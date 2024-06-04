'Berry' good strawberry & blueberry crop. Here's pick-your-own farms in Canton area

Brianna Kern and daughter Ava, 2, of Massillon pick strawberries at Sunny Slope Orchard in Tuscarawas Township on Saturday.

Berry season is nearly in full swing in Northeast Ohio.

Strawberry and blueberry farms are reporting solid crops this year, despite a warmer winter that had farmers tackling more weeds.

"The strawberry crop yield is a bit light, but the plants are healthy and the berry size is good," said Isaac Yoder, owner of Sunny Slope Orchard in Tuscarawas Township. "The last two years have been a struggle for us with warm winter temperatures which create more weeds, but the patches are nice and clean now."

The picking season at Sunny Slope, which has three acres of strawberries, runs from June 4 through June 15. The peak season generally runs from June 1 to June 10, Yoder said.

That also coincides with the annual Bolivar Strawberry Festival in Bolivar. The three-day event kicks off Thursday.

Blueberries are also in abundance this year, said Julie Renner, owner of Renner's Blueberry Knolls Farm on in Sugar Creek Township The field saw a large crop yield this blueberry season, which begins at Renner's in the last week of June.

"There's a lot of berries this year," Renner said. "We've had a lot of rain and no freezes, so it's a good crop year for us."

She said peak season for pickers at the two-acre, 500-plant blueberry field will be right when the blueberries are ready in the last week of June. However, peak availability will be closer to the second week of July, Renner said. Some berries will already be picked, but most will be ripe from bushes for visitors to pick for themselves.

Here's a county-by-county breakdown of some pick-your-own fields and orchards, including season dates, berry selections and prices:

John Hatt of Massillon tastes a sample while picking strawberries at Sunny Slope Orchard in Tuscarawas Township on Saturday.

Stark County

Blossom Creek Farm, 3245 Battlesburg St. SE, East Sparta, 330-227-4641, berry@blossomcreek.farm, https://www.blossomcreek.farm/. Blackberries and blueberries, pick your own (buckets provided) and already picked. Blueberries are usually ready for picking in late June. Normal picking/store hours throughout the season (late June to mid- to late August), are 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Blackberries usually ripen around the last week of July. Availability and ripening may vary. Significant rain or storms may merit closure or an adjustment in time for a particular day. Call farm or check website for updates. A 3% fee is charged for all card transactions at the farm. (Formerly Vogley Enterprises.) Visit Blossom Creek Farm on Facebook for updates.

Renner’s Blueberry Knolls Farm, 10597 Manchester Ave. SW, Sugar Creek Township, 330-440-3077, https://sites.google.com/site/blueberryknolls/. Visit Renner’s Blueberry Knolls Farm on Facebook for updates. Pick your own (containers provided) or buy already picked. Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Credit cards are not accepted.

Sunny Slope Orchard, 14961 Millersburg Rd. SW, Tuscarawas Township, 330-833-9415, http://sunnyslopeapples.com/. Visit Sunny Slope Orchard on Facebook for updates. Closed on Sundays. Pick-your-own strawberries season is June 4-15. Call for details. Pick-your-own strawberries prices: one to seven quarts, $6 per quart; eight quarts or more, $4.50 per quart.

Wade's Fruit Farm, 12915 Warren Road, Paris Township, 330-862-3313, email FruitFarmer@Frontier.com. Visit Wade's Fruit Farm on Facebook for updates. The main fruits are pick-your-own blueberries and black raspberries. Other fruits and vegetables vary. Hours vary during the season, so call first.

Brooke Thiel, 15, of Jackson Township picks strawberries at Sunny Slope Orchard in Tuscarawas Township on Saturday.

Carroll County

Spring Hill Farm, 2054 Laramie Road NW, Carrollton, 330-627-2892, email: springvalleyfoods@gmail.com. Blueberries and peaches usually begin to ripen by the second week of July.

Columbiana County

Sanor's Fruit Farm, 2514 state Route 172, Minerva, 330-894-2375. Strawberries, sour cherries, blueberries, apples, peaches, and grapes. This is a combined pick-your-own and pre-picked farm. Call for hours and days.

Dillon Fruit Farm, 36108 Kelch Rd., Lisbon, 330-424-5169, http://www.dillonfruitfarm.com/. Pick your own blueberries, raspberries, elderberries, and cherries. Visit Dillon Fruit Farm on Facebook for updates.

Huffman Fruit Farm, 13075 Lisbon Road, Salem, 330-533-5700. Visit Huffman Fruit Farm on Facebook for updates. Strawberries, raspberries.

Brooke, 15, and Amy Thiel of Jackson Township pick strawberries at Sunny Slope Orchard in Tuscarawas Township on Saturday.

Mahoning County

Ellsworth Berry Farm, 5921 Gault Road, North Jackson, 330-538-3861. Pick your own blueberries and red raspberries. Call for weekly hours. Visit Ellsworth Berry Farm on Facebook for updates.

White House Fruit Farm, 9249 state Route 62, Canfield, 330-533-4161, https://whitehousefruitfarm.com/, email admin@whitehousefruitfarm.com. Pick your own strawberries, blueberries. Visit White House Fruit Farm on Facebook for updates. Closed Sunday. Find the fields at 8652 Leffingwell Road.

Portage County

Walnut Drive Gardens, 2129 Randolph Road, Mogadore, 330-628-3213, walnutdrivegardens.com. Visit Walnut Drive Gardens Facebook page for updates. Strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, blueberries.

Wayne County

Bauman Orchards, 161 Rittman Ave., Rittman, 330-925-6861, https://baumanorchards.com/, email office@baumanorchards.com. Visit the website or Facebook page for updates. Strawberries.

Maurer Farm, 2901 Batdorf Road, Wooster, 330-264-2285, https://www.maurersberriesvegs.com/, email Info@MaurersBerriesVegs.com. Visit Maurer Farm on Facebook for updates. Strawberries.

Moreland Fruit Farm, 1558 West Moreland Road, Wooster, 330-264-8735. Call for updates before going out. No credit or debit cards. Strawberries, red and black raspberries, blueberries, currants, blackberries.

Rittman Orchards and Farm Market, 13548 Mount Eaton Road, Doylestown. 330-925-4152, https://rittmanorchards.com, email: info@rittmanorchards.com. Visit Rittman Orchards on Facebook or https://rittmanorchards.com/whats-ripe/ for updates. Strawberries, raspberries.

John Hatt of Massillon picks strawberries at Sunny Slope Orchard in Tuscarawas Township on Saturday.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Here's your guide to pick-your-own berry farms in Canton area