Berluti Will Dress Team France for the Olympics Opening Ceremony Next Year

Back in June, rumors surfaced that LVMH would sponsor the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The partnership was confirmed a month later, and now one of the French conglomerate’s brands has been tapped to design uniforms for the opening ceremonies.

On Thursday, LVMH announced that Berluti will dress Team France in head-to-toe outfits for the parade of nations, the segment of the ceremony during which each national team enters the arena. The Maison will craft designs reflecting “the modern spirit of French elegance,” the company said in a statement.

More from Robb Report

Berluti’s creative studios and artisans will work in tandem with teams led by Marie-Amélie Le Fur, president of the French Paralympic and Sports Committee; David Lappartient, president of the French Olympic and Sports Committee; and Tony Estanguet, president of Paris 2024. LVMH says the uniforms will be unveiled in the run-up to the opening ceremony next year. With no drawings or visuals on hand at the time of writing, the company also notes they will be “designed for ease and comfort and tailored to the Maison’s usual meticulous standards.”

Patches and materials on display for potential designs.

“We aim to marry elegance with performance during the Opening Ceremonies of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024,” says Antoine Arnault, CEO of Berluti and eldest son of LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault, in a statement. “By bringing the full force of Berluti’s passion and stylistic expertise, we want to ensure that Team France, both the Paralympic and Olympic delegations, can be proud ambassadors for their country and represent the French elegance and traditional savoir-faire the Maison prizes.”

In July, LMVH confirmed that it had become a “premium partner” of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Berluti’s new role aligns with the partnership, which aims to have artisans at the company apply their creativity and know-how to celebratory moments during the events. Other brands under the LVMH umbrella such as Louis Vuitton and Dior are expected to showcase “different aspects of their engagement” for the games. The company will also provide support to select athletes and join the French charity Secours Populaire Français in facilitating access to sports for 1,000 children and young people from ages 4 to 25.

The LVMH brands aren’t the only luxury houses getting in on the action. Omega launched a new diver watch in July to mark the occasion. The 42 mm piece, dubbed the Seamaster Diver 300M “Paris 2024,” is crafted from stainless steel and the watchmaker’s luxe 18-karat Moonshine Gold. You can buy one now for $8,700—or you can wait a few more months to see what other Olympic-inspired luxuries end up on the market.

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.