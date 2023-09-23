Why you can trust us
A ropeless jump rope? Skip into shape with this weighted wonder — on sale for $11

Libby Sentz
Updated ·4 min read

What is it?

If getting into shape is on your fall Bingo card, we've found your new trainer. Meet the cardio tool that athletes and fitness newbies alike are loving: The Benvo Weighted Ropeless Jump Rope. This little device already has the praise of nearly 3,500 five-star fans on Amazon — and seeing as it's on sale for just $11 with the on-page coupon, it's a no-brainer.

Amazon

Benvo Weighted Ropeless Jump Rope

$11$14
Save $3 with on-page coupon

This ropeless wonder has padded handles that are weighted with small balls to make it feel like a regular jump rope.

$11 at Amazon

Why is it a good deal?

Finding a form of exercise that works for you is priceless, but home gym equipment can cost a pretty penny. With that in mind, $11 is a great price for a fitness tool that doesn't require much space and is travel-friendly. Plus, the last time we saw the Benvo marked down even lower was more than five years ago, so this is a sale you'll want to "jump" on!

Why do I need this?

Made of comfortable, sweat-resistant elastic sponge, the Benvo's handles hold removable weights. The attached mini-ropes and balls are designed for fast, smooth action.

Fans of all ages and fitness levels are raving about this cordless, workout-anywhere tool. The jumping action is not only great for fat-burning cardio and HIIT workouts but also for improving bone density and firming up your midsection.

Ropeless jump rope and person showing off abs
All this can be yours — well, at least the ropeless jump rope can — for just $11. (Photo: Amazon)

What reviewers say:

Fed up with their knee-pain-inducing stationary bike, this shopper switched to Benvo: "I'm doing this with interval training ... My Fitbit showed my heartbeat at 150 bpm and I sweated a ton. This might be the greatest cardio equipment on Amazon. Works your entire body, super small and super cheap."

One happy convert summarized their five-star experience: "Endless convenience! For some people of a certain age, jumping rope (aka skipping, where I come from!) is, alas, not as 'easy as riding a bike'... In recognition of the great cardiovascular benefits of jumping rope, I resolved to try it. But it ain’t easy when you’re not fit, because the possibility of tripping on the rope is high. And broken bones at our age, we don’t need. Enter the Ropeless Jump Rope. Tripping problem taken care of. And now all you need to concentrate on is the actual jumping, building up to sustain a beneficial workout that doesn’t require 12-foot ceilings! Love it!! I’d post a picture, but it wouldn’t be pretty!"

This reviewer admits it's not quite like riding a bike. "Definitely a learning curve, but giving it a shot. The absence of a rope will take some getting used to...but I also have to admit I haven't used a jump rope in maybe 50 years! Not having a rope to trip on should be a lot safer...but, let's see how it goes!"

One fan who's short on space wrote: "Great for tight spaces and travel! My home gym (aka my basement) had a low ceiling for a traditional jump rope. This is a smart invention that gives the feeling of jumping rope without the worry of hitting anything ... Definitely helped with mental focus on form. I even think it was a better workout than if I'd used a traditional jump rope since I was constantly jumping and not stopping because the rope hit my legs or a nearby object. Highly recommend for anyone who is building a home gym or is looking for easy-to-travel-with gym equipment!"

For pet owners, traditional ropes can pose a special challenge. Not so with Benvo. As one shopper wrote: "I'm always stuck having to work out at home, but I have a Chihuahua. He always [thought] that my old jump rope was a toy and I always worried about hitting him. Since there's no rope, I don't have to worry about hitting him!"

So for the sake of your pets, your furniture and your figure, consider the $11 Benvo Weighted Ropeless Jump Rope.

Amazon

Benvo Weighted Ropeless Jump Rope

$11$14
Save $3 with on-page coupon

This sale won't last forever, so hop to it!

$11 at Amazon

