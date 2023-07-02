Why you can trust us
The best 4th of July mattress sales 2023: Save up to $600 on Casper, TempurPedic and more

Korin Miller
Updated ·1 min read
There are so many great options on sale! (Photo: Amazon, Casper)

Fact: Waking up with a backache isn't exactly the best way to start your day. If this has been happening to you on a regular basis, it's time to consider investing in a new mattress. Luckily, a huge range of retailers are offering mega sales on mattresses for 4th of July weekend, so you can save a buck and your back. You can find massive discounts on models from top-tier brands, including Casper, TempurPedic, Sealy and more. Scroll down for serious savings.

Amazon

Lucid 5-Inch Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress, Queen

$154$200Save $46

How about a popular mattress for just $154? This popular choice has a charcoal base to help keep it fresh and reduce the risk of odor building up over time. Enjoy a ventilated gel memory foam layer, along with a four-inch high-density support foam layer for a firm feel. The mattress' low profile means it can work on standalone beds or bunks.

$154 at Amazon
Nectar

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress, Queen

$699$1,049Save $350

Nectar is offering 33% off everything for the holiday weekend. The brand's signature 12-inch memory mattress is made from CertiPUR-US certified foams and has five different layers to keep you comfortable while you snooze. Enjoy a 365-day home trial. 

$699 at Nectar
Helix

Helix Midnight Mattress, Queen

$999$1,332Save $333

Helix's Midnight mattress has a medium-firm feel that works for just about everyone. Enjoy pressure point relief, along with a 100 night sleep trial for the just in case. You can choose from the brand's standard cooling cover or upgrade with a GlacioTex Cooling Cover if you're a particularly sweaty sleeper. Right now, this mattress comes with a free set of pillows.  

$999 at Helix
Amazon

Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12-Inch Plush Hybrid Mattress, Queen

$320$478Save $158

The Ashley Chime mattress uses a mix of innersprings and memory foam for your comfort. It also includes two inches of high-density quilt foam for a plush feel. Right now, this 12-inch model is an impressive 33% off.

$320 at Amazon
Amazon

Sealy 8" Firm Adaptive Memory Foam Mattress, Queen

$288$341Save $53

This popular mattress is under $300 for 4th of July weekend! It boasts Sealy's special CopperChill Technology and cooling memory foam to help keep you cool and dry while you sleep. With a firm feel, it's great for those who require a little extra support.

$288 at Amazon
Casper

The Casper Mattress, Queen

$796$995Save $199

Casper's signature mattress is a consistent fan-favorite, thanks to its multi-layer foam construction that delivers a medium-firm feel. The mattress includes the brand's special AirScape Technology to increase airflow and reduce the risk of overheating in bed. Right now, you'll save up to 25% off sitewide.

$796 at Casper
Amazon

Tuft & Needle Mint Mattress, Queen

$931$1,095Save $164

Tend to sleep hot? This Tuft & Needle Mint memory foam mattress is here to help. It has special cooling technology to prevent overheating, along with pressure relief zones. The mattress even has a washable top cover in case of spills. 

$931 at Tuft & Needle
Amazon

Dream Cloud Mattress, Queen

$799$899Save $100

If you like mattresses with a little height, consider this deal: The Dream Cloud mattress is a whopping 14 inches high. It's a hybrid mattress with five layers of gel memory foam and coils for your comfort. There's even a cashmere cover for an extra cooling feel.

$799 at Amazon
Leesa

Leesa Original Foam 10-Inch Mattress, Queen

$1,099$11,299Save $10,200

Like your mattress on the firmer side? The Leesa Original mattress provides plenty of support without feeling like you're sleeping on a rock. It offers 10 inches of cooling and memory foam, and comes with a 10-year limited warranty for the just-in-case.

$1,099 at Amazon
Saatva

Saatva Classic Mattress, Queen

$1,695$1,995Save $300

Saatva is offering up to $600 off its mattresses this weekend! The brand's Classic mattress features a dual-coil design, along with your choice of an 11.5- or 14.5-inch height. You also get to pick if you want your mattress to be "plush soft," "luxury firm" or "firm." 

$1,695 at Saatva

