The best 4th of July laptop deals: save up to 75% on Apple, Lenovo, Asus and more

We hold these truths to be self-evident. In other words, you'd be nuts to pass on these laptop deals. (Photo: Amazon)

The 4th of July is all about spending time with family, honoring the birth of America and celebrating freedom. In this case, freedom from overpriced computer hardware! It's in that patriotic spirit that we implore you to save big on a variety of laptops from your favorite brands, ranging from Apple to Lenovo and more. Boot up and let's get busy!

Best 4th of July Apple laptop deals

Apple Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop $800 $999 Save $199 This powerhouse Mac is down to just $800; that's $200 off its usual price. It comes with 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and a gorgeous 13-inch Retina display. $800 at Amazon

"I love it," said one shopper. "I’ve had PCs my whole life. I thought I’d have a hard time adjusting, but I didn’t at all. I love how it connects across all my devices, iPhone. Apple Watch and the MacBook. I’m hooked!"

Apple Apple 2022 MacBook Pro Laptop $1,099 $1,299 Save $200 If you're looking for something with a bit more power than the Air, go Pro! It has similar specs but superior processing power for all the video and image rendering you can imagine ... and some that you can't. $1,099 at Amazon

One user raved, "This is an incredible laptop. The laptop is sleek and sophisticated with incredible ease of use. I am impressed with the design, and the function is as perfect as you’d expect an Apple product to be. I highly recommend this product."

Apple Apple 2023 MacBook Air Laptop $1,199 $1,299 Save $100 This is the latest version of the Macbook Air. It only released recently, but it has already dropped a Benjamin in this limited-time sale. $1,199 at Amazon

One user summed it up thusly: "A dream come true."

Best 4th of July laptop deals

SGIN Sgin 15.6-inch laptop $260 $960 Save $700 This laptop is a whopping 73% off, but don't let its puny price make you think it's a weakling: it comes with a 2.8GHz processor, 128GB SSD, and 4GB RAM. $260 at Amazon

"I purchased this laptop for myself," began this reviewer's tale. "I did not need anything overly fancy, and it needed to be within my budget. This laptop is a lot faster than I expected, and it is perfect for what I needed it for. I have a small business, and it works perfect for that. It is a great laptop for the price! Glad that I decided to purchase this laptop after all the research that I had done. Definitely worth the price!" What a story, huh?

jumper Jumper 16-inch Laptop $280 $1,200 Save $920 This 4th of July, you have the unalienable right to a dependable workaday computer for less than $300. This beauty is 77% off, with 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD, and a complimentary one-year subscription to Office 365. God bless America! $280 at Amazon

This consumer made a compelling case: "A lot of nice features; 16" viewable screen, HD resolution, 512 GB SSD with an additional storage compartment for 256 GB SSD, 16 GB ram, quad core processor and built in 1GB camera. The processor goes from 2 to 2.5 GB on all four cores and up to 2.9 GB on a single core. Comes with Windows 11. It has a quality look and feel. Good components are used in this build for the price point. Very easy to get up and running and personalize. No problems or issues and I would definitely purchase again."

SGIN Sgin 17-inch Laptop $300 $1,200 Save $900 If you need a laptop with a large display and a teeny price tag, you can't go wrong with this 17-inch screen. (Not to mention the 4GB of RAM, 128GB SSD, and a 2.5GHz processor behind it). This baby's been discounted 75% discount from its usual price. $300 at Amazon

"I was nervous about ordering a laptop that wasn't one of the 'big names', but I'm so glad I trusted the reviews and went for it! My old laptop died...I work two jobs from home, so I was in a time crunch and on a budget. No computer = lost income from both jobs," one user lamented. "This has been perfect!... All I had to do was install the work-related software I needed and I was up and running same day, no issues, no lag, etc...perfect!"

Best 4th of July Chromebook sales

SAMSUNG Samsung Chromebook 4 (2021 Model) $149 $225 Save $76 If you're looking for the ultimate in budget-friendly machines, then look no further than this 11.6-inch Chromebook. It has 4GB of RAM and 16GB onboard memory, but that's more than enough for the kind of load you'll be putting a Chromebook under. $149 at Amazon

"Chromebooks are great little computers for simple projects. I use it for writing, mostly in Google docs, while relaxing on my hammock," said this chill customer. "It doesn't get hot, and it's lightweight. I can check my email, browse the internet, keep it open on the counter with recipes while cooking, watch videos and easily connect my Bluetooth earbuds to listen to music — all at the same time. I love my Chromebook."

HP HP Chromebook 14 Laptop $210 $290 Save $80 This bite-sized computer from HP provides 64GB of storage, 4GB of RAM, and a 4K display with long battery life. $210 at Amazon

Said this plainspoken purchaser: "Very easy to use. Small but not too small. Simple instructions for setting up. We have purchased two of these Chromebooks."

Lenovo Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i $358 $430 Save $72 The Flex 5i is a fantastic option for someone who can't decide between a laptop and a tablet. It's both! A tabtop! A laplet! Also fantastic? It comes with 128GB of storage, 8GB of memory and enough battery life to last all day. $358 at Amazon

"You don't expect much from a $300 Chromebook in terms of quality, but this thing is very impressive. The all metal build feels very sturdy, as do the hinges. The keyboard is higher-quality than most $1,000 laptops, and the screen and speakers are much higher quality than I would expect from this price range (you can hear actual bass and get pretty good contrast of dark colors!). The battery lasts for, like, eight straight hours of streaming, and the fan noise is usually quiet enough that it isn't noticeable," this thorough critiquer said.

Best 4th of July gaming laptop sales

Lenovo Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 $692 $900 Save $208 Practically any gaming-grade laptop priced at less than $700 would be worth it, but this one especially is. It has an RTX 3050, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage to keep you gaming through this national birthday and many more. $692 at Amazon

"I love this laptop. It's powerful enough for any AAA titles if you're not obsessed with 4K gaming. For the price, it's wonderful if you're willing to pop it open and upgrade the SSD and the RAM as the funds become available. Storage can run out pretty quickly especially loading it up with large titles, but can be easily mitigated with a high-speed external SSD," one gamer explained.

Acer Acer Nitro 5 $639 $979 Save $340 Gaming PCs are often overpriced, but this one is actually a bit underpriced. That's right — we said it! With a 144Hz display, an RTX 3050Ti, 512GB SSD and 16GB RAM, this is a beast that will handle nearly any game with ease. $639 at Walmart

"Myself and my family loves this laptop, and it is a favorite in my household for the kids after school. They come straight home and play The Sims on the laptop. I even play myself, LOL; it’s fast and the colors are great also! I am considering purchasing another one for the holidays," herself said.

ASUS Asus ROG Strix G16 Gaming Laptop $1,330 $1,400 Save $70 This laptop has an RTX 4060, one of the state-of-the-art-iest graphics cards you can buy. Combine that with 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, and a 4.9GHz processor, and you're looking at a pow-pow-powerful unit at a very reasonable price. $1,330 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.