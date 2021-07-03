Best 4th of July deals

Refinery29

Amazon Prime Day is now a thing of the past, but we see some equally major Fourth of July home and furniture sales in our near future — in fact, we’ve got our eyes on a few steep discounts that have already made their mid-summer debut. Right now, big-ticket items like Saatva mattresses, Burrow sofas, Wayfair office chairs and more are hanging out at dangerously small price points. And by dangerous, we mean it’ll be hard to put our wallets away. But, if your bank account is unsure about which sal