4th of July sales: Shop deals (up to 80% off) from Apple, Dyson, KitchenAid and more

Izabella Zaydenberg, Britt Ross and Taylor Lane
Updated ·8 min read
O, say can you see the savings? These 4th of July deals are on fire! (Photo: Samsung, Kate Spade, Dyson, Walmart)

Happy 4th of July! We hope that, amidst all that fun in the sun, you find some time to shop the summer sales. Most major retailers — from Apple to Amazon to Zappos — dropped blowout deals today. From TVs and kitchen appliances to grills and patio furniture, there are plenty of opportunities to score celebratory savings. We've curated the best discounts from the biggest retailers to serve up the very best 4th of July 2023 deals, and save you time and money in the meantime. Dig in!

Best TV deals

Best Buy, Amazon and Walmart are all offering massive tech discounts, so whether you need a new bedroom TV or want to revamp your entertainment center, we've got you fully covered. Check out our faves:

Amazon: Grab a 4K Smart Fire TV starting at $160, an Insignia 23-inch TV for just $65 or a Hisense 4K TV starting at $300.

  • Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV

    $65$120
    Save $55
    See at Amazon

  • TCL 32" Class 3-Series HD 720p LED Smart Roku TV

    $130$230
    Save $100
    See at Amazon

  • Vizio 40-inch D-Series Full HD 1080p Smart TV

    $170$230
    Save $60
    See at Amazon

Best Buy: Save up to $500 on select big screen TVs.

  • Toshiba 65" Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

    $330$530
    Save $200
    See at Best Buy

Samsung: Get up to $300 off The Frame QLED 4K TV, plus up to $2,000 off Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV.

Walmart: Snap up the savings on Vizio, Hisense and more top brands.

  • Hisense 43" Class 1080p FHD LED Roku Smart TV

    $178$299
    Save $121
    See at Walmart

  • Vizio 65" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV V655-J09

    $398$528
    Save $130
    See at Walmart

  • LG 70" Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV

    $498$648
    Save $150
    See at Walmart

Best headphones and earbud deals

Whether you want discreet buds for walking around town or large cans for your work-from-home setup, you can score a steal on Apple, Beats and more.

Amazon: Save a bundle on Apple, Beats and more.

  • Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds

    $99$129
    Save $30
    See at Amazon

  • Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones

    $169$350
    Save $181
    See at Amazon

  • Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds

    $200$249
    Save $49
    See at Amazon

Walmart: Grab top-rated headphones starting at just $20.

Best laptop, tablet and other tech deals

Whether you prefer to watch films on a small screen or just want a new tablet for gaming, you can score some serious savings on Lenovo, Apple, and all the biggest tech brands.

Amazon: Snap up massive savings on Apple, Jumper, Sgin, Lenovo and more.

Walmart: Save $60 on an Apple iPad, up to $200 off a Gateway Notebook and more.

Best kitchen deals

From snazzy small appliances to colorful cookware, you'll be able to give your kitchen the overhaul your culinary-minded self deserves — without breaking the bank. Scoop up some steep discounts on favorites from Ninja, Instant Pot, Keurig, KitchenAid, Our Place, Vitamix and more.

Amazon: Save up to 60% on popular kitchen brands like Ninja, Keurig, Instant Pot and more.

  • Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 Pressure Cooker SmartLid

    $109$280
    Save $171
    See at Amazon

  • Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Air Fryer and Electric Pressure Cooker Combo

    $130$170
    Save $40
    See at Amazon

Home Depot: Get up to 30% off small kitchen appliances, including blenders, air fryers, toaster ovens and more.

HSN: Save a bundle on everything from cookware sets and small appliances to drinkware and kitchen accessories.

  • Curtis Stone Dura-Pan 11-Piece Cookware Set

    $150$296
    Save $146
    See at HSN

Our Place: Save $60 on the Duo featuring the bestselling Always Pan and Perfect Pot.

Solo Stove: Nab up to 40% off top-rated fire pits.

Target: Save big on kitchen essentials from top brands like Ninja, Black+Decker, Mr. Coffee and more.

Walmart: Score great deals on brands like KitchenAid, Vitamix, Cuisinart and more.

  • KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

    $332$450
    Save $118
    See at Walmart

Best vacuum deals

It's time to suck up some serious savings! We found great deals on everything from robovacs to stick vacs, upright models and even carpet steamers to get your floors in tip-top shape. Save on Hoover, Bissell, iRobot Roombas, Shark and, yes, even Dyson.

Amazon: Score a No. 1 bestselling Shark robo-vac for $300 off and enjoy great savings on iRobot Roombas, Bissell pet vacs and more.

  • Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner

    $100$266
    Save $166 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Bissell Featherweight Stick Lightweight Bagless Vacuum

    $27$34
    Save $7
    See at Amazon

Dyson: Save up to $170 on cordless vacuums.

Target: Save big on top brands like Hoover, Bissell, Shark and more, with vacuums starting at under $50.

  • Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner Machine

    $170$230
    Save $60
    See at Target

Walmart: Take over 30% off select Dyson vacuums, along with savings on Eufy, Bissell and more.

  • Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin Upright Vacuum

    $190$300
    Save $110
    See at Walmart

  • Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner

    $99$123
    Save $24
    See at Walmart

Wayfair: Score huge savings on brands including Bissell, Dyson, Kenmore, Hoover, Shark and more, with select vacuums under $100.

  • Bissell Symphony Pet All-In-One Vacuum and Steam Mop

    $100$240
    Save $140
    See at Wayfair

Best bedding and mattress deals

Does your creaky old mattress have you waking up on the wrong side of the bed? Better change that! The holiday is the perfect time to snag rare deals on all of the hits, like Tempur-Pedic, Avocado, Sleep Number and Casper, just to name a few. FYI: all prices listed are for queen-size models, unless otherwise noted.

Amazon: Save $200 on a top-selling Nectar mattress, plus score great discounts on pillows, bedding sets and more.

  • Utopia Bedding Cooling Queen-Size Pillows, Set of 2

    $20$36
    Save $16 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Nectar Queen Gel Memory Foam Mattress

    $699$899
    Save $200
    See at Amazon