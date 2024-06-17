Berry season is here: Where to pick your own berries

Strawberry season is in full swing at many farms, and with growers using words like "bumper crop" and "gorgeous," it looks like it will be a fruit-filled summer.

Strawberries are at their peak now, and you'll want to use them in everything from cocktails, salads and ice cream — after the inaugural shortcake, of course. The sweet, sun-kissed berries need nothing but a gentle washing, but you'll thank yourself for buying extra to turn into sauces, pies, jams and cocktails. Soon you'll be able to do the same with raspberries and blueberries — some farms are predicting that yields could be ready around July 4.

But whatever the season, these Minnesota and western Wisconsin U-pick farms offer an ideal excuse to plan an adventure, soak up some sunshine and relax while picking — and eating berries. All are within (roughly) a 90-minute drive of downtown Minneapolis.

Be sure to do your research before visiting to confirm hours, availability and payment options. The farms' social media pages offer the most up-to-date information; conditions and availability change by the day, with many being picked out by midmorning. If you're not on social media, check farm websites or give them a call.

Minnesota

Anoka: Berry Hill Farm, 6510 185th Av. NW., 763-753-5891, berryhillfarm.com.

Cambridge: Windmill Acres, 34365 Hupp St. NE., 763-238-7855, facebook.com/cambridgeMNwindmillacres/. Pre-picked or by appointment only.

Dodge Center: Miracle Strawberry Farm, 60687 205th Av., 507-884-7246, miraclestrawberryfarm.com.

Faribault: Straight River Farm, 3733 E. 220th St., 507-334-2226, straightriverfarm.com.

Foley: Svihel Vegetable Farm, 12004 Duelm Road NE., 320-968-7238, svihelvegetablefarm.com.

Forest Lake: The Berry Patch, 10456 192nd St., 651-433-3448, berrypatchmn.com.

Hastings: Afton Apple Orchard, 14421 S. 90th St., 651-436-8385, aftonapple.com.

Hastings: Wyatt's Strawberries, 10370 180th St. E., 651-346-9548, facebook.com/wyattsstrawberries.

Monticello: The Strawberry Basket, 12591 Aetna Av. NE., 763-878-2875, strawberrybasket.com.

North Branch: Rod's Berry Farm, 28264 Zodiac St. NE., 651-674-8765, rodsberryfarm.com.

Northfield: Lorence's Berry Farm, 28556 Foliage Av., 507-645-9749, lorencesberryfarm.com.

Northfield: Silkey Gardens, 5561 SE. 115th St., 507-645-4158, silkeygardens.com.

Nowthen: Nowthen Berries, 21121 Nowthen Blvd. NW., 763-843-5793, nowthenberries.com.

St. Michael: D Round Barn Berries, 2260 Jamison Av. NE., 612-237-8443, droundbarnberries.com.

Shafer: Pleasant Valley Orchard, 17325 Pleasant Valley Road, 651-257-9159, pleasantvalleyorchard.com.

Rochester: Chester Berry Farm, 6225 10th St. SE., 507-269-4748, chesterberryfarm.wixsite.com/chesterberryfarm.

Rochester: Firefly Berries, 5542 23rd St. NE., 507-252-1309, fireflyberries.com (pre-pick only, orders filled by call list).

Stanchfield: Dew Fresh Produce, 404 375th Av. NE., 763-689-2282, facebook.com/Dew-Fresh-Produce-191144470922866.

White Bear Lake: Pine Tree Apple Orchard, 450 Apple Orchard Road, 651-429-8026, pinetreeappleorchard.com.

Western Wisconsin

Menomonie: Red Cedar Valley Farms, N4439 410th St., 715-235-9411, rcvf.com.

River Falls: White Pine Berry Farm, 1482 Oak Drive, 715-222-2946, whitepineberryfarm.com.

Shell Lake: Lindy's Berries, N3797 Valley View Road, 715-468-7635, facebook.com/lindysberries.

BlueberriesMinnesota

Foley: Svihel Vegetable Farm, 12004 Duelm Road NE., 320-968-7238, svihelvegetablefarm.com.

Forest Lake: The Berry Patch, 10456 192nd St., 651-433-3448, berrypatchmn.com.

Monticello: Strawberry Basket, 12591 Aetna Av. NE., 763-878-2875, strawberrybasket.com.

Northfield: Little Hill Berry Farm, 4339 W. 320th St., 507-301-7183, littlehillberryfarm.com.

Northfield: Silkey Gardens, 5561 SE. 115th St., 507-645-4158, silkeygardens.com.

Princeton: J.Q. Fruit Farm & Orchard, 8082 33rd St., 763-389-2567, jqfruitfarm.com.

Stillwater: Blueberry Fields of Stillwater, 9450 Mendel Road N., 651-351-0492, blueberryfieldsofstillwater.com.

Wisconsin

Maiden Rock: Rush River Produce, W4098 200th Av., 715-594-3648, rushriverproduce.com.

River Falls: Blue Ridge Growers, 246 Carlson Lane, 715-821-8289, facebook.com/BlueRidgeGrowers.

River Falls: White Pine Berry Farm, 1482 Oak Drive, 715-222-2946, whitepineberryfarm.com.

RaspberriesMinnesota

Anoka: Berry Hill Farm, 6510 185th Av. NW., Anoka, 763-753-5891, berryhillfarm.com.

Foley: Svihel Vegetable Farm, 12004 Duelm Road NE., 320-968-7238, svihelvegetablefarm.com.

Forest Lake: The Berry Patch, 10456 192nd St., 651-433-3448, berrypatchmn.com.

Northfield: Lorence's Berry Farm, 28556 Foliage Av., 507-645-9749, lorencesberryfarm.com.

Northfield: Silkey Gardens, 5561 SE. 115th St., 507-645-4158, silkeygardens.com.

Princeton: J.Q. Fruit Farm & Orchard, 8082 33rd St., 763-389-2567, jqfruitfarm.com.

Rockford: Knapton's, 5695 Hwy. 55, 763-479-1184, knaptons.org.

Wisconsin

River Falls: White Pine Berry Farm, 1482 Oak Drive, 715-222-2946, whitepineberryfarm.com.