for it's a good investment. I would buy one again," one customer said.

  • Philips 32-inch Smart Roku Borderless LED TV

    $118$168
    Save $50
    See at Walmart

  • Amazon Fire TV 43-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV

    $100$400
    Save $300
    See at Amazon

  • Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV

    $260$370
    Save $110
    See at Amazon

50-inch to 58-inch TVs

LG

LG 50-inch Class 4K Smart TV

$397$600Save $203

This TV has it all, from voice control to a beautiful Nanocell display. 

$397 at Amazon

LG's patented Nanocell Display tech means you'll have crisp, deep blacks and vivid colors. The TV can actually display over one billion different colors, which is a lot more than we even knew existed. It also has an AI processor inside that makes it easy to issue voice commands to the TV, upscale content and much more.

"Awesome picture and color quality compared to the UHD version. Nanocell TV is a very good improvement. Highly recommend to anyone who wants to have a high quality resolution and color quality for movies and gaming," one owner said.

  • Hisense 50-inch Class 4K UHD Smart Google TV

    $248$310
    Save $62
    See at Amazon

  • Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV

    $310$450
    Save $140
    See at Amazon

  • Samsung 55-inch Class QLED 4K Smart TV

    $698$798
    Save $100
    See at Amazon

  • LG B2 Series 55-inch Class OLED Smart TV

    $997$1,097
    Save $100
    See at Amazon

65-inch TVs and up

Insignia

Insignia 75-inch F30 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

$530$750Save $220

It's 75 inches of display for just over $500. That's a deal that's hard to beat. 

$530 at Amazon

This TV has it all — huge display, 4K resolution and Alexa voice control. If you're looking for the best bang-for-your-buck out there, this is it.

"The colors are vivid and bright; the sound is great like a movie theater experience... I have the Fire Stick built in; it makes setting up easy — no complications. Give the big brand a run for the money — the edges are thin, so more screen," one five-star reviewer said.

  • Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni 4K smart TV

    $600$800
    Save $200
    See at Amazon

  • Samsung 65-inch Class QLED Smart TV

    $898$998
    Save $100
    See at Amazon

  • Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni Series 4K smart TV

    $720$1,050
    Save $330
    See at Amazon

  • Vizio 75-inch 4K QLED HDR Smart TV

    $1,000$1,200
    Save $200
    See at Amazon