The best July 4th grill sales: Weber, Blackstone, Cuisinart and more, starting at $29

Time to grill and chill with these sizzling July 4th grill sales! (Photo: Getty Images)

The calendar says it's officially summer, which means it's time to take an honest look at your grill. If it's served you for many seasons but taken a noticeable beating, it may be time to say "thanks for the memories" and make a move. After all, nothing says easy living like outdoor cooking, and a sleek, high-performing grill sets the scene for countless relaxing, flavor-filled meals to come.

Whether you're a grilling novice or the neighborhood (pit) pro, retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Lowe's and Wayfair have you covered with steep July 4th discounts on propane grills, charcoal grills, pellet grills and portable grills from top-rated grill brands, including Weber, Blackstone, Coleman, Cuisinart and beyond. Act quickly on these deals, and with the help of some swift shipping options you might even have yours in time for the big day.

Best July 4th Propane Gas Grill Sales

Wayfair Weber Spirit II E-210 Liquid Propane Grill $449 $549 Save $100 This small-scale propane grill from Weber fits in tight spots but doesn't skimp on the barbie — the 360-square inch surface is large enough to fit a dozen burgers at a time! Side shelves offer added prep space, porcelain enamel-coated cast-iron grates allow for full flavor, and a convenient drip pan makes for easy cleaning. And at $100 off, there's never been a better time to start or complete your Weber collection. $449 at Wayfair

"We love this grill!" exclaimed one enthusiast. "Amazing quality, several steps up from our old grill. Perfect size for occasional grilling too."

Lowe's Char-Broil Performance Series 5-Burner Liquid Propane Grill with Side Burner $249 $299 Save $50 Char-Broil's Performance Series Five-Burner combines the ease of liquid propane with all of the bells and whistles you want in your family's barbecue. It's got an easy electric ignite switch, adjustable flame, built-in thermometer and side burner for that extra dish. Cook up to three dozen burgers at once and use the corresponding chef's tray to perfect those delicate veggies. $249 at Lowe's

"I love everything about this grill," said one satisfied customer. "Years ago, I owned a Char-Broil gas grill and it was great. I found this 4-burner LP grill at Lowes at a very decent price and jumped on the opportunity. It heats quickly and evenly. Moving it is easy. I've used it a few times so far and it's performed remarkably. I highly recommend this grill."

Amazon Weber Q3200 Liquid Propane Grill $519 $563 Save $44 Consider this striking design from Weber for a cool-looking grill that gets food sizzling hot. Its dual stainless steel burners produce 21,700 BTU per hour (enough to sear, sizzle or slow-roast just about anything you want) and its cast-iron grates are enameled in porcelain to ensure even heat distribution and prevent sticking. Nice bonus: a hood light that allows you to keep grilling after the sun goes down. $519 at Amazon

"I have had a charcoal Weber for over 30 years. This is my first gas Weber. I like the shape, doesn’t take up so much space like a boxy grill, perfect for a small porch, but able to cook for a large group. Easy to cook on and use. Weber is always the best," explained one longtime Weber fan.

Best July 4th Flat-Top Grill Sales

Walmart Blackstone Adventure-Ready 28-Inch Griddle Cooking Station $197 $227 Save $30 If you’re looking to invest in a flat-top grill, Blackstone’s are some of the best in the game. And this popular model offers 524 square inches of grilling space and two variable cooking zones for cooking breakfast, lunch and dinner sans flame. A side shelf is handy for prep, while foldable legs and wheels open the possibilities for endless adventure. $197 at Walmart

“We watched videos online and found out how to preserve this awesome griddle to last for years!” exclaimed one believer. “We highly recommend this size for a family of 4! We currently use it in our camper and it is awesome! Cant beat this price for a Blackstone. We also recommend all the accessories to go along with this griddle. Totally worth it!”

Walmart Blackstone 28-Inch Griddle with Air Fryer Combo $447 $497 Save $50 For a souped up flat-top with serious sizzle, look no further than Blackstone’s griddle-air fryer hybrid. It boasts all the features we love in the 28-inch model described above — sufficient cooking space, variable heat zones and mobility — with the addition of a built-in air fryer drawer for roasting, baking and frying up chicken fingers, french fries and beyond. $447 at Walmart

One verified purchaser went as far as to say it’s the greatest grill they’ve ever owned: “So many options to choose from, and so many different things you can cook on it. I will never own another grill. Blackstone is the way to go.”

Best July 4th Propane Charcoal Grill Sales

Wayfair Royal Gourmet 24-Inch Barrel Charcoal Grill $109 $160 Save $51 This slick grill from Royal Gourmet has serious stamina, with porcelain cooking grates, a heavy-duty lid and a crank handle for adjusting the charcoal pan. A generous cooking surface (380 square inches of primary cooking space, plus 210 square inches of secondary space) is prime for bigger parties and sturdy side shelves enable you to get your marinades just right. $109 at Wayfair

“Best grill that I have ever owned,” affirmed one customer. “Assembly was easy to understand. As a family of 4, the cooking area was exactly what I needed. Definitely would recommend this product.”

Amazon Royal Gourmet 30-Inch Charcoal Grill and Offset Smoker $120 $160 Save $40 If you’re looking for a smoky taste and a rugged feel, but don’t have the use or space for a full-sized smoker, this pick from Royal Gourmet could be just what the grill master ordered. Enjoy 443 square-inch, porcelain-enameled steel wire cooking grates, along with a 184 square-inch, chrome-plated warming rack. The offset smoker helps circulate heat and smoke, and a height-adjustable charcoal pan makes for better heat control (holds up to 4.4 pounds of coal). $120 at Amazon

This verified purchaser found it to be “easy enough to assemble, great instructions and very sturdy. Amazing for the price!”

Lowe's Kamado Joe Classic 18-Inch Kamado Charcoal Grill $699 $799 Save $100 This top-rated charcoal pod from Kamado Joe offers 250 square inches of cooking space and a 2-Tier Divide and Conquer Flexible Cooking System for cooking different foods at varying degrees. A built-in thermometer offers temperature precision control — and in a bright Blaze Red coating, it commands a presence wherever it goes (or shall we say rolls?). $699 at Lowe's

“Love my Kamado Joe!” exclaimed one believer. “We’ve been cooking nonstop with it. It does everything from pizzas to steaks and costs half the price of the Big Green Egg. Can’t wait to smoke a brisket.”

Best July 4th Pellet Gas Grill Sales

Cabelas Traeger Pro 575 Wood Pellet Grill $800 $900 Save $100 Traeger has garnered a cult-like following for sleek smokers that summon serious flavor. The Pro 575 model boasts the brand's classic well-casing grill design — constructed of powder-coated steel — along with a bevy of special features, among them a variable speed auger for big flavor, a TurboTemp startup for quick cooking and WiFIRE technology for added control. Get creative with 572 square inches of cooking space and an 18-inch hopper capacity. It has easy-to-clean porcelain grill grates to boot! $800 at Cabelas

According to one satisfied reviewer, the Traeger Pro 575 is “like the best of a smoker and grilling merged together.”

Wayfair Pit Boss 55-Inch Wood Pellet Grill $608 $760 Save $152 For another wood pellet-friendly grill with a hearty fan base, consider this sporty contraption from Pit Boss. It features a sizable hopper and a dial-in digital control board that will allow you to grill, smoke, roast, bake, braise, barbecue, char-grill and sear your next supper with ease (and a special Hopper Clean Out System and convenient drip tray make clean-ups a breeze). $608 at Wayfair

“It's an AWESOME Grill,” affirmed one reviewer. “We have one so I bought the Daughter her own. She is now in LOVE with it. Easy to use, clean up and handy for a single Mom to use …”

Z Grills Z Grills Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker $476 $728 Save $252 Seeking bold flavor on a budget? This wood pellet grill from Z Grills packs the same smoky punch as its competitors, now at a more accessible price point ($252 off for a limited time only). Cook for up to 20 hours with a 697 square-inch grilling area and 20-pound hopper capacity. A foldable working shelf and durable, all-terrain wheels add to its versatility, while a rust-proof cover and racks lend to its longevity. $476 at Walmart

“No more pellet anxiety and having to check things in the middle of the night,” assured one reviewer. “I can set it to smoke and count on it still goi going with plenty of pellets to spare when I wake up. It holds temp really well too, varying by just a few degrees only on occasion. It's such a solid piece of equipment, I can't imagine this not lasting for many years.”

Best July 4th Portable Grill Sales

Amazon Coleman RoadTrip Portable Stand-Up Propane Grill $229 $320 Save $91 Experienced campers will actually refer to their alfresco cookers as "Coleman grills," whatever the make — that's how ubiquitous this brand is when it comes to outdoor meal-making. With this popular unit, you won't feel you're "roughing it" no matter how remote your location. Its 285-square-inch cooking surface is heated by eight adjustable burners powered by up to 20,000 BTUs. When it's time to head back to civilization, just fold and go. $229 at Amazon

"This is one heck of a nice grill!" said one five-star fan. "I've used it several times and it cooks better than my larger one ... The design is excellent, and it folds for rolling and storage easily."

Amazon Weber Original Kettle 22-Inch Charcoal Grill $139 $155 Save $16 Weber’s Original Kettle Charcoal Grill has remained a patio and small-space cooking staple, beloved by over 8,000 reviewers for its compact, durable frame and sufficient cooking space (enough for up to 13 burgers). A convenient lid hook helps eliminate clutter and a removable aluminum ash catcher makes maintenance a cinch. $139 at Amazon

“Best grill ever,” said one reviewer. “Use with the chimney; takes longer to light coals but makes big difference in grilling!”

Amazon Cuisinart 14-Inch Portable Charcoal Grill $29 $40 Save $11 This portable charcoal grill from Cuisinart was made for free spirits and grill lovers alike. It has more than 12,000 five-star ratings for its compact size (just over one foot wide), light weight (only two pounds) and sizable grilling surface (150 square inches). The best part? It's now on sale for $10 off, bringing the price tag to an ultra-affordable $29. $29 at Amazon

"This little grill is the perfect size for what I was looking for ... It's well made, easy to assemble and perfect to store when not in use," said one verified purchaser. "The lid snaps on with 3 attached clamps. I have a gas grill but WE sometimes like the taste of a charcoal grilled steak ... I'm sure glad that i found this one.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.