4th of July sales: Shop deals (up to 80% off) from Apple, Dyson, KitchenAid and more
Happy 4th of July! We hope that, amidst all that fun in the sun, you find some time to shop the summer sales. Most major retailers — from Apple to Amazon to Zappos — dropped blowout deals today. From TVs and kitchen appliances to grills and patio furniture, there are plenty of opportunities to score celebratory savings. We've curated the best discounts from the biggest retailers to serve up the very best 4th of July 2023 deals, and save you time and money in the meantime. Dig in!
Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Air Fryer and Electric Pressure Cooker Combo$130$170Save $40
CGK Unlimited Queen-Size Sheet Set$24$40Save $16 with coupon
Avocado Latex Mattress$2,699$2,999Save $300 with code
Brooklinen Luxe Core Sheet Set$151$189Save $38
Bear Original Mattress$649$998Save $349
Casper Original Mattress$1,036$1,295Save $259
Cocoon by Sealy Chill Mattress$699$1,079Save $380
Helix Midnight Luxe$1,780$2,374Save $593 with code
Nectar Premier Mattress$999$1,499Save $500
Linen Duvet Cover$224$320Save $96
Purple Mattress$1,299$1,399Save $100
Saatva Classic Mattress$1,695$1,995Save $300
Serta iComfortECO Smooth Hybrid$1,600$2,499Save $899
Sleep Number 360 i8 Smart Bed$2,799$3,999Save $1,200
Tempur-Breeze Mattress$4,099$4,599Save $500
Tuft & Needle Mint Mattress$1,356$1,595Save $239
Linenspa Dreamer 12" Hybrid Mattress$328$563Save $235
Clara Clark 4-Piece Queen-Size Bed Sheets Set$25$46Save $21
Wayfair Sleep 10" Medium Memory Foam Mattress$250$450Save $200
Anrabess Maxi Spaghetti Strap Dress$43$60Save $17
Funkymonkey Comfort Slides$25$31Save $6
Hanes Ultimate T-shirt Soft Wire-free Bra$19$40Save $21
Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Shoes$53$75Save $22 with code
Coach Willow Shoulder Bag$198$395Save $198
Coach Mollie Bucket Bag 22$135$398Save $263 with coupon
Cozy Earth Bamboo Jogger Pant$132$165Save $33
Everlane The Summer Slouch Jean$44$98Save $54
Kate Spade All Day Large Zip-top Tote$131$328Save $197 with code
Kate Spade Rosie Large Tote$149$499Save $350
Lululemon Power Thru High-Rise Tight 25"$49$128Save $79
Miraclesuit Warp Speed Escape Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit$99$198Save $99
Signature Poplin Short-Sleeve Button-Down Shirt$42$78Save $36 with code
Madewell Sophia Cami Tiered Midi Dress in Dot$63$138Save $75 with code
Nike Cosmic Unity 2$73$160Save $87
Caslon Tulip Hem Linen Pants$40$59Save $19
Tory Burch Metal Miller Soft Leather Sandal$174$248Save $74
Polo Ralph Lauren High Waist Linen Shorts$182$228Save $46
Tory Burch McGraw Painted Bucket Bag$269$448Save $179
Pink Cotton Cheekster Panty$4$10Save $6
Time and Tru Short Sleeve Tiered Knit Dress$11$15Save $4
Auckpure Tank Top$7$50Save $43
Oofos Oolala Luxe$49$75Save $26
Zerogrand Crisscross Sandal$80$150Save $70 with code
Lands' End Chlorine Resistant Scoop Neck One Piece$44$63Save $19 with code
Vince Camuto Ceemilo Sandal$72$119Save $47 with code
Vince Camuto Menkara Boot$84$149Save $65 with code
Mark & Graham Isla Wicker Clutch$80$100Save $20
Cosrx Advanced Snail 92 All in one Cream$14$25Save $11
Tree of Life Retinol Serum$15$19Save $4
RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Daily Face Moisturizer with Sunscreen SPF 30$15$24Save $9
L'Oreal Paris Collagen Moisture Filler Day Night Cream$9$11Save $2
No7 Laboratories Firming Booster Serum with Hyaluronic Acid and Anti-Aging Peptides$22$35Save $13
Clinique Hydrate & Glow Skincare Set$34$42Save $8
Vichy LiftActiv Vitamin C Brightening Face Serum$26$35Save $9
Voluspa Mini Jar Candle Duo$23$38Save $15
Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm$54$68Save $14 with code
Best TV deals
Best Buy, Amazon and Walmart are all offering massive tech discounts, so whether you need a new bedroom TV or want to revamp your entertainment center, we've got you fully covered. Check out our faves:
Amazon: Grab a 4K Smart Fire TV starting at $160, an Insignia 23-inch TV for just $65 or a Hisense 4K TV starting at $300.
Best Buy: Save up to $500 on select big screen TVs.
Samsung: Get up to $300 off The Frame QLED 4K TV, plus up to $2,000 off Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV.
Walmart: Snap up the savings on Vizio, Hisense and more top brands.
Best headphones and earbud deals
Whether you want discreet buds for walking around town or large cans for your work-from-home setup, you can score a steal on Apple, Beats and more.
Amazon: Save a bundle on Apple, Beats and more.
Walmart: Grab top-rated headphones starting at just $20.
Best laptop, tablet and other tech deals
Whether you prefer to watch films on a small screen or just want a new tablet for gaming, you can score some serious savings on Lenovo, Apple, and all the biggest tech brands.
Amazon: Snap up massive savings on Apple, Jumper, Sgin, Lenovo and more.
Walmart: Save $60 on an Apple iPad, up to $200 off a Gateway Notebook and more.
Best kitchen deals
From snazzy small appliances to colorful cookware, you'll be able to give your kitchen the overhaul your culinary-minded self deserves — without breaking the bank. Scoop up some steep discounts on favorites from Ninja, Instant Pot, Keurig, KitchenAid, Our Place, Vitamix and more.
Amazon: Save up to 60% on popular kitchen brands like Ninja, Keurig, Instant Pot and more.
Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Air Fryer and Electric Pressure Cooker Combo$130$170Save $40
Home Depot: Get up to 30% off small kitchen appliances, including blenders, air fryers, toaster ovens and more.
HSN: Save a bundle on everything from cookware sets and small appliances to drinkware and kitchen accessories.
Our Place: Save $60 on the Duo featuring the bestselling Always Pan and Perfect Pot.
Solo Stove: Nab up to 40% off top-rated fire pits.
Target: Save big on kitchen essentials from top brands like Ninja, Black+Decker, Mr. Coffee and more.
Walmart: Score great deals on brands like KitchenAid, Vitamix, Cuisinart and more.
Best vacuum deals
It's time to suck up some serious savings! We found great deals on everything from robovacs to stick vacs, upright models and even carpet steamers to get your floors in tip-top shape. Save on Hoover, Bissell, iRobot Roombas, Shark and, yes, even Dyson.
Amazon: Score a No. 1 bestselling Shark robo-vac for $300 off and enjoy great savings on iRobot Roombas, Bissell pet vacs and more.
Dyson: Save up to $170 on cordless vacuums.
Target: Save big on top brands like Hoover, Bissell, Shark and more, with vacuums starting at under $50.
Walmart: Take over 30% off select Dyson vacuums, along with savings on Eufy, Bissell and more.
Wayfair: Score huge savings on brands including Bissell, Dyson, Kenmore, Hoover, Shark and more, with select vacuums under $100.
Best bedding and mattress deals
Does your creaky old mattress have you waking up on the wrong side of the bed? Better change that! The holiday is the perfect time to snag rare deals on all of the hits, like Tempur-Pedic, Avocado, Sleep Number and Casper, just to name a few. FYI: all prices listed are for queen-size models, unless otherwise noted.
Amazon: Save $200 on a top-selling Nectar mattress, plus score great discounts on pillows, bedding sets and more.