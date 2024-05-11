BernCo holds adoption event at Rio Bravo Brewing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the summer season gets closer, Bernalillo County held an adoption event on Saturday, hoping to help someone find their new best friend.

Animal Care Services hosted the event at Rio Bravo Brewing in northwest Albuquerque.

Any adoptions made during the event also featured free vaccination, microchipping, spaying or neutering, and a one-year pet license.

Several more events will be held throughout the summer for a chance to find a new furry friend needing a new home.

