4th of July sales: Shop deals (up to 80% off) from Apple, Dyson, KitchenAid and more

O, say can you see the savings? These 4th of July deals are on fire! (Photo: Samsung, Kate Spade, Dyson, Walmart)

Happy 4th of July! We hope that, amidst all that fun in the sun, you find some time to shop the summer sales. Most major retailers — from Apple to Amazon to Zappos — dropped blowout deals today. From TVs and kitchen appliances to grills and patio furniture, there are plenty of opportunities to score celebratory savings. We've curated the best discounts from the biggest retailers to serve up the very best 4th of July 2023 deals, and save you time and money in the meantime. Dig in!

Best TV deals

Best Buy, Amazon and Walmart are all offering massive tech discounts, so whether you need a new bedroom TV or want to revamp your entertainment center, we've got you fully covered. Check out our faves:

Amazon: Grab a 4K Smart Fire TV starting at $160, an Insignia 23-inch TV for just $65 or a Hisense 4K TV starting at $300.

Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV $65 $120 Save $55 See at Amazon

TCL 32" Class 3-Series HD 720p LED Smart Roku TV $130 $230 Save $100 See at Amazon

Vizio 40-inch D-Series Full HD 1080p Smart TV $170 $230 Save $60 See at Amazon

Best Buy: Save up to $500 on select big screen TVs.

Toshiba 65" Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $330 $530 Save $200 See at Best Buy

Samsung: Get up to $300 off The Frame QLED 4K TV, plus up to $2,000 off Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV.

65” Samsung The Frame Smart TV $1,800 $2,000 Save $200 See at Walmart

Walmart: Snap up the savings on Vizio, Hisense and more top brands.

Hisense 43" Class 1080p FHD LED Roku Smart TV $178 $299 Save $121 See at Walmart

Vizio 65" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV V655-J09 $398 $528 Save $130 See at Walmart

LG 70" Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV $498 $648 Save $150 See at Walmart

Best headphones and earbud deals

Whether you want discreet buds for walking around town or large cans for your work-from-home setup, you can score a steal on Apple, Beats and more.

Amazon: Save a bundle on Apple, Beats and more.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds $99 $129 Save $30 See at Amazon

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones $169 $350 Save $181 See at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds $200 $249 Save $49 See at Amazon

Walmart: Grab top-rated headphones starting at just $20.

Vilinice Noise Cancelling Headphones $19 $100 Save $81 See at Walmart

Cshidworld Wireless Earbuds $20 $23 Save $3 See at Walmart

Skullcandy Indy XT ANC $49 $99 Save $50 See at Walmart

Best laptop, tablet and other tech deals

Whether you prefer to watch films on a small screen or just want a new tablet for gaming, you can score some serious savings on Lenovo, Apple, and all the biggest tech brands.

Amazon: Snap up massive savings on Apple, Jumper, Sgin, Lenovo and more.

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet $90 $190 Save $100 See at Amazon

Jumper 16-inch Laptop $290 $1,200 Save $910 See at Amazon

Sgin Laptop $260 $960 Save $700 See at Amazon

Walmart: Save $60 on an Apple iPad, up to $200 off a Gateway Notebook and more.

Onn. 10.1" Tablet Pro $99 $199 Save $100 See at Walmart

Gateway 13.3" Ultra Slim Notebook $300 $349 Save $49 See at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite $249 $349 Save $100 See at Walmart

Best kitchen deals

From snazzy small appliances to colorful cookware, you'll be able to give your kitchen the overhaul your culinary-minded self deserves — without breaking the bank. Scoop up some steep discounts on favorites from Ninja, Instant Pot, Keurig, KitchenAid, Our Place, Vitamix and more.

Amazon: Save up to 60% on popular kitchen brands like Ninja, Keurig, Instant Pot and more.

Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 Pressure Cooker SmartLid $109 $280 Save $171 See at Amazon

Cuisinart 11-Piece Cookware Set $170 $450 Save $280 See at Amazon

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Air Fryer and Electric Pressure Cooker Combo $130 $170 Save $40 See at Amazon

Home Depot: Get up to 30% off small kitchen appliances, including blenders, air fryers, toaster ovens and more.

Blendtec Classic 90-Oz Blender $230 $329 Save $99 See at Home Depot

HSN: Save a bundle on everything from cookware sets and small appliances to drinkware and kitchen accessories.

Curtis Stone Dura-Pan 11-Piece Cookware Set $150 $296 Save $146 See at HSN

Our Place: Save $60 on the Duo featuring the bestselling Always Pan and Perfect Pot.

Our Place Home Cook Duo $255 $315 Save $60 See at Our Place

Solo Stove: Nab up to 40% off top-rated fire pits.

Solo Stove Bonfire + Stand 2.0 $260 $470 Save $210 See at Solo Stove

Target: Save big on kitchen essentials from top brands like Ninja, Black+Decker, Mr. Coffee and more.

Ninja DualBrew Coffee Maker $130 $200 Save $70 See at Target

Walmart: Score great deals on brands like KitchenAid, Vitamix, Cuisinart and more.

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer $332 $450 Save $118 See at Walmart

Cuisinart Elemental 8-Cup Food Processor $86 $105 Save $19 See at Walmart

Best vacuum deals

It's time to suck up some serious savings! We found great deals on everything from robovacs to stick vacs, upright models and even carpet steamers to get your floors in tip-top shape. Save on Hoover, Bissell, iRobot Roombas, Shark and, yes, even Dyson.

Amazon: Score a No. 1 bestselling Shark robo-vac for $300 off and enjoy great savings on iRobot Roombas, Bissell pet vacs and more.

Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner $100 $266 Save $166 with coupon See at Amazon

Shark IQ Self-Empty Robot Vacuum $300 $600 Save $300 See at Amazon

Bissell Featherweight Stick Lightweight Bagless Vacuum $27 $34 Save $7 See at Amazon

Dyson: Save up to $170 on cordless vacuums.

Dyson V8 Absolute $350 $520 Save $170 See at Dyson

Target: Save big on top brands like Hoover, Bissell, Shark and more, with vacuums starting at under $50.

Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner Machine $170 $230 Save $60 See at Target

Walmart: Take over 30% off select Dyson vacuums, along with savings on Eufy, Bissell and more.

Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin Upright Vacuum $190 $300 Save $110 See at Walmart

Anker Eufy 25C Robot Vacuum $129 $250 Save $121 See at Walmart

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner $99 $123 Save $24 See at Walmart

Wayfair: Score huge savings on brands including Bissell, Dyson, Kenmore, Hoover, Shark and more, with select vacuums under $100.

Bissell Symphony Pet All-In-One Vacuum and Steam Mop $100 $240 Save $140 See at Wayfair

Best bedding and mattress deals

Does your creaky old mattress have you waking up on the wrong side of the bed? Better change that! The holiday is the perfect time to snag rare deals on all of the hits, like Tempur-Pedic, Avocado, Sleep Number and Casper, just to name a few. FYI: all prices listed are for queen-size models, unless otherwise noted.

Amazon: Save $200 on a top-selling Nectar mattress, plus score great discounts on pillows, bedding sets and more.

Utopia Bedding Cooling Queen-Size Pillows, Set of 2 $20 $36 Save $16 with coupon See at Amazon