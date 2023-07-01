4th of July sales: Shop deals (up to 80% off) from Apple, Dyson, Zappos and more

O say, can you see...the sales? (Photo: Samsung, Kate Spade, Dyson, Walmart)

It's nearly here! 4th of July is right around the corner — and between all the fun in the sun, there's no better time to shop the summer sales. Most major retailers — from Apple to Amazon to Zappos — are having huge blowouts in anticipation of the big day. From TVs and kitchen updates to grills and furniture, there are plenty of opportunities to score this weekend — and save big in the meantime. We've curated the best discounts from the biggest retailers to serve up the very best 4th of July 2023 deals for you. Dig in!

Best TV deals

The biggest retailers are all offering massive discounts on electronics, so whether you need a new bedroom TV or want to revamp your entertainment center, we've got you fully covered. Here are some of our faves:

Amazon: Score a 4K Smart Fire TV starting at $160, an Insignia 23-inch TV for just $65 or a Hisense 4K TV starting at $300.

Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV $65 $120 Save $55 See at Amazon

Vizio 40-inch D-Series Full HD 1080p Smart TV $168 $230 Save $62 See at Amazon

Hisense 58-inch ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $400 $600 Save $200 See at Amazon

Best Buy: Save up to $500 on select big screen TVs.

Toshiba 65" Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $330 $530 Save $200 See at Best Buy

Samsung: Get up to $300 off The Frame QLED 4K TV, plus up to $2,000 off Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV.

65” Samsung The Frame Smart TV $1,800 $2,000 Save $200 See at Walmart

Walmart: Score savings on Vizio, Hisense and more top brands.

Vizio 65" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV V655-J09 $398 $528 Save $130 See at Walmart

Hisense 43" Class 1080p FHD LED Roku Smart TV $178 $299 Save $121 See at Walmart

Best headphones and earbud deals

Whether you want discreet buds for your next workout or large cans for your work-from-home setup, you can score a steal on Apple, Beats and more.

Amazon: Save on Apple, Beats and more.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds $99 $129 Save $30 See at Amazon

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones $169 $350 Save $181 See at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds $200 $249 Save $49 See at Amazon

Walmart: Score top-rated headphones starting at just $20.

Vilinice Noise Cancelling Headphones $20 $100 Save $80 See at Walmart

Cshidworld Wireless Earbuds $20 $23 Save $3 See at Walmart

Skullcandy Indy XT ANC $49 $99 Save $50 See at Walmart

Best laptop, tablet and other tech deals

Whether you prefer to watch films on a small screen or just want a new tablet for gaming, you can score some serious savings on Lenovo, Apple, and all the biggest tech brands.

Amazon: Save on Apple, Jumper, Sgin, Lenovo and more.

Jumper 16-inch Laptop $280 $1,200 Save $920 See at Amazon

Sgin Laptop $260 $960 Save $700 See at Amazon

MacBook Air Laptop $800 $999 Save $199 See at Amazon

Walmart: Save $60 on an Apple iPad, up to $200 off a Gateway Notebook and more.

onn. 10.1" Tablet Pro $99 $199 Save $100 See at Walmart

Gateway 13.3" Ultra Slim Notebook $285 $349 Save $64 See at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite $249 $349 Save $100 See at Walmart

Best kitchen deals

From snazzy small appliances to colorful cookware, you'll be able to give your kitchen the overhaul your culinary-minded self deserves — without breaking the bank. Scoop up some steep discounts on favorites from Ninja, Keurig, KitchenAid, Vitamix and more.

Amazon: Save up to 60% on popular kitchen brands like Ninja, Keurig, Instant Pot and more.

Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 Pressure Cooker SmartLid $109 $280 Save $171 See at Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker $60 $100 Save $40 See at Amazon

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Air Fryer and Electric Pressure Cooker Combo $130 $170 Save $40 See at Amazon

Home Depot: Save up to 30% on small kitchen appliances, including blenders, air fryers, toaster ovens and more.

Blendtec Classic 90-Oz Blender $210 $329 Save $119 See at Home Depot

HSN: Save big on everything from cookware sets and small appliances to drinkware and kitchen accessories.

Curtis Stone Dura-Pan 11-Piece Cookware Set $150 $296 Save $146 See at HSN

Our Place: Save $60 on the Duo featuring the bestselling Always Pan and Perfect Pot.

Our Place Home Cook Duo $255 $315 Save $60 See at Our Place

QVC: Save big on KitchenAid stand mixers, Ninja appliances and more.

Ninja Speedi 6-Qt Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer $130 $200 Save $70 See at QVC

Solo Stove: Save up to 40% on fire pits.

Solo Stove Bonfire + Stand 2.0 $260 $470 Save $210 See at Solo Stove

Target: Save big on kitchen essentials from top brands like Ninja, Black+Decker, Mr. Coffee and more.

Ninja DualBrew Coffee Maker $130 $200 Save $70 See at Target

Walmart: Score great deals on brands like KitchenAid, Vitamix, Cuisinart and more.

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer $332 $450 Save $118 See at Walmart

Vitamix One Blender $130 $250 Save $120 See at Walmart

Cuisinart Elemental 8-Cup Food Processor $86 $105 Save $19 See at Walmart

Best vacuum deals

It's time to suck up some serious savings! We found great deals on everything from robo-vacs to stick vacuums, upright models and even carpet steamers to get your floors in tip-top shape. Save on Bissell, iRobot Roombas, Shark and, yes, even Dyson.

Amazon: Score a No. 1 bestselling Shark robo-vac for $300 off and enjoy great savings on iRobot Roombas, Bissell pet vacs and more.

Shark IQ Self-Empty Robot Vacuum $300 $600 Save $300 See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 671 Robot Vacuum $210 $350 Save $140 See at Amazon

Bissell PowerGlide Pet Slim Corded Vacuum $130 $180 Save $50 See at Amazon

Dyson: Save up to $170 on cordless vacuums.

Dyson V8 Absolute $350 $520 Save $170 See at Dyson

Target: Save big on top brands like Hoover, Bissell, Shark and more, with vacuums starting at under $50.

Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner Machine $150 $230 Save $80 See at Target

Walmart: Take over 30% off select Dyson vacuums, along with savings on Eufy, Bissell and more.

Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin Upright Vacuum $190 $300 Save $110 See at Walmart

Anker Eufy 25C Robot Vacuum $129 $250 Save $121 See at Walmart

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner $99 $123 Save $24 See at Walmart

Wayfair: Score huge savings on brands including Bissell, Dyson, Kenmore, Hoover, Shark and more, with select vacuums under $100.

Bissell Symphony Pet All-In-One Vacuum and Steam Mop $100 $240 Save $140 See at Wayfair

Best bedding and mattress deals

Does your creaky old mattress have you waking up on the wrong side of the bed? Better change that! The holiday weekend is the perfect time to snag rare deals on all of the hits, like Tempur-Pedic, Avocado, Sleep Number and Casper, just to name a few. FYI: all prices listed are for queen-size models, unless otherwise noted.

Amazon: Save $200 on a top-selling Nectar mattress, plus score great discounts on pillows, bedding sets and more.

Utopia Bedding Cooling Queen-Size Pillows, Set of 2 $25 $36 Save $11 See at Amazon