A ropeless jump rope? Skip into shape with this weighted wonder — on sale for $11

What is it?

If getting into shape is on your fall Bingo card, we've found your new trainer. Meet the cardio tool that athletes and fitness newbies alike are loving: The Benvo Weighted Ropeless Jump Rope. This little device already has the praise of nearly 3,500 five-star fans on Amazon — and seeing as it's on sale for just $11 with the on-page coupon, it's a no-brainer.

Why is it a good deal?

Finding a form of exercise that works for you is priceless, but home gym equipment can cost a pretty penny. With that in mind, $11 is a great price for a fitness tool that doesn't require much space and is travel-friendly. Plus, the last time we saw the Benvo marked down even lower was more than five years ago, so this is a sale you'll want to "jump" on!

Why do I need this?

Made of comfortable, sweat-resistant elastic sponge, the Benvo's handles hold removable weights. The attached mini-ropes and balls are designed for fast, smooth action.

Fans of all ages and fitness levels are raving about this cordless, workout-anywhere tool. The jumping action is not only great for fat-burning cardio and HIIT workouts but also for improving bone density and firming up your midsection.

All this can be yours — well, at least the ropeless jump rope can — for just $11. (Photo: Amazon)

What reviewers say:

Fed up with their knee-pain-inducing stationary bike, this shopper switched to Benvo: "I'm doing this with interval training ... My Fitbit showed my heartbeat at 150 bpm and I sweated a ton. This might be the greatest cardio equipment on Amazon. Works your entire body, super small and super cheap."

One happy convert summarized their five-star experience: "Endless convenience! For some people of a certain age, jumping rope (aka skipping, where I come from!) is, alas, not as 'easy as riding a bike'... In recognition of the great cardiovascular benefits of jumping rope, I resolved to try it. But it ain’t easy when you’re not fit, because the possibility of tripping on the rope is high. And broken bones at our age, we don’t need. Enter the Ropeless Jump Rope. Tripping problem taken care of. And now all you need to concentrate on is the actual jumping, building up to sustain a beneficial workout that doesn’t require 12-foot ceilings! Love it!! I’d post a picture, but it wouldn’t be pretty!"

This reviewer admits it's not quite like riding a bike. "Definitely a learning curve, but giving it a shot. The absence of a rope will take some getting used to...but I also have to admit I haven't used a jump rope in maybe 50 years! Not having a rope to trip on should be a lot safer...but, let's see how it goes!"

One fan who's short on space wrote: "Great for tight spaces and travel! My home gym (aka my basement) had a low ceiling for a traditional jump rope. This is a smart invention that gives the feeling of jumping rope without the worry of hitting anything ... Definitely helped with mental focus on form. I even think it was a better workout than if I'd used a traditional jump rope since I was constantly jumping and not stopping because the rope hit my legs or a nearby object. Highly recommend for anyone who is building a home gym or is looking for easy-to-travel-with gym equipment!"

For pet owners, traditional ropes can pose a special challenge. Not so with Benvo. As one shopper wrote: "I'm always stuck having to work out at home, but I have a Chihuahua. He always [thought] that my old jump rope was a toy and I always worried about hitting him. Since there's no rope, I don't have to worry about hitting him!"

So for the sake of your pets, your furniture and your figure, consider the $11 Benvo Weighted Ropeless Jump Rope.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

VacLife Tire Inflator $37 $45 Save $8 See at Amazon

Fix-A-Flat Flat Tire Repair and Inflator $9 $13 Save $5 See at Amazon

Hotor Trash Can $5 $18 Save $13 with coupon See at Amazon

Vacuums

Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner $110 $400 Save $290 with coupon See at Amazon

ZCWA Robot Vacuum $170 $600 Save $430 See at Amazon

TMA Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $70 See at Amazon

Kitchen

Cuisinart 12-Piece Knife Set $25 $65 Save $40 See at Amazon

Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set $143 $345 Save $202 See at Amazon

Brita Filtered Water Bottle $20 $23 Save $3 with coupon See at Amazon

Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set $65 $160 Save $95 See at Amazon

Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer $18 $20 Save $2 See at Amazon

Home

FiPlus Grabber Tool $10 $20 Save $10 See at Amazon

Ticonn 6 Pack Extra Large Moving Bags $27 $50 Save $23 See at Amazon

AquaDance 7" Premium Showerhead $35 $46 Save $11 See at Amazon