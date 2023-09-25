Berry? Vanilla? Buttered jellybeans? What the new Coca-Cola made by AI tastes like

There’s a new limited Coca-Cola flavor in town and this time, artificial intelligence was used to help create it.

The flavor, called Y3000 (yes, similar to name of the Jonas Brothers song), was reportedly created by “understanding how fans envision the future through emotions, aspirations, colors, flavors and more,” both through human interaction and artificial intelligence, per a Coca-Cola press release.

Coca-Cola Y3000 is available for a limited time at select stores, so check your local stores to see if they carry it. There’s two kinds: the regular Y3000 and Y3000 Zero Sugar.

What does Coca-Cola Y3000 taste like?

Coca-Cola Y3000 is supposed to taste like “the future,” Oana Vlad, senior director of global strategy at Coca-Cola, said in a press release.

“The ‘Real Magic’ brand platform celebrates unexpected connections that make the ordinary extraordinary, so we intentionally brought human intelligence and AI together for an uplifting expression of what Coca‑Cola believes tomorrow will bring,” Vlad said.

Those who have tried Coca-Cola Y3000 have said the drink tastes fruity and has notes of vanilla, butter and caramel.

Review No. 1: “Its flavor reminds me of when you mix all the drinks together at a soda fountain. It’s artificially fruity, like a gummy bear or a lollipop. The aftertaste is more of a caramel, vanilla flavor,” said Haley Tenore, who tried the flavor for Insider.

Review No. 2: “There’s a tasty berry vanilla flavor at first, but the aftertaste sometimes reminds me of buttered popcorn jelly beans. That aftertaste was more noticeable after using Y3000 to soothe my mouth after eating some Takis,” a review for The Impulsive Buy said. “But other times, that aftertaste wasn’t buttery and leaned heavily towards vanilla-y. I think I also picked up on some artificial banana flavoring.”

Review No. 3: “I was kind of surprised the drink poured out with the traditional cola color, because it tasted like all the red soda flavors got together and threw a party. Cherry, strawberry, raspberry, generic ‘fruit punch’ — those were the tastes I sensed most. I’m not a big fan of the taste of energy drinks, but the Y3000 did remind me of those, too,” Gael Fashingbauer Cooper wrote for Taste of Home.

