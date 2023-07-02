The best 4th of July mattress sales 2023: Save up to $600 on Casper, TempurPedic and more

There are so many great options on sale! (Photo: Amazon, Casper)

Fact: Waking up with a backache isn't exactly the best way to start your day. If this has been happening to you on a regular basis, it's time to consider investing in a new mattress. Luckily, a huge range of retailers are offering mega sales on mattresses for 4th of July weekend, so you can save a buck and your back. You can find massive discounts on models from top-tier brands, including Casper, TempurPedic, Sealy and more. Scroll down for serious savings.

Amazon Lucid 5-Inch Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress, Queen $154 $200 Save $46 How about a popular mattress for just $154? This popular choice has a charcoal base to help keep it fresh and reduce the risk of odor building up over time. Enjoy a ventilated gel memory foam layer, along with a four-inch high-density support foam layer for a firm feel. The mattress' low profile means it can work on standalone beds or bunks. $154 at Amazon

Nectar Nectar Memory Foam Mattress, Queen $699 $1,049 Save $350 Nectar is offering 33% off everything for the holiday weekend. The brand's signature 12-inch memory mattress is made from CertiPUR-US certified foams and has five different layers to keep you comfortable while you snooze. Enjoy a 365-day home trial. $699 at Nectar

Helix Helix Midnight Mattress, Queen $999 $1,332 Save $333 Helix's Midnight mattress has a medium-firm feel that works for just about everyone. Enjoy pressure point relief, along with a 100 night sleep trial for the just in case. You can choose from the brand's standard cooling cover or upgrade with a GlacioTex Cooling Cover if you're a particularly sweaty sleeper. Right now, this mattress comes with a free set of pillows. $999 at Helix

Amazon Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12-Inch Plush Hybrid Mattress, Queen $320 $478 Save $158 The Ashley Chime mattress uses a mix of innersprings and memory foam for your comfort. It also includes two inches of high-density quilt foam for a plush feel. Right now, this 12-inch model is an impressive 33% off. $320 at Amazon

Amazon Sealy 8" Firm Adaptive Memory Foam Mattress, Queen $288 $341 Save $53 This popular mattress is under $300 for 4th of July weekend! It boasts Sealy's special CopperChill Technology and cooling memory foam to help keep you cool and dry while you sleep. With a firm feel, it's great for those who require a little extra support. $288 at Amazon

Casper The Casper Mattress, Queen $796 $995 Save $199 Casper's signature mattress is a consistent fan-favorite, thanks to its multi-layer foam construction that delivers a medium-firm feel. The mattress includes the brand's special AirScape Technology to increase airflow and reduce the risk of overheating in bed. Right now, you'll save up to 25% off sitewide. $796 at Casper

Amazon Tuft & Needle Mint Mattress, Queen $931 $1,095 Save $164 Tend to sleep hot? This Tuft & Needle Mint memory foam mattress is here to help. It has special cooling technology to prevent overheating, along with pressure relief zones. The mattress even has a washable top cover in case of spills. $931 at Tuft & Needle

Amazon Dream Cloud Mattress, Queen $799 $899 Save $100 If you like mattresses with a little height, consider this deal: The Dream Cloud mattress is a whopping 14 inches high. It's a hybrid mattress with five layers of gel memory foam and coils for your comfort. There's even a cashmere cover for an extra cooling feel. $799 at Amazon

Leesa Leesa Original Foam 10-Inch Mattress, Queen $1,099 $11,299 Save $10,200 Like your mattress on the firmer side? The Leesa Original mattress provides plenty of support without feeling like you're sleeping on a rock. It offers 10 inches of cooling and memory foam, and comes with a 10-year limited warranty for the just-in-case. $1,099 at Amazon

Saatva Saatva Classic Mattress, Queen $1,695 $1,995 Save $300 Saatva is offering up to $600 off its mattresses this weekend! The brand's Classic mattress features a dual-coil design, along with your choice of an 11.5- or 14.5-inch height. You also get to pick if you want your mattress to be "plush soft," "luxury firm" or "firm." $1,695 at Saatva

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

